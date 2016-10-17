Community Events Calendar September 16 through September 29, 2016

Friday, September 16

• Green Music Center, Weill Hall + Lawn, 7:30 p.m., presents The Iconic Nitty Gritty Dirt Band celebrating 50 years of making country rock and American Roots Music, tickets start at $25. Call (866) 955-6040 for more information.

• Black Piglet Food Truck at Davis Family Vineyards, 52 Front St., Healdsburg, 11:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m., contact Zaza Kitchen and Farm at (707) 523-4814 for more information.

• Rebuilding Together Bingo, every Friday night at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. Doors open 4:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Catherine at (707) 688-1246.

• “The Hounds of Baskerville,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 8 p.m., tickets $16-$26, children 12-under $16, students $22, seniors/youth $24, general admission $26. Present student ID at the Spreckels box office 10 minutes before curtain for special admission of $12; reservations recommended.

• Open Studios at Fulton Crossing, 1200 River Road, Fulton, 5–8 p.m., free, call (707) 331-4348 for more information.

Saturday September 17

• Mr. Schulz Goes to Washington, Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. This is an all-day event, Cost $10. Visit the Schulz Museum's current exhibit "Mr. Schulz Goes to Washington. Peanuts and politics brushed elbows many times. For more information, call 707-579-4452.

• Black Piglet Food Truck at Davis Family Vineyards, 52 Front St., Healdsburg, 11:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m., contact Zaza Kitchen and Farm at (707) 523-4814 for more information.

• Cruisin’ the Coast…a Beachy Car Show, Bodega Bay, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Bodega Bay Community Center, 2255 Hwy 1. This fundraiser will feature groovy cars of all types, $20 to show your cool ride, $5 admission to the public, (707) 875-9609 for more information; all proceeds support the Bodega Bay Community Center.

• “The Hounds of Baskerville,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 8 p.m., tickets $16-$26, children 12-under $16, students $22, seniors/youth $24, general admission $26. Present student ID at the Spreckels box office 10 minutes before curtain for special admission of $12; reservations recommended.

• Glendi International Food Festival, St. Seraphim of Sarov Orthodox Church, 90 Mt. View Ave., Santa Rosa, an all-day event, $5 adults and children under 12 free, call Lawrence Margitich (707) 584-9491 for more information.

Sunday, September 18

• Black Piglet Food Truck at Davis Family Vineyards, 52 Front St., Healdsburg, 11:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m., contact Zaza Kitchen and Farm at (707) 523-4814 for more information.

• “The Hounds of Baskerville,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 2 p.m., tickets $16-$26, children 12-under $16, students $22, seniors/youth $24, general admission $26. Present student ID at the Spreckels box office 10 minutes before curtain for special admission of $12; reservations recommended.

Monday, September 19

No events listed

Tuesday, September 20

• Cloverdale Tuesday Farmers Market, 227 North Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, 3–6 p.m., free, for more information, call Marne Dupere at (707) 900-8040.

Wednesday, September 21

No events listed

Thursday, September 22

• Megan Furth Harvest Pantry – Free fruits and vegetables for children 0-5 years old. Low-income families with children and pregnant women should come to 450 Jefferson St., Petaluma, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Bring child’s birth certificate or Medi-Cal card or other proof of child’s birthday. For more information, call Redwood Empire Food Bank at 523-7900.

• The Barlow Street Fair, McKinley St., Sebastopol. Call (707) 824-5600 for more information, free admission. The Barlow Street Fair is a free weekly event featuring live music, food vendors, and artisan craftspeople.

Friday, September 23

• Black Piglet Food Truck at Davis Family Vineyards, 52 Front St., Healdsburg, 11:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m., contact Zaza Kitchen and Farm at (707) 523-4814 for more information.

• Rebuilding Together Bingo, every Friday night at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. Doors open 4:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Catherine at (707) 688-1246.

• “The Hounds of Baskerville,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 8 p.m., tickets $16-$26, children 12-under $16, students $22, seniors/youth $24, general admission $26. Present student ID at the Spreckels box office 10 minutes before curtain for special admission of $12; reservations recommended.

Saturday, September 24

• Mr. Schulz Goes to Washington, Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. This is an all-day event, Cost $10. Visit the Schulz Museum's current exhibit "Mr. Schulz Goes to Washington. Peanuts and politics brushed elbows many times. For more information, call 707-579-4452.

• Cross & Crown parking lot sale, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., food vendors and children’s area, donations appreciated, 5475 Snyder Lane, RP, call Kim Brown for more info at (707) 795-7853.

• Luther Burbank’s Experiment Farm Open House and Plant Sale, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., at Gold Ridge located above Burbank Heights and Orchards, just west of downtown Sebastopol at 7777 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol., free.

• “The Hounds of Baskerville,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 8 p.m., tickets $16-$26, children 12-under $16, students $22, seniors/youth $24, general admission $26. Present student ID at the Spreckels box office 10 minutes before curtain for special admission of $12; reservations recommended.

Sunday, September 25

• The Sonoma County Beauty Competition and Showcase, Veterans Building, 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa. There will be 12 beauty competition categories for makeup, hair and nail businesses and a raffle for participants. All but two categories will be performed in front of the public. For more information, call Ziquita Muldrew at (707) 480-7684.

• The Shanghai Acrobats, Green Music Center, Weill Hall, 2 p.m. The Shanghai Acrobats of the People’s Republic of China debut their new program “Shanghai Nights!!” This new show features more than 100 of China’s top acrobats. The stories presented will be told through the beauty of movement, music and color. Tickets start at $25. Call (866) 955-6040 for more information.

• Black Piglet Food Truck at Davis Family Vineyards, 52 Front St., Healdsburg, 11:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m., contact Zaza Kitchen and Farm at (707) 523-4814 for more information.

• Luther Burbank’s Experiment Farm Open House and Plant Sale, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., at Gold Ridge located above Burbank Heights and Orchards, just west of downtown Sebastopol at 7777 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol., free.

• “The Hounds of Baskerville,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 2 p.m., tickets $16-$26, children 12-under $16, students $22, seniors/youth $24, general admission $26. Present student ID at the Spreckels box office 10 minutes before curtain for special admission of $12; reservations recommended.

Monday, September 26

• Museum Mondays for Little Ones, Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa, 10 a.m.-noon, $5 per child, stories, arts and crafts activities, and movement games for children aged 1-5 and their caregivers. The kids can roam the gardens and take home their projects. For more information, call Gina Huntsinger at (707) 579-4452.

Tuesday, September 27

• Cloverdale Tuesday Farmers Market, 227 North Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, 3-6 p.m., free, call Marne Dupere at (707) 900-8040 for more information.

Wednesday, September 28

No events listed

Thursday, September 29

• Megan Furth Harvest Pantry – Free fruits and vegetables for children 0-5 years old. Low-income families with children and pregnant women should come to 450 Jefferson St., Petaluma, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Bring child’s birth certificate or Medi-Cal card or other proof of child’s birthday. For more information, call Redwood Empire Food Bank at 523-7900.

• The Barlow Street Fair, McKinley St., Sebastopol. Call (707) 824-5600 for more information, free admission. The Barlow Street Fair is a free weekly event featuring live music, food vendors, and artisan craftspeople.