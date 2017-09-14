Community Events Calendar September 15, 2017 through September 28, 2017

Friday, September 15

• Himalayan Healing Techniques with Ajaya, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. Suggested donation $10-$20. Sponsored by and fundraiser for Children’s Medical Aid Foundation. Come to this event and learn how to assist children in need in Nepal. For more information, call 707-795-2398.

• POW/MIA National Recognition Day at the Santa Rosa Memorial Park, 1900 Franklin Ave., Santa Rosa at 10 a.m. Great speakers: Jack Tibbets, SR Vice Mayor, Stephen Gale, Darrel Shumard, P-47 pilot in WW2, Gary Greenough, US Navy Vietnam with Windsor Performing Arts Academy doing the Anthem.

• Movies in the Park, 7:45 p.m., Howarth Park, 630 Summerfield Road, SR. For more information, contact at 707-543-3298 or at howarthpark@srcity.org. The movie for this week will be Beauty and The Beast. Rated PG, 129 min.

• Becoming Independent presents Open Studio H, 5-8 p.m., Fulton Crossing Gallery, 1200 River Rd., Fulton.

Saturday, September 16

• Common Concert, 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall and Lawn, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Admission is $25.

• 6th Annual Harvest Hoedown Event at Trappe Ranch, 12620 Bodega Highway, Sebastopol, 4:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Enjoy cocktail hour music by Roxanne Oliva and Michael Harmon. Hosted by Lifeworks, a local non-profit organization serving mental health community needs for over 21 years. For more information and ticket pricing, contact 707-568-2300 or j_royce@lifeworkssc.org.

• 2017 Mill Run Tours, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sturgeon’s Mill, 2150 Green Hill Rd., Sebastopol. Step back into history at our working museum! Admission is free and lunch provided, although donations are appreciated. For more information, contact (707)-829-2479 or visit the website at www.sturgeonsmill.org.

• Enjoy a fun event at a fundraiser for the Tara Firma Farms Institute to help fund farm connection and experiences for youth. Tour the farm from 5-6 p.m. and dance from 7-10 p.m. 3796 I St., Petaluma. Dinner at 6 p.m. Please carpool into the farm-there is no parking on I St. Bring warm clothes as it is cold when the sun goes down. Wear appropriate shoes for the farm. Please don’t bring dogs or outside alcohol.

• Art for Life: A Benefit for Face to Face, 2 p.m.-6 p.m., Sebastopol Centers for The Art, 282 South High Street, Sebastopol. Come to this event to explore deluxe art, food, and wine, and help raise funds for services for HIV patients and to create a cure. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit artforlifef2f.com.

• Brookdale Senior Living: Aloha, join us as we enjoy the spirit of the islands at our Hawaiian Luau, 4855 Snyder Lane, RP, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Come make some waves with hula dancers, Hawaiian delicacies and tropical drinks. It’s all fun and free. While you’re here, we invite you to look around and find out why our community is such an exceptional place to live. For reservations and more information call (707) 585-7878.

Sunday, September 17

• Sonoma Film Institute Presents “Obit”, 4 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• Free Movies on the Green: Cars 3, 3 p.m., Weill Hall and Lawn, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Admission is free.

• Latino Heritage month is celebrating with music, exhibits and entertainment, 1-7 p.m. @ Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Free. 707-800-7512.

Monday, September 18

• Rebuilding Together Petaluma Presents Trades on Tap, 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Lagunitas Brewery, 1280 N McDowell Blvd, Petaluma. Tickets are $30. Go to www.rtpetaluma.org or call 707-765-3944 for more information.

Tuesday, September 19

• Cotati Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours: Hosted by Wasson Investment Services - Ice Cream Meet & Greet Social, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., 6020 Commerce Blvd., RP. This is a chance to meet with members from different businesses and enjoy complimentary ice cream by the Killer Baking Company.

• Every Tuesday is Elder Law Clinic- the Empire College School of Law at Salvation Army Silvercrest Residence, 1050 Third St., SR. Admission is free, but you must sign in by 5 p.m. to be seen.

Wednesday, September 20

• Rotary Paint Night, 7 p.m., Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley Drive, RP. Admission is $45. Come enjoy a fun painting night and drinks! The theme is ‘Halloween pumpkins in the moonlight.’ Register at https://www.paintnite.com/events/-1200142.

• Plant sale at Luther Burbank Gold Ridge Experiment farm from 9 to noon. 7777 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol.

• Tidal Response: Coastal Marine Environments from Above and Below, Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville Street, Petaluma. For more information or for admission prices, contact 707-762-5600 or at info@petalumaartscenter.org.

Thursday, September 21

• Film Showing: Walk with Me, 7:30 p.m., Summerfield Theatre, 551 Summerfield Rd, SR. For more information or to make a prepay, go to http://gathr.us/screening/20613.

• International Peace Day gathering with Lee Tafari, 8 p.m.-10:30 p.m.,

• Writer Forum presenter Teri Sloat will talk about the Evolution of a story: Allowing it to go through many forms. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma. For more details go to www.TheWriteSpot.us.

Friday, September 22

• Sonoma Film Institute Presents “Love and Basketball”, 7 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• The second annual Oaks of Hebron golf tournament at Bennett Valley Golf Course to benefit adults with special needs. Golf & dinner $135 per person. Dinner $45 person. Contact information 707-795-5927 or email oaks1@oaksofhebron.org.

• Fall Equinox Potluck & Sound Journey with Jesse Stark & Sue Wilhite, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Suggested donation $10. There will be singing bowls, tuning forks and entertaining lectures. Gather to eat from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Bring a potluck dish. Ceremony will start at 7:30 p.m. Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. For more information, call 707-795-2398.

Saturday, September 23

• Los Tigres Del Norte, 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall and Lawn, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Admission is $25.

• Luther Burbank’s experiment farm open house & plant sale at Gold Ridge Farm just west of downtown Sebastopol at 7777 Bodega Ave. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Free to the public.

• Earle Fest, doors open at 3 p.m., Earl Baum Center of the Blind, 4359 Occidental Road, SR. Come attend the tenth annual Earle Fest for national and local music acts, sight loss education, food trucks, artists, and local vendors. Tickets are $55 for presale, $65 the day of the festival. For more information, contact Bryce Dow-Williamson at 707-664-6318, or visit their website at secondoctave.com.

• All Hallows Eve Art Fest, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Hermann Sons Hall, 860 Western Ave., Petaluma. Halloween Folk Art Society presents All Hallows Art Fest! Admission is $5.

Sunday, September 24

• National Acrobat and Martial Artists of The People’s Republic of China, 3 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Admission is $25.

• Sonoma Film Institute Presents “Love and Basketball”, 4 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• Luther Burbank’s experiment farm open house & plant sale 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Author of Silent Spring will perform at 2 p.m. Refreshments served. Free to public. Gold Ridge farm just west of downtown at 7777 Bodega Ave. in Sebastopol.

• Wings, wine and wetlands. This is a benefit for the Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. $125. This is the foundation’s most important fundraiser and vital to the restoration of the Laguna. For more information: Call Bev Scottland at 707-527-9277x1o6 or www.lagunafoundation.org. For tickets go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wings-winde-and-wetlands-tickets-36015071047.

Monday, September 25

• Have a Momnificent Monday at Fundemonium. Bring the kids to Fundemonium for play, special treat and craft activities. Free from 12-4 p.m.

Tuesday, September 26

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce and Santa Rosa Metro Chamber invites you to Oxford Suites Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting, 5 -7 p.m., 67 Golf Course Dr. West, RP. Admission is free. Complimentary refreshments provided.

Wednesday, September 27

• 8th Annual Redwood Stitchers Open House, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Luther Burbank Art and Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa. Admission is free with complimentary refreshments served. Kathy Johnson will teach a free class in beginning embroidery at 1 p.m. Bring scissors and a 6-inch hoop. All other supplies will be furnished. The Redwood Stitchers is a chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America, a national non-profit educational organization. For information, call 707-544-8016 or bobandrose1@yahoo.com.

• Come by Lagunitas Brewing Co. and learn more about the Craft Beer Appreciation & Education Certificate program from 6-8 p.m. Must be 21 years or older. Call 707-664-2394 for more information.

Thursday, September 28

• A fun evening of comedy and magic mixed together for your entertainment. For kids ages 10 and up at Shuffle’s Magic Ice Cream Shoppe. $10 tickets include a scoop of ice cream. 123- 4th St. Santa Rosa