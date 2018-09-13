Community Events Calendar September 14, 2018 through September 27, 2018

Friday, September 14

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma county residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. State transportation laws limit each vehicle to a maximum of 15 gallons of liquid (with a maximum of 5 gallons per container) or 125 pounds of solid material. Never mix chemicals. Place in sealed containers in the trunk packed to prevent spills. Syringes/needed must be in a sealed and labeled approved container. No electronics, explosives, ammunition, radioactive materials, biological wastes will be accepted. The disposal site is located at 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

Saturday, September 15

• “Dog Dayz of Summer” at the Honeybee pool 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Bring your favorite furry friend to the pool for a swim. Registration is $7 per dog. Pre-register at cityofrohnertpark.perfectmind.com.

• Petaluma river craft beer festival from 1-5 p.m. on Water St. at the Petaluma River in historic downtown Petaluma. Craft beer tastings, live music and local food tastings. Tickets limited. $40 online and $45 at the gate. Get tickets at petalumarivercraftbeerfest.

• NOAH BBQ luncheon. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Cross and Crown Lutheran Church, 5475 Snyder Ln. RP. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

Sunday, September 16

• Grand Prix of Sonoma 8 a.m. The Grand Prix of Sonoma is the final race on the Verizon IndyCar Series 17. Features six oval track, six permanent road courses and five temporary street circuits. For more information, contact Sonoma Raceway at 800-870-RACE or email ticketing@racesonoma.com.

• Making an impression: Fall Eco-Print workshop and Irwin Creek Walk with Shelly Spriggs, Anita Smith and Laguna guides. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. $15. Includes materials, non-refundable. Pre-registration required. 707-527-9277 ext. 100.

Monday, September 17

• Do you already know the basic line dancing steps and terminology? Stay active and have fun while improving your line dance skills. A great opportunity for experienced line dancers. The instructor is Dolly Urguhart from 9-10:30 a.m. $3 donation. Located in the Senior Center Activity room,

Tuesday, September 18

• Free tutoring program for grades 5 through 12. Runs entire school year. Adult supervision. 3-6 p.m. 1620 Sonoma Ave. Santa Rosa. For more information, call Honor Jackson 707-584-2856.

Wednesday, September 19

• This invigorating, community-oriented dance-fitness class provides low impact moves and easy-to-follow pacing for older adults who love a healthy and active lifestyle. The instructor is Gale Davis. Free. 11 to noon in the Senior Center Activity room.

Thursday, September 20

Friday, September 21

Saturday, September 22

Sunday, September 23

• Laguna Watershed Perspectives hike: Shiloh Ranch Regional Park with Regional Parks and Laguna Foundation naturalists. 9 a.m. to noon. Meet at Shiloh Ranch Regional Park, 5750 Faught Rd., Windsor. $10 includes parking, non-refundable. Pre-registration required. 707-527-9277 ext. 110.

Monday, September 24

• Mixed art media workshop. Explore exciting mixed-media techniques in an encouraging environment for artists of all skill levels. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Free but bring your own supplies. Located in the RP Senior Center dining room.

• Call the Sonoma County Elder Law Hotline at 707-340-5610 to make an appointment for free legal services at the Senior Center Counseling office.

Tuesday, September 25

• Banjos and Bourbon a benefit for the Green Music Center celebrating music mentors featuring Bumper Jacksons. Bumper Jacksons will bring you into the center of a party and the dance floor never sleeps. Weill Hall and Trione Courtyard. 8 p.m. Tickets $250. To purchase tickets, visit fmc. sonoma. educ/banjosandbourbon or call 866-955-6040.

Wednesday, September 26

• Wellness Walks at Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve. Enjoy a free docent-led walk in the woods. Bring layered clothing, walking shoes, snacks and water. Registration is optional. 10-11 a.m. 17000 Armstrong Woods Rd., Guerneville.

Thursday, September 27

• Free tutoring program for grades 5 through 12. Runs entire school year. Adult supervision. 3-6 p.m. 1620 Sonoma Ave. Santa Rosa. For more information, call Honor Jackson 707-584-2856.

• A low impact class is a fun way to move and promote positive energy while relieving stress. Get moving with a great group of people. Instructor: Andrea Valmore from 10:45 to noon. Free. Located in the Senior Center Activity room.

• Exploring Wildlife and Plant diversity of Sonoma County Vernal Pools presentation with LF’s Conservation Science Program Manager, Sarah Gordon 7-8:30 p.m. $12 non-refundable. Pre-registration required. 707-527-9277 ext. 110.