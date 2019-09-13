Community Events Calendar September 13, 2019 through September 26, 2019

Friday, September 13

• Kansas-Point of know Return Tour. 7:30 p.m. Tickets $59-$125. Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark W. Springs Rd., Santa Rosa. For more information, go to lutherburbankcenter.org.

• Free movie in La Plaza Park-The Lego Movie 2-The Second Part.

Saturday, September 14

• Steely Dan, 8 p.m. Tickets $99-$159. At Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark W. Springs Rd., Santa Rosa. For more information, go to lutherburbankcenter.org.

• Opening reception pastels and oil paintings by James R. Reynolds. 3-5 p.m. Free. No RSVP necessary. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277 ext. 100.

• Introduction to Beekeeping class 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sebastopol Grange Hall, 6000 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol. $15 at the door.

• Ballet Folklórico 11-11:45 a.m. at the Rohnert Park Library.

Sunday, September 15

• Fiesta De Independencia, 1-7 p.m. Tickets free. Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark W. Springs Rd., Santa Rosa. For more information, go to lutherburbankcenter.org.

• Fresh pressed flowers workshop with Han Lochner 1-4 p.m. $35. Pre-registration required. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277 ext. 100.

Monday, September 16

• Mixed art media workshop. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Bring your own supplies. 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park.

• Grades Pre-K to 12 Grade including preparation classes for First Communion and Confirmation are available. Stop by at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church for registration forms or email Jennifer Bedoka at bedokaparties@yahoo.com.

Tuesday, September 17

• The Museum of Sonoma County presents Tierra de Rosas (Land of Roses) 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 425 7th St., Santa Rosa.

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. 3-6 p.m. For more information call Honor Jackson, 707-584-2856.

Wednesday, September 18

• Paint night at Rainbow Pines. 6:30 p.m. 256 No. Restaurant, 250 Petaluma Blvd. N. Petaluma.

• Seminar-on a tax-free benefit for low-income, un-remarried spouses of a deceased wartime vet. Free. 3725 Westwind Blvd., Santa Rosa. 707-565-5960.

• After hours networking mixer. Animal Shelter League. Free.

Thursday, September 19

• Free drop-off for household toxics at the central disposal site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Friday, September 20

• Ron White 8 p.m. This show for mature audiences 18+ only. Tickets $66, VIP; $145-$255. Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark W. Springs Rd., Santa Rosa. For more information, go to lutherburbankcenter.org.

• Bingo night in Cotati for a fundraiser for Cotati Walking Tour at 6 p.m. in the Cotati room. BBQ and drinks available for purchase. For more information, contact chamber@cotati.org.

Saturday, September 21

• 44th Annual San Francisco Comedy competition semi-finals. 8 p.m. tickets $46. Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark W. Springs Rd., Santa Rosa. For more information, go to lutherburbankcenter.org.

• Take a walk with age friendly Sonoma County. Contact the Age Friendly Community Coordinator at Council on Aging. 707-525-0143 ext. 124.

• A natural dye and eco print workshop with Shelly Spriggs and Laguna Foundation staff. 9-2 p.m. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. This workshop is sold out, but you are welcome to put your name on the waiting list. 707-527-9277 ext. 100.

Sunday, September 22

• Natural remedies workshop with Amy Charnay 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.$65. Pre-registration required. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa.707-527-9277 ext. 100.

Monday, September 23

• Open mic night at Spanky’s, 8201 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 9-11 p.m.

Tuesday, September 24

• The Australian Pink Floyd Show, 8 p.m. Tickets $39-$59. Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark W. Springs Rd., Santa Rosa. For more information, go to lutherburbankcenter.org.

• Speaker Series Breakfast at Friar Tucks Pub. Speakers will be Noah Housh, Director of Community Development for the City of Cotati and Erik Mattos from the Cotati Hotel. 7-8:30 a.m.

Wednesday, September 25

• Clearwater at Sonoma Hills, 710 Rohnert Park Exp., RP. After hours marketing. Free to attend.

Thursday, September 26

• Knit & Crochet group. Noon-4 p.m. Free. Bring your own supplies. 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park.

• Fundraising and meet-and-greet event for Chris Coursey, candidate for Sonoma County Board of Supervisors 3rd District, Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park, 6-8 pm. Information is at @courseyforsupervisor on the “events” page.