Community Events Calendar September 1, 2017 through September 14, 2017

Friday, September 1

• Banking in the US, 2 p.m.-3 p.m., SSU Center for International Education, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. For more information, contact Berta Hodges at 707-664-3943 or at berta.hodges@sonoma.edu.

• Funky Fridays outdoor music concerts. A Case of The Willys will be performing and food, wine and beer will be available to purchase. It will take place 7 p.m.-9 p.m., at Hood Mansion, 1450 North Pythian Rd., SR. For more information, contact Linda Pavlak at 707-833-6288 or at funkyfridays@sonic.net.

Saturday, September 2

• Bastet Dance Fitness: Opening weekend celebration, 12:30 p.m.-5 p.m., 239 Southwest Blvd., RP. Admission is free. Come check out the new studio, meet its instructors and enjoy free mini classes, food, drinks, games, etc.! For more information, visit http://bastetdancefitness.com/

• Rotary Club of Sebastopol Sunrise presents Sonoma County Cajun Zydeco & Delta Rhythm festival in Ives Park, Sebastopol. Tickets at winecountrycajun.com. $30 per day or $50 for 2 days. All proceeds fund West County nonprofits.

• Science Saturday, Environmental Discovery Center, Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Rd., SR, 1 – 4 p.m. Free to public. For more information, contact Sonoma County Regional Parks, 707-565-2041.

• Bookshelf author series: Jay Asher, 2 p.m., Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, SR. For more information, contact museum at 707-579-4452 or at inquiries@schulzmuseum.org.

Sunday, September 3

• Bastet Dance Fitness: Opening weekend celebration, 12:30 p.m.-5 p.m., 239 Southwest Blvd., RP. Admission is free. Come check out the new studio, meet its instructors and enjoy free mini classes, food, drinks, games, etc.! For more information, visit http://bastetdancefitness.com/

• Rotary Club of Sebastopol Sunrise presents Sonoma County Cajun Zydeco & Delta Rhythm festival in Ives Park, Sebastopol. Tickets at winecountrycajun.com. $30 per day or $50 for 2 days. All proceeds fund West County nonprofits.

• Rockin Concerts at The Village, 911 Vintage Ct., SR, 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Listen and sip while supporting Bergin U. Beverage sale proceeds will benefit local non-profits. No outside alcohol or coolers allowed. Support the service dog training programs. For more information, contact Montgomery Village Shopping Center at 707-545-3844.

• “Showing on the River”, Juried fine art show, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Riverfront Art Gallery, 132 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Come view the artwork of 36 different artists. Enjoy the wine and food provided. Admission is free. For more information, contact Cathy Thomas at 707-775-4278 or at info@riverfrontartgallery.com.

Monday, September 4

• Have a Momnificent Monday at Fundemonium, 12 p.m.-4 p.m., 579 Rohnert Park Expy., RP. Moms and dads, and grandparents are invited to bring the kids to Fundemonium for play and special treats, crafts and activities. Admission is free.

Tuesday, September 5

• Every Tuesday is Elder Law Clinic at the Empire College School of Law. No appointment is necessary but you must sign in by 5 p.m. to be seen. Free at Salvation Army Silvercrest Residence, 1050 Third St., Santa Rosa. Call 707-736-6150 for more information.

• The National Heirloom Exposition at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. Gates open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets $10 at the gate. Kids are free. Call 707-773-1336 for more information.

Wednesday, September 6

• Noon Times networking luncheon at Fairview at Foxtail Golf Club 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oxford Suites sponsoring with speaker Press Democrat Columnist Bob Padecky and Public Safety Commander Jeff Taylor. Call 707-584-1515 for more information.

• Every Wednesday there is a plant sale at Luther Burbank Gold Ridge Experiment Farm from 9 to noon. 7777 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol.

Thursday, September 7

• Hot Dog Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Pacific Coast Air Museum, 2230 Becker Blvd., SR. Admission is $5 and will cover food.

Friday, September 8

• Kenny G & George Benson - The Breezin’ and Breathless Tour, 7:30 p.m., Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Admission is $25. For more information, contact 866-955-6040.

• Sonoma Film Institute presents “Shadows”, 7 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• The Art of True Healing with publisher Marc Allen, 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Suggested donation $10-$20. Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. For more information, call 707-795-2308.

Saturday, September 9

• Penngrove Social Firemen presents Hawaiian Luau, Penngrove style with Kalua pig, rice, salad and Hawaiian chicken. Cocktails 3 p.m. Dinner 4:30 p.m. Dinner tickets $25. Ages 6-12- $10 and ages 5 & under free. Raffle tickets $10 each or 6 for $50. 6 days, 5 nights for 2 with accommodations at Honua Kai Resort in Maui. A round trip flight and a car for entire stay. Tickets available at JavAmore Café, Penngrove. Call 707-794-1516.www.penngrovesocialfiremen.org.

• A Tribute to Pete Escovedo, 7:30 p.m., Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Pete Escovedo Latin Jazz Orchestra with special guests Sheila E, Juan, and Peter Michael. The John Santos Sextet with special guest Destani Wolf. Admission is $25.

• 60th Annual Art in The Park, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Walnut Park, Petaluma. All artists who create visual fine art/crafts are welcome to present their work. Exhibited works are subject to approval by the PAA. Music and food are also provided. For more information, go to www.petalumaarts.org or through email at lewisarte@aol.com.

Sunday, September 10

• Sonoma Film Institute presents “Shadows”, 4 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• 60th Annual Art in the Park. All artists who create visual fine art/crafts are welcome to present their work. Exhibited works are subject to approval by the PAA. Music and food are also provided. It will take place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Walnut Park, Petaluma. For more information email lewisarte@aol.com.

• Tidal Response: Coastal Marine Environments from Above and Below, Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville Street, Petaluma. For more information or for admission prices, contact 707-762-5600 or at info@petalumaartscenter.org.

• West End Farmer’s Market, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. West End Farmers Market, 9 Fourth Street, SR. Come check out the coolest market in town, filled with local produce, food, and music provided. For more information, contact Allen Thomas at 707-477-8422 or at wefm@sonic.net.

Monday, September 11

• Have a Momnificent Monday at Fundemonium. Bring the kids to Fundemonium for play, special treats and craft activities at 579 Rohnert Expy Center.

Tuesday, September 12

• SSU Master of Arts in Organization Development Program Information Meeting, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Carson Hall 69, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Learn the leadership skills needed for successfully guiding an organization or community through needed change. For more information, contact (707) 664-2682 or maod@sonoma.edu, or visit the website at https://web.sonoma.edu/exed/orgdev/.

• Women in Business mixer at Mojica Insurance Agency, 6650 Commerce Blvd., Suite 25, in RP from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Open to all and free to attend. Complimentary appetizers & refreshments will be served.

• Elder Law Clinic-Empire College School of Law. Free at Salvation Army Silvercrest Residence, 1050 Third St., Santa Rosa. Free, but you must sign in by 5 p.m. to be seen.

Wednesday, September 13

• Bear Republic Brewing Co. Brewpub: Ribbon Cutting, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., 5000 Roberts Lake Rd., RP. Open to public, free admission.

• A plant sale is held every Wednesday at the Luther Burbank Gold Ridge Experiment farm for a plant sale from 9 to noon. At 7777 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol.

Thursday, September 14

• Concerts Under the Stars at The Village, 5:30 p.m., Village Court, Montgomery Village, 911 Village Court, SR. For more information, call 707-545-3844.

• Tidal Response: Coastal Marine Environments from Above and Below, Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville Street, Petaluma. For more information or for admission prices, contact 707-762-5600 or at info@petalumaartscenter.org.