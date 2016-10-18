Community Events Calendar October 7 through October 20, 2016

Friday, October 7

• Rebuilding Together Bingo, every Friday night at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. Doors open 4:30 p.m., bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Catherine at (707) 688-1246.

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 1500 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Check out new haunted houses: Uncle Chuckles 3D Mad House and the disgusting Slaughter Shack, plus the Zombie Paintball Shooting Gallery. For more information and reservations, call (707) 837-1928 or email judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

• Mini-preview exhibit for Art Trails Open Studios, featuring the work of 13 Art Trails artists including four of the six artists from the Cotati/Rohnert Park/Penngrove area. Three of them have their work at Stones Throw year round, along with three other Art Trails artists and over 50 other local artists. Stones Throw, 8278 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati.

Saturday, October 8

• Cotati Oktoberfest, noon-6 p.m., La Plaza Park. There is a grilled bratwurst dinner and beverage for $15 per person. Free admission. Live music, beer and wine and yodeling contest. Call 795-5508 for more information.

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 1500 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Check out new haunted houses: Uncle Chuckles 3D Mad House and the disgusting Slaughter Shack, plus the Zombie Paintball Shooting Gallery. For more information and reservations, call (707) 837-1928 or email judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

• Sonoma County Art Trails, for two weekends in October, you can have a look at some of the best art that Sonoma County has to offer. Art Trails provides a chance to visit the artists' studios and watch works in progress. Free admission. For more information, call 707-829-4797.

• Mini-preview exhibit for Art Trails Open Studios, featuring the work of 13 Art Trails artists including four of the six artists from the Cotati/Rohnert Park/Penngrove area. Three of them have their work at Stones Throw year round, along with three other Art Trails artists and over 50 other local artists. Stones Throw, 8278 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati.

• Burning Ham, Penngrove Park, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., presented by the Active 20-30 Clubs of Petaluma, Sebastopol and North Bay. This is the second annual fundraiser and family fun event. Proceeds go directly to benefit underprivileged children in Sonoma County.

Sunday, October 9

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 1500 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Check out new haunted houses: Uncle Chuckles 3D Mad House and the disgusting Slaughter Shack, plus the Zombie Paintball Shooting Gallery. For more information and reservations, call (707) 837-1928 or email judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

• Sonoma County Art Trails, for two weekends in October, you can have a look at some of the best art that Sonoma County has to offer. Art Trails provides a chance to visit the artists' studios and watch works in progress. Free admission. For more information, call 707-829-4797.

• Mini-preview exhibit for Art Trails Open Studios, featuring the work of 13 Art Trails artists including four of the six artists from the Cotati/Rohnert Park/Penngrove area. Three of them have their work at Stones Throw year round, along with three other Art Trails artists and over 50 other local artists. Stones Throw, 8278 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati.

Monday, October 10

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 1500 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Check out new haunted houses: Uncle Chuckles 3D Mad House and the disgusting Slaughter Shack, plus the Zombie Paintball Shooting Gallery. For more information and reservations, call (707) 837-1928 or email judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

• Mini-preview exhibit for Art Trails Open Studios, featuring the work of 13 Art Trails artists including four of the six artists from the Cotati/Rohnert Park/Penngrove area. Three of them have their work at Stones Throw year round, along with three other Art Trails artists and over 50 other local artists. Stones Throw, 8278 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati.

Tuesday, October 11

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 1500 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Check out new haunted houses: Uncle Chuckles 3D Mad House and the disgusting Slaughter Shack, plus the Zombie Paintball Shooting Gallery. For more information and reservations, call (707) 837-1928 or email judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

• Mini-preview exhibit for Art Trails Open Studios, featuring the work of 13 Art Trails artists including four of the six artists from the Cotati/Rohnert Park/Penngrove area. Three of them have their work at Stones Throw year round, along with three other Art Trails artists and over 50 other local artists. Stones Throw, 8278 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati.

Wednesday, October 12

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 1500 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Check out new haunted houses: Uncle Chuckles 3D Mad House and the disgusting Slaughter Shack, plus the Zombie Paintball Shooting Gallery. For more information and reservations, call (707) 837-1928 or email judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

• Mini-preview exhibit for Art Trails Open Studios, featuring the work of 13 Art Trails artists including four of the six artists from the Cotati/Rohnert Park/Penngrove area. Three of them have their work at Stones Throw year round, along with three other Art Trails artists and over 50 other local artists. Stones Throw, 8278 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati.

Thursday, October 13

• Megan Furth Harvest Pantry – Free fruits and vegetables for children 0-5 years old. Low-income families with children and pregnant women should come to 450 Jefferson St., Petaluma, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Bring child’s birth certificate or Medi-Cal card or other proof of child’s birthday. For more information, call Redwood Empire Food Bank at 523-7900.

• Sonoma State University Theatre Arts & Dance announces its 2016-2017 performance season at Studio 76/Ives Hall. "Waiting for the Parade" by John Murrell, 7:30 p.m., the performance season kicks off with a play with 1940s era music, following five Calgary women coping with civilian life during World War II. For tickets or more information call the box office at 707-664-4246.

• Mini-preview exhibit for Art Trails Open Studios, featuring the work of 13 Art Trails artists including four of the six artists from the Cotati/Rohnert Park/Penngrove area. Three of them have their work at Stones Throw year round, along with three other Art Trails artists and over 50 other local artists. Stones Throw, 8278 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati.

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 1500 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Check out our all new haunted houses: Uncle Chuckles 3D Mad House and the disgusting Slaughter Shack, plus the Zombie Paintball Shooting Gallery. For more information and reservations, call 707-837-1928 or email judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

Friday, October 14

• The Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati and Rohnert Park-Cotati will be hosting their 12th annual Golf Tournament at the Foxtail Golf Club in Rohnert Park. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and shotgun start is at noon. The “After Golf Party” starts at 6:30 p.m. All proceeds benefit the various Rotary projects throughout the community.

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 1500 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Check out new haunted houses: Uncle Chuckles 3D Mad House and the disgusting Slaughter Shack, plus the Zombie Paintball Shooting Gallery. For more information and reservations, call (707) 837-1928 or email judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

• Sonoma State University Theatre Arts & Dance announces its 2016-2017 performance season at Studio 76/Ives Hall. "Waiting for the Parade" by John Murrell, 7:30 p.m., the performance season kicks off with a play with 1940s era music, following five Calgary women coping with civilian life during World War II. For tickets or more information call the box office at 707-664-4246.

• “Titanic,” Spreckels Theatre Company, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 8 p.m. For more information, call (707) 588-3400.

• NBBCC 10th annual Bowling for Scholarships, Double Decker Lanes, 300 Golf Course Dr., Rohnert Park, 6-8 p.m. Call (888) 846-5155 for more information.

Saturday, October 15

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 1500 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Check out new haunted houses: Uncle Chuckles 3D Mad House and the disgusting Slaughter Shack, plus the Zombie Paintball Shooting Gallery. For more information and reservations, call (707) 837-1928 or email judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

• Sonoma County Art Trails, for two weekends in October, you can have a look at some of the best art that Sonoma County has to offer. Art Trails provides a chance to visit the artists' studios and watch works in progress. Free admission. For more information, call 707-829-4797.

• Sonoma State University Theatre Arts & Dance announces its 2016-2017 performance season at Studio 76/Ives Hall. "Waiting for the Parade" by John Murrell, 7:30 p.m., the performance season kicks off with a play with 1940s era music, following five Calgary women coping with civilian life during World War II. For tickets or more information call the box office at 707-664-4246.

• “Titanic,” Spreckels Theatre Company, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 8 p.m. For more information, call (707) 588-3400.

Sunday, October 16

• Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation hosts Striking Out Childhood Cancer, AMF Bouleard Lanes, 1100 Petaluma Blvd. So., Petaluma. The “birthday bowling bash” is a celebration of life and commemorates the birthday of local childhood cancer hero, C.J. Banaszek. Check-in for the bowling tournament is at noon and tournament begins at 1 p.m. Individual tickets are available for $125 and sponsorship tickets are available starting at $1,000. Following the bowling bash, a cocktail hour and dinner party at the Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building.

• Sonoma County Art Trails, for two weekends in October, you can have a look at some of the best art that Sonoma County has to offer. Art Trails provides a chance to visit the artists' studios and watch works in progress. Free admission. For more information, call 707-829-4797.

• Sonoma State University Theatre Arts & Dance announces its 2016-2017 performance season at Studio 76/Ives Hall. "Waiting for the Parade" by John Murrell, 2 p.m. The performance season kicks off with a play with 1940s era music, following five Calgary women coping with civilian life during World War II. For tickets or more information call the box office at 707-664-4246.

• “Titanic,” Spreckels Theatre Company, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 2 p.m. For more information, call (707) 588-3400.

Monday, October 17

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 1500 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Check out new haunted houses: Uncle Chuckles 3D Mad House and the disgusting Slaughter Shack, plus the Zombie Paintball Shooting Gallery. For more information and reservations, call (707) 837-1928 or email judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

Tuesday, October 18

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 1500 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Check out new haunted houses: Uncle Chuckles 3D Mad House and the disgusting Slaughter Shack, plus the Zombie Paintball Shooting Gallery. For more information and reservations, call (707) 837-1928 or email judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

• Meet Cotati City Council candidate Eris Weaver, Sal's Pizza, 8270 Old Redwood Highway, 6-7:30 p.m. Come have a slice of Sal's pizza on Weaver, ask her about her positions, and tell her your concerns.

Wednesday, October 19

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 1500 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Check out new haunted houses: Uncle Chuckles 3D Mad House and the disgusting Slaughter Shack, plus the Zombie Paintball Shooting Gallery. For more information and reservations, call (707) 837-1928 or email judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

Thursday, October 20

• Megan Furth Harvest Pantry – Free fruits and vegetables for children 0-5 years old. Low-income families with children and pregnant women should come to 450 Jefferson St., Petaluma, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Bring child’s birth certificate or Medi-Cal card or other proof of child’s birthday. For more information, call Redwood Empire Food Bank at 523-7900.

• Sonoma State University Theatre Arts & Dance announces its 2016-2017 performance season at Studio 76/Ives Hall. "Waiting for the Parade" by John Murrell, 7:30 p.m., the performance season kicks off with a play with 1940s era music, following five Calgary women coping with civilian life during World War II. For tickets or more information call the box office at 707-664-4246.