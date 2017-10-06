Community Events Calendar October 6, 2017 through October 19, 2017

Friday, October 6

• Sonoma County Harvest Fair, all-day @ Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd. Santa Rosa.

• Rohnert Park Senior Center’s Fun After 50 Craft Fair and Fund Raiser on October 21, 6800 Hunter Dr., Suite A, RP, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Lunch 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Come enjoy crafts, baked goods, jewelry, raffles and more. Call Lynn Walsh at 707-795-3109, or Helen Bento at 707-242-3144.

• Sonoma Film Institute presents “Highway to Dhampus”, 7 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 7 p.m., SOMO Village, 1500 Valley House Drive

RP. Running from 10/6-10/31. Admission is $15-$35. For more information, contact Judy Walker at 707-837-1928 or at judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

• Marmot Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 5789 State Farm Dr., RP. Come and donate blood to impact lives.

• Sonoma State University presents Cannabis in California workshop in finance, investment and investment law at SOMO village, Rohnert Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost $99. Register www.4seie.info/cannibis or call 707-664-2394.

Saturday, October 7

• Rohnert Park Founder’s Day Parade and Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., RP Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, RP. The theme is Superheroes. The parade will take place from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., the festival from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, contact Jen at (707) 481-6859 or at rpfoundersdayinfo@gmail.com, or visit www.rohnertparkfoundersday.org.

• Burning Ham, 12:30 p.m.-5 p.m., Penngrove Park, 11800 Main St., Penngrove. Come and enjoy this 4- category pork competition, featuring kids’ activities, live bands and Lagunitas beer. To register or for more information, visit www.burninghamsonoma.com.

• Join the Redwood Empire Food Bank community open house and block party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to celebrate 30 years of ending hunger and feeding hope. 3990 Brickway Blvd. Santa Rosa. To learn more contact REFB.org.

Sunday, October 8

• Sonoma Film Institute Presents “Highway to Dhampus”, 4 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• Fan Fest: Second Sunday Family Fun Series, 1-4 p.m., Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, RP. Admission is free. This event contains all sorts of fun events for kids and parents, with free activities and games, giant inflatables, food, beverages, live entertainment, and more. For more information, contact Cindy Bagley at 707-588-3456 or at cbagley@rpcity.org.

• Attend flock night with a flash of the obvious with Steven Campbell from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Suggested donations $10-$20. Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. For info call 707-795-2398.

Monday, October 9

• Camp Cotati PJ Party, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Ray Miller Community Center, 216 E. School St., Cotati. For more information, contact https://cotati.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programld=45.

• Museum Mondays: World Travelers, 10 a.m., Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, SR. This Monday’s theme is all about world travel! Admission is $5 per child. For more information, contact 707-579-4452 or inquires@schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, October 10

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce Women in Business Luncheon, 11:45 a.m., Mary’s Pizza Shack, 101 Golf Course Drive, RP. Sponsored by CMG Financial and presenting it is Hip Chick Farms. Admission is $25 if you register by 10/5, $30 at the door. Register online www.rohnertparkchamber.org/payment.html.

• Jazz Week: Jazz Combos & Latin Band, 7:30 p.m., Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Admission is $8.

Wednesday, October 11

• Home School Days: Mud Pies and Jelly Beans, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, SR. Admission is $6-8 per child, chaperones are free. For more information, contact 707-579-4452 or at inquiries@schulzmuseum.org.

• National Alliance on Mental illness talks at the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Call 707-527-6655 for more information.

Thursday, October 12

• A Winner’s Self Image, 7 p.m-8:30 p.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati. For more information, contact Tessa at (707) 978-0640.

• Rohnert Park Senior Center’s Fun After 50 Craft Fair and Fund Raiser, 6800 Hunter Dr., Suite A, RP, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Lunch 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Come enjoy crafts, baked goods, jewelry, raffles and more. For more information call Marty Weissensee707-843-7722, Lynn Walsh, 707-795-3109 or Helen Bento at 707-242-3144.

• Cabs, Canvas for a Cure, 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Home Instead Senior Care, 6050 Commerce Blvd. Suite 107, RP. Join us for our annual FUNdraiser to help raise money to end Alzheimer’s. Wine, food, games, and paint party. For more information and to RSVP, contact (707)-586-1516.

Friday, October 13

• Sonoma Film Institute presents “Bless Their Little Hearts”, 7 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• 25th Annual Hanna Boys Center Golf Classic at Silverado Resort & Spa. For more information and to register, visit HANNACENTER.ORG or contact Leslie Petersen at lpetersen@hannacenter.org or call 707-933-2555 for more information.

Saturday, October 14

• Sweet Pea Gift Shop 30th Anniversary, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 6800 Hunter Drive, RP. Come celebrate 30 years in the community and kick off the 2017 Holiday Season and enjoy free refreshments and drawings. Receive a gift if you purchase something at the store. Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce Ribbon cutting is at 1 p.m.

• 11th Annual Cotati Chamber of Commerce Oktoberfest, 12 p.m.-6 p.m., La Plaza Park, Cotati. Come enjoy a variety of microbrews by Lagunitas, as well as other German refreshments and entertainment. For more information, contact chamber@cotati.org or visit www.cotati.org.

• Open house and healing fair from 2-5:30 p.m. Enjoy free 10-minute educational talks. For more information go to www.songbirdcenter.org.

• Dancing in the Light with Sylvia Zerbini and Friends. A benefit for foster children and abused, abandoned and neglected youth programs at Belos Cavalos, a 501c3 organization. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Performers from Cavalia and Cirque du Soleil. Tickets for sale. Check out www.beloscavalos.org.

• Rohnert Park Martial Arts presents: Women’s Self Defense Course, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 1 Professional Center Dr., RP. also, presented by Damsel in Defense Training. This free event is to teach women techniques to fight off assaulters. For more information, contact 707-494-1151 or at kuksoolwonrp@yahoo.com.

• Tolay Fall Festival, Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Lakeville Highway, Petaluma, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Take a hay ride to a giant pumpkin patch and explore a “creatures” barn full of live snakes, spiders, birds of prey, and tide pool animals. Find your way through a straw maze, try farm crafts activities like candle-dipping and wool-carding. Make corn husk dolls and pet the farm animals. Visit a replica of a Native American village. Enter a pumpkin seed spitting contest and enjoy old-fashion lawn games and foods from local vendors. For more information, call Sonoma County Regional Parks, 707-565-2041.

Sunday, October 15

• Community Pepper and Pozole Harvest Party, 12 p.m.-5 p.m., Darling Farms, 7000 Petaluma Hill Rd., Penngrove. For more information, contact Deb Rock at (707) 596-0810 or at sonomahotsauce@gmail.com.

• Sonoma Film Institute Presents “Bless Their Little Hearts”, 4 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

Monday, October 16

• Pigpen’s Messy Kitchen

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Cost: $5 at Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. For more information: Call 707-579-4452 or email: inquiries@schulzmuseum.org

Tuesday, October 17

• Neurons to Nirvana, 7 p.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati. An exploration into the world of psychedelic drugs and their use in a therapeutic setting and the resurgence of psychedelics as medicine. For more information, contact (707) 795-2398 or info@songbirdcenter.org, or visit www.songbirdcenter.org.

Wednesday, October 18

• SSU Master of Arts in Organization Development Program Information Meeting, 6 p.m.- 8 p.m., Carson Hall 69, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Make your living making a difference! Learn the leadership skills needed for successfully guiding an organization or community through needed change. For more information, contact (707) 664-2682 or maod@sonoma.edu, or visit the website at https://web.sonoma.edu/exed/orgdev/.

• Primerica After Hours mixer, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., 5350 Commerce Blvd, Suite B, RP. Open to everyone. Come enjoy free appetizers and refreshments, and advertise your business.

• The first planning meeting for Aug. 2020 Sonoma County celebration of Passage of 19th amendment “Women’s suffrage”- ratified. Meet at 3033 Cleveland Ave. Santa Rosa. R.S.V.P. 707-545-5036.

Thursday, October 19

• Women’s Health Workshop, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Redwood Hwy, Cotati. Come learn from local leaders some amazing ways to support yourself as a female. For more information, contact Shannon at (707) 338-2133.

• Jewish Music Series: Cantor Roslyn Barak, 6:30 p.m., Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, RP. Admission is free.

• Labor Laws Seminar series: Lawsuit Prevention for Employers, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m., Rohnert Park Chamber office, 101 Golf Course Dr., C-7, RP. Jay G. Putnam will be speaking. Open to the public and free admission.

•Writers Forum presents: An evening with Cameron Kids, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St. Petaluma. Admission is free.

