October 7, 2018
Community Events Calendar October 5, 2018 through October 18, 2018

October 5, 2018

Friday, October 5

• Register now for the AARP Smart Driver Course. Refresh your driving skills. Two classes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr. #A Must complete both classes for insurance certificate. Call 707-585-6780 to register the courses running Oct. 19 and 26. $15 for AARP members, $20 for non-AARP members.

• Dr. Chris Thornberg is the keynote speaker for the Fall Economic Forecast breakfast. 7 to 9 a.m. to be held at the Doubletree Hotel Sonoma Wine Country in Rohnert Park, 1 Doubletree Dr., Rohnert Park. Cost is $90 for individuals. Register at www.SonomaED.org/events.

• Explore the mysteries & magic of Ancient Egypt. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation. $40-$20. Songbird Community Healing Center, 8299 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 707-795-2398.

Saturday, October 6 

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma county residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. State transportation laws limit each vehicle to a maximum of 15 gallons of liquid (with a maximum of 5 gallons per container) or 125 pounds of solid material. Never mix chemicals. Place in sealed containers in the trunk packed to prevent spills. Syringes/needles must be in a sealed and labeled approved container. No electronics, explosives, ammunition, radioactive materials, biological wastes will be accepted. The disposal site is located at 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

Sunday, October 7 

• Sebastopol Farmers’ Market-10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sebastopol Plaza downtown across from Whole Foods Mkt. sebastopolfarmmarket.org.

• Santa Rosa Symphony-Passion & Power 3 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. For more information, call 707-546-8742. Tickets@srsymphony.org.

 • Sacred music from the All-Night Vigil and Devine Liturgy, a choral concert of Russian songs and romances at the Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave. Santa Rosa. $20 general admission, children under 12 free. Tickets and information at www.slavyankachorus.org. or call 510-798-7966.

Monday, October 8

 • Santa Rosa Symphony-Passion & Power 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. For more information, call 707-546-8742.Tickets@srsymphony.org.

Tuesday, October 9 

• Free tutoring program for grades 5 through 12. Runs entire school year. Adult supervision. 3-6 p.m. 1620 Sonoma Ave. Santa Rosa. For more information, call Honor Jackson 707-584-2856.

• Left Edge Theatre features the production of “Hand to God” a comedy by Robert Askins. A multi award-winning comedy featuring a hand puppet possessed by the devil. Runs through Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.  Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.  Tickets are $25 general admission, $40 for VIP. 707-536-1626

• RP Women in Business 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Dr., RP. $30 at door. For more information call 707-584-1415.

Wednesday, October 10 

•  The 2018 global tech forum is being held at the SSU student center. Find out what is trending in Virtual Reality, etc.  presented by Tech Bay Area Advocates. Register at http:/bit.ly/2hNKvOm. Tickets $40 per person.

Thursday, October 11

• Free tutoring program for grades 5 through 12. Runs entire school year. Adult supervision. 3-6 p.m. 1620 Sonoma Ave. Santa Rosa. For more information, call Honor Jackson 707-584-2856.

• Making your nature observations matter for science and conservation at the Laguna de Santa Rosa and beyond. 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. $12 (non-refundable) Pre-registration required. 707-527-9277 x 110.

Friday, October 12 

The ghosts of late Sonoma County citizens will again walk at the Sebastopol Memorial Lawn Cemetery. For more information, call Erin Sheffield at 707-481-3488.

• Left Edge Theatre features the production of “Hand to God” a comedy by Robert Askins. A multi award-winning comedy featuring a hand puppet possessed by the devil. Runs through Nov. 11, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.  Tickets are $25 general admission, $40 for VIP. 8 p.m. 707-536-1626

• From surviving to thriving: What happens to your brain in disaster. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $10-$20. Songbird Community Healing Center, 8299 Old redwood Hwy., Cotati. 707-795-2398.

• The North Bay Sinfonietta, a chamber orchestra under the auspices of the Santa Rosa Junior College, will present a concert under the direction of its Founder and Conductor Cynthia Weichel at 7:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1551 Montgomery Dr., Santa Rosa. General admission tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door.

Saturday, October 13

• Left Edge Theatre features the production of “Hand to God” a comedy by Robert Askins. A multi award-winning comedy featuring a hand puppet possessed by the devil. Runs through Nov. 11, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.  Tickets are $25 general admission, $40 for VIP. 8 p.m. 707-536-1626

•  Cotati Oktoberfest in La Plaza Park, Cotati. For more information, call 707-795-5508 Noon - 6 p.m.

• AARP Smart driver courses -Take the AARP Smart Driver Courses to refresh your driving skills, know the new rules of the road and save on car insurance. Two classes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fridays, October 19 and 26 at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr. # A, Rohnert Park.  Must complete both classes for insurance certificate.  Call (707) 585-6780 to register for the courses.  $15 AARP member, $20 non-AARP member.

Sunday, October 14 

• Left Edge Theatre features the production of “Hand to God” a comedy by Robert Askins. A multi award-winning comedy featuring a hand puppet possessed by the devil. Tickets are $25 general admission, $40 for VIP. 2 p.m. https://www.leftedgetheatre.com.Resident Theatre Co. of the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. For more information, call Argo Thompson at 707-536-1620.

• Straw Hat Pizza Cruise-in, 919 Golf Course Dr., RP. 11a.m. to 2 p.m. Hosted by Cruisin’ North Car Club Inc. of Sonoma County. Bring out your classics for the Oct.

http://cruisinnorth.com.

• Watershed perspectives: Birds & wildlife of SR Creek outing. 9 a.m.-12:30 a.m. The Laguna de Santa Rosa bursts with wildlife and more than 200 birds. Free. Pre-registration required through LandPaths.

Monday, October 15 

• Dancing in the park. Meet at La Plaza Park near the gazebo. Bring your favorite dance music on an iPod with earbuds. In common let’s dance it out and start the week off with good vibes. All ages and abilities welcome. Free. La Plaza Park, Old Redwood & W. Sierra Ave., Cotati.

 

 

Tuesday, October 16 

• Sonoma job connections. Hiring managers to find the top candidates and fill open positions at the RP Doubletree by Hilton Hotel. Reserve your spot. Contact Sandy.Moralrs@pressdemocrat.com or call 707-526-8553.

 

Wednesday, October 17  

• Spring Thai networking mixer & ribbon cutting. 5:30-7 p.m. Ribbon cutting at 6 p.m. Complimentary appetizers & refreshments. Open to everyone, bring a friend. 538 E. Cotati Ave., Cotati.

 

Thursday, October 18  

