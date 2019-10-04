Community Events Calendar October 4, 2019 through October 17, 2019

Friday, October 4

• The Third Wife will be presented at 7 p.m. by the Sonoma Film Institute. All screenings are in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU lots. 707-664-2606.

Saturday, October 5

• Comic artist workshop for Cadettes. For fees and reservations, call 707-544-5472 or visit the Girl Scouts of Northern California website.

• Kids night at the museum. Recommended for ages 5-10. Registration required. $25 per child for members/$32 for non-members. $5 off for siblings. 707-579-4452, ext. 268.

• Last day of the book sale at the local library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Half price for individual books or a bag of books for only $5.

Sunday, October 6

• The Third Wife will be presented at 4 p.m. by the Sonoma Film Institute. All screenings are in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU lots. 707-664-2606.

• The Santa Rosa Junior College Chamber music at 4 p.m. at the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mt. Parkway, Petaluma. For tickets and more information, call 415-392-4400.

Monday, October 7

• Museum for little ones. $5 per child/free for up to two adults per child before 11 a.m. 707-579-4452, ext. 268. 10 a.m.-noon.

Unmasking the Stars-Santa Rosa Symphony concert. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, SSU 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP.707-546-8742. $5 all parking lots.

Tuesday, October 8

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. 3-6 p.m. For more information call Honor Jackson, 707-584-2856.

RP Chamber Women in Business Networking luncheon at Somo Village, 1100 Valley House Dr., RP 11:45 a.m.

Wednesday, October 9

• The Museum of Sonoma County presents Tierre de Rosas a solo exhibit from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 425 7th St., Santa Rosa

Thursday, October 10

• Latino Health Forum, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at SSU. Continuing education units for nurses. Cost $125. 707-953-8532.

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. 3-6 p.m. For more information call Honor Jackson, 707-584-2856.

• A River’s Last Chance: Documentary film screening by North Fork Studios and presentation by Sonoma Water. 6:30-8 p.m. $14 (non-refundable) Pre-registration required. Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277, ext. 110.

Friday, October 11

• KOWS radio discussion: Contemporary native issues. Kows92-5.org. 7-8 p.m.

• Fall economic forecast at the DoubleTree Hotel, Rohnert Park, with the keynote speaker Dr. Chris Thornberg of Beacon Economics. 707-565-7170.

• Mur Murs and Black Panthers will be presented at 7 p.m. in Warren auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus in RP. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU parking lots. 707-664-2606.

Saturday, October 12

• Oktoberfest at La Plaza Park, Cotati. Free admission. Noon to 6 p.m. There is a charge for food and drink.

• Native plant sale by CNPS Milo Baker Chapter and Laguna Foundation open house. Plant sale from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Open house from 10-3 p.m. Free. Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277, ext. 110.

• Second Sat. cartoonist Matt Harding. 1-3 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum & Research Center., 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. 707-579-4452.

• Music storyteller Daniel Cainer brings his bittersweet reminiscences, “Daniel Cainer’s Weird & Wonderful Jewish Midlife Crisis.” To Congregation Ner Shalom, 85 LaPlaza, Cotati from 7:30-9 p.m. This performance is a benefit for Ner Shalom. Tickets are general admission, $35 and may be purchased at shalomevents.org or call 707-664-8622.

Sunday, October 13

• Mur Murs and Black Panthers will be presented at 7 p.m. in Warren auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus in RP. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU parking lots. 707-664-2606.

• Sonoma County Pomo dances. Noon to 1 p.m. Sebastopol Plaza Gazebo, 6908 Week Way, Sebastopol.

Monday, October 14

• Museum for little ones. $5 per child/free for up to two adults per child before 11 a.m. 707-579-4452, ext. 268. 10 a.m.-noon.

Tuesday, October 15

• Museum for little ones. $5 per child/free for up to two adults per child before 11 a.m. 707-579-4452, ext. 268. 10 a.m. to noon.

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. 3-6 p.m. For more information call Honor Jackson, 707-584-2856.

Wednesday, October 16

• Home school day: Full STEAM ahead. 10 a.m.-noon. 707-579-4452, ext. 268.

• RP Chamber networking mixer at Red Lobster-5:30-7 p.m. Free. 6440 Redwood Dr., RP

Thursday, October 17

• My care my plan: free advance care planning seminar. 1-3 p.m. Registration required. 707-829-2440. Sebastopol Senior Center.

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. 3-6 p.m. For more information call Honor Jackson, 707-584-2856.

• Barktoberfest 11-3 p.m. $5. All proceeds donated to dogs4diabetes event at Lagunitas Brewery in Petaluma.