Community Events Calendar October 28 through November 10, 2016

Friday, October 28

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 1500 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Check out new haunted houses: Uncle Chuckles 3D Mad House and the disgusting Slaughter Shack, plus the Zombie Paintball Shooting Gallery. For more information and reservations, call (707) 837-1928 or email judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

• “Titanic,” Spreckels Theatre Company, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 8 p.m. For more information, call (707) 588-3400.

Saturday, October 29

• Snoopy presents: Lucky Dogs and Presidential Pets Exhibition, Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. This is an all-day event. Cost: museum entrance. Learn more about the lives of presidential pets, and how Snoopy himself handles being elected to high office. For more information, call (707) 579-4452.

• Apple Blossom Elementary School Festival, 700 Watertrough Rd. Sebastopol, noon-4 p.m., free, wear a costume and enjoy carnival games, face painting, a pumpkin carving contest, cake walk, book court, inflatables and a haunted house hosted by the fifth-graders at Apple Blossom.

• The 15th annual Billybob’s Fish Fry, Sebastopol Masonic Center, 373 North Main St., Sebastopol, 6:15 p.m., dinner $5 for adults, children 12 years and under half price, 5 years and under free. For tickets call (707) 823-6918.

Sunday, October 30

• Santa Rosa Salsa presents the 16 annual Halloween Costume Party at the Flamingo Resort Hotel, 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. For more information, call (707) 484-6086.

• The quarterly meeting potluck luncheon of the Western Sonoma County Historical Society will be held at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts/Veterans Building on High Street at 12:30 p.m. Society members and the general public will be treated to “A Hippie Happening” to celebrate the kickoff of the opening of “The Hippies” at the museum, call (707) 829-6711 for a reservation.

Monday, October 31

Tuesday, November 1

• Cloverdale Tuesday Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. 227 No. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, adjacent to empty lot. Admission free. For more information, contact Marne Dupere at (707) 900-8040.

Wednesday, November 2

• The 21st annual Jewish Film Festival, Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol, 7:30 p.m. This year's lineup features: “Wounded Land,” “Once in a Lifetime,” “East Jerusalem/West Jerusalem,” “Fire Birds,” “Fever at Dawn,” “Moos,” and “In Search of Israeli Cuisine,” $10 - $75. For more information, contact the Jewish Community Center at (707) 526-5538.

Thursday, November 3

• Sonoma State University Theatre Arts & Dance fall dance concert, “Hearts” and “Soul,” Evert B. Person Theatre, featuring student-inspired, original choreography including hip-hop, jazz, lyrical, contemporary and ballet pieces, 7:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, call the box office at (707) 664-4246.

• Cotati Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon cutting for Your Sweet Expectations, 8099 La Plaza, Suite A, 5:30-7 p.m., ribbon cutting is at 6 p.m., music by Dave Chapman.

Friday, November 4

• Sonoma State University Theatre Arts & Dance fall dance concert, “Hearts” and “Soul,” Evert B. Person Theatre, featuring student-inspired, original choreography including hip-hop, jazz, lyrical, contemporary and ballet pieces, 7:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, call the box office at (707) 664-4246.

• Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. presents “Riding the Windhorse” - Equine Coaching and Partnering with Horses with Deb Jackson. Suggested donation $10-$20. For more information call 707-795-2398.

Saturday, November 5

• Autumn Leaves Senior Citizen annual Christmas fundraiser at Sebastian’s Hall, 7983 Covert Lane, Sebastopol, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. White elephant booth, baked goods, jams and jellies, crafts, plants, new items. Lunch available from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday, November 6

Monday, November 7

• Rivertown Poets, Amusing Mondays, at the Aqus Café´, 189 H St., Petaluma, featuring Lucille Lang Day and Casey Fitzsimons at 6:15-8:30 p.m. Open mic follows the features. Signups at 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 9

Thursday, November 10

• The first annual West Sonoma Book Fair being held at the Sebastopol Grange, 6000 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol, 6-9 p.m., featuring Sonoma County authors and there will be autographed books available for seasonal gifts, free admission.