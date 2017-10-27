Community Events Calendar October 27, 2017 through November 9, 2017

Friday, October 27

• Monty Python’s Spamalot, 8 p.m., Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Ln, RP. For more information and to get tickets, visit http://www.ci.rohnert-park.ca.us/city_hall/departments/spreckels_performing_arts_center.

• Sonoma Film Institute presents “Casque d’Or”, 7 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• AARP Driving Courses, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr. #A, RP. Today and Nov. 3, take the AARP Smart Driver Courses to refresh your driving skills, know the new rules of the road and save on car insurance. Must complete both classes for insurance certificate. For more information and to register, call (707) 585-6780.

• Petaluma People Services Center: 18th Annual Neon Rose, champagne and Moonlight Golf Tournament. Tee off at 5 p.m. $90 per player. PPSC is a multi service non-profit organization dedicated to improving social & economic health of community. For more information, visit http://petalumapeople.org/ppsc-2017-neon-rose-champagne-moonlight-golf/.

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 7 p.m., SOMO Village, 1500 Valley House Drive

RP. Running from 10/6-10/31. Admission is $15-$35. For more information, contact Judy Walker at 707-837-1928 or at judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

Saturday, October 28

• Empowering Women in Business, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati. For more information, contact Shannon Sundberg at (707) 338-2133.

• North Bay Women’s Expo at the Graton Resort and Casino Ballroom in Rohnert Park, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. For booths and sponsorship opportunities contact Lori Rooney at 707-575-8282 Ext. 18.

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 7 p.m., SOMO Village, 1500 Valley House Drive

RP. Running from 10/6-10/31. Admission is $15-$35. For more information, contact Judy Walker at 707-837-1928 or at judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

• Family & Friends seminar at NAMI Sonoma County office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The 4-hour educational seminar is designed to inform and support family members, partners, friends and others who have loved ones with a mental health condition. The seminar is open to anyone aged 14 years and above, accompanied by an adult. For more information, contact Lisa Kubiak at lkubiak@namisoco.org or call 707-527-6655 to reserve a space.

• SSU Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Join them to honor the class of 2017. 5:30 p.m. at 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP.

• Monty Python’s Spamalot, 8 p.m., Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Ln, RP. For more information and to get tickets, visit http://www.ci.rohnert-park.ca.us/city_hall/departments/spreckels_performing_arts_center.

Sunday, October 29

• Sonoma Film Institute presents “Casque d’Or”, 4 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• Rohnert Park Harvest Party, 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Rohnert Park Senior Center, RP. Carnival games, treats, and more! Bring the whole family for a fun afternoon. Admission is free.

• Social Justice Café, 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m., Congregation Ner Shalom, 85 La Plaza, Cotati. Presented by Dr. Elaine Leeder. Join us for inspiring music, stories, learning and food, as we celebrate Judaism and explore it through various social justice aspects. For more information, contact (707)-664-8622.

• Halloween Costume Contest & Zumba Dance Party, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Bastet Dance Fitness, 239 Southwest Blvd, RP. Register online at http://bastetdancefitness.com/special-event/halloween-zumba-and-costume-contest.

• Monty Python’s Spamalot, 8 p.m., Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Ln, RP. For more information and to get tickets, visit http://www.ci.rohnert-park.ca.us/city_hall/departments/spreckels_performing_arts_center.

Monday, October 30

• Museum Mondays: Happy Halloween, Charlie Brown! 10 a.m., Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, SR. Bring your kids in costume and trick or treat around the museum! They will also get to enjoy sing-along-songs, spider web yarn threading, and decorating a mini pumpkin. Admission is $5 per child. For more information, contact (707) 579-4452 or inquires@schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, October 31

• City Hall-oween, 1:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., City Hall, 201 W. Sierra Ave. Start your trick or treating off by visiting different departments in City Hall for special treats. Admission is free.

• CCE’s 10th Birthday Party, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Center for Community Engagement, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Free admission. For more information visit: wherevent.com/detail/Center-for-community-CCEs-10th-Birthday-Party.

• Phantoms and Fugues: “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”, 6:30 p.m., Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. This event will feature a screening of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”, followed by a short concert by organist David Parsons on Brombaugh Opus 9. Admission is $8. Use promo code 5LIVE and save $3 per ticket.

• Harvest Movie Night, Monsters, Inc., 6 p.m. at the New Hope Church, 183 E. Cotati Ave. Free event, all are welcome. Wear your favorite costume. Hot Dogs, chips, drinks, popcorn and lots of candy. RSVP 795-4889.

Wednesday, November 1

• Build A Better Business: Business start-up orientation, 12 p.m.-3 p.m., Cotati Chamber Office. Open to the public. For more information, call 707-795-5508.

• “What Does Masculinity Look Like?”, 6:30 p.m., Ballroom A, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Presented by Byron Hurt. Admission is free.

Thursday, November 2

• Jewish Music Series: Richard Neil Kaplan, 6:30 p.m., Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, RP. Admission is free.

• Man, Equals Man, 7:30 p.m., Pearson Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.sonoma.edu/tix.

• Verity’s 2017 Benefit Breakfast, 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m. This is a fun event with the goal of cultivating empowered communities. Admission is free. 835 Piner Rd., Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-545-7270.

• Using Archaeology to Reconstruct Trade Patterns, 7 p.m-8:30 p.m., Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd, SR. Registration is $12. Register at http://lagunafoundation.org/laguna_walks_classes.shtml#Archaeology.

Friday, November 3

• Sonoma Film Institute Presents “Time to Die (Tiempo de Morir)”, 7 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• Man, Equals Man, 7:30 p.m., Pearson Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.sonoma.edu/tix.

• Fulfilling the Dream: Undocumented Student Conference, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., SRJC, 1501 Mendocino Avenue, SR. This conference is aimed at supporting undocumented high school students with resources, knowledge, and advocacy. It will be filled with keynotes, workshops, a free lunch and a raffle. Admission is free, but you must register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fulfilling-the-dream-2017-resources-for-undocu-students-tickets-35382376641?aff=es2.

• Self Care for Turbulent Times…Tools to Release, Re-boot, and Renew! 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati. Presented by Eoanna Passidakis. Suggested donation: $10-$20.

Saturday, November 4

• Man, Equals Man, 7:30 p.m., Pearson Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.sonoma.edu/tix.

• Autumn Leaves Senior Citizens Club Annual Holiday Boutique, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Sebastian’s Hall, 7983 Covert Lane, Sebastopol. White elephant booth, baked goods, crafts, plants and new items. Donations for tickets for $500 or gift prizes.

• Two Big Mouths, 7 p.m., Congregation Shomrei Torah, 2600 Bennett Valley Road, SR. Performed by Naomi Newman and Linda Hirschhorn. Tickets are $10-18. For more information, visit cstsr.org/two-big-mouths.

• All Sonoma MBA Programs Information Session, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Darwin Hall 101, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP.

Sunday, November 5

• Sonoma Film Institute Presents “Time to Die (Tiempo de Morir)”, 4 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• Man, Equals Man, 7:30 p.m., Pearson Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.sonoma.edu/tix.

Monday, November 6

• The Revolution Will Be Sung: Music and Social Movements – Part 2, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., Peace and Justice Center, 467 Sebastopol Ave., SR. Donations suggested.

Tuesday, November 7

• The Ethics, Law, and Society Forum: The Baumgardt Memorial Lecture 1: “What can we be grateful for?”, 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Stevenson 1002, Sonoma State University, RP. Open to the public.

• Leading A Historically Black University, 12 p.m.-5 p.m., School of Business and Economics at Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Part of the AMCS Africana Lecture Series. Open to the public.

Wednesday, November 8

• Stop Hurting and Start Healing! Spinal Care Class, 6:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m., Salud Chiropractic, 443 Rohnert Park Expy, RP. Come learn how to keep your spine out of pain, and enjoy refreshments and special offers. Admission is free.

• Man, Equals Man, 7:30 p.m., Pearson Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.sonoma.edu/tix.

• NAMI talks 6-7:30 p.m. at the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County. Trauma-informed Care: Why it Matters. Speakers will be Wendy Wheelwright. Call 707-527-6655 for more information.

Thursday, November 9

• A giant day for Hanna Boys Center, 5-8 p.m. at MoMo’s, 760 2nd St. San Francisco, across from AT&T Park. Hosted cocktails and heavy appetizers. RSVP at www.hannacenter.org/giantDay. Or call 707-933-2555.

• Man, Equals Man, 7:30 p.m., Pearson Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.sonoma.edu/tix.

• Every Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. a free drop-off for toxic waste for Sonoma County residents at Central Disposal Site. (Bldg. 5) 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. No appointment required.