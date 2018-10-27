Community Events Calendar October 26 through November 8

Friday, October 26th

• An annual Santa Rosa tradition to see the Rocky Horror show at the new venue: Annie O’s Railroad Sq. Early bird tickets on sale. For more info, call 707-523-4185.

• Fine jewelry, precious & semi-precious gemstones, gold & silver, minerals & much more at manufacturer’s prices. 12-6 p.m.1350 Bennett Valley Rd. Sonoma County Fairgrounds. $7. Jewelry repair & cleaning while you shop. Free. Free hourly door prizes. For more info, visit www.gemfaire.com or call (503) 252-8300 or email: info@gemfaire.com.

• “Pickup on South Street” will be shown at 7 p.m. in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on SSU campus. Suggested donation is $5. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

• Friends of the RP Senior Center hosts Bingo at the Senior Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. First game begins at 6:30 p.m. By-in are $35 or $45 which includes all supplies. Payouts are given upon attendance and food is available for purchase. 100% of the net proceeds go directly to the RPSC for building and program enhancements.

• The Addams Family, Oct. 12-28, Main Stage/Codding Theatre Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park (707) 588-3400, www.spreckelsonline.com.

Saturday, October 27

• Come join us for a Christian family concert at St. Elizabeth Seton’s Catholic Church, 4595 Snyder Ln, Rohnert Park with Michael Russell O’Brien. Tickets sold at the door: $15 for single, $20 for couple, $25 for entire family. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and concert starts at 7 p.m.

• North Bay Science Discovery Day. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sonoma Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Free.

• Halloween carnival noon to 5 p.m. food, games, costume contest, jump house and free candy for those in costume. RP Community Center, 5401 Snyder Ln. Join us at the Community Center for our first ever Halloween Carnival! There will be a magician, costume contest, games, crafts, and of course, free candy for all those in costume!

• Ner Shalom’s New Cotati Cabaret will host “The Monster Mash” dance party featuring the Thugz on Saturday, October 27 from 8:00 – 11:00 p.m. Wine, beer and (legal) munchies will be available for purchase. There will be a raffle and a monster-themed fashion show. General admission is $20 and Sponsor tickets, with swag, are $50. Purchase at shalomevents.org or by calling (707) 664-8622.

• Rancho Cotate High School fundraiser. Shop beautiful bedding from a local company. Will benefit Rancho Cotate’s Unity Week Diversity Presentations, Special Education Program and community funds of Sonoma and Bells Notte’s combined fire relief. 5450 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 10am-4pm.

• Venice Baroque orchestra: Ensemble devoted to 17 and 18 century masterpieces. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall. Green Music Center, RP. $25-$75. 866-955-6040 Gmc.sonoma.edu.

Sunday, October 28

• Fine jewelry, precious & semi-precious gemstones, gold & silver, minerals & much more at manufacturer’s prices. Over 60 exhibitors from around the world. Jewelry repair & cleaning while you shop. 10-5 p.m. 1350 Bennett Valley Rd. Sonoma County Fairgrounds. $7. Free hourly door prizes. For more info, visit www.gemfaire.com or call (503) 252-8300 or email: info@gemfaire.com.

• “Pickup on South Street” will be shown at 4:30 p.m. in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on SSU campus. Suggested donation is $5. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

Monday, October 29

• REFB’s great spooktacular volunteer night. Help bag produce and box-makin’. Come in costume! Prizes for impressive costumes. Registration required. 5-7 p.m. Redwood Empire Food Bank, 3990 Brickway Blvd., SR. Information and registration, jferguson@refb.org. 707-523-7902 ext. 143.

Tuesday, October 30

•Blind Scream Haunted House-two huge haunted houses under one roof. Indoors. Free parking. $15 for one haunt, opens at 7 p.m. 1500 Valley House Dr., RP. 707-837-1928, Judy Walker, blindscream.com.

Wednesday, October 31

• City Hall-oween - 1:30pm-5:30pm, Cotati City Hall, 201 West Sierra Ave. Cotati. Start your trick or treating off by stopping by City Hall-oween for a special treat and to show off your costumes.

• Blind Scream Haunted House-two huge haunted houses under one roof. Indoors. Free parking. $15 for one haunt, opens at 7 p.m. 1500 Valley House Dr., RP. 707-837-1928, Judy Walker, blindscream.com.

Thursday, November 1

• Knit & crochet group enjoys each other’s company while working on their own personal knit & crochet projects. Noon to 4 p.m. Free, but please bring your own supplies. Located at the RP Senior Center drop-in.

Friday, November 2

• Friends of the RP Senior Center hosts BINGO at the Senior Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. First game begins at 6:30 p.m. By-in are $35 or $45 which includes all supplies. Payouts are given upon attendance and food is available for purchase. 100% of the net proceeds go directly to the RPSC for building and program enhancements.

• “Eve’s Bayou” will be shown at 7 p.m. in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There will be a parking fee of $5 on all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

Saturday, November 3

• Bark after Dark, the Animal Shelter League’s annual fundraiser will be held at the Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, 6:30-10 p.m.

• Apple Blossom Harvest Carnival, 12-3 p.m., 700 Watertrough Rd., Sebastopol. Free. Wear your costume and join one of the best family festivals. Games, face painting, cookie decorating, cake walk, inflatables, food and the 5th grade hosted haunted house. Proceeds benefit the Twin Hills Apple Blossom Education Foundation. For more information, call Lori, 201-294-7810.

• Free open house sneak peek and fundraiser for the Lost Church at Santa Rosa. 6-11 p.m. 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. No cover charge. All ages welcome. 510-788-0171.

Sunday, November 4

• “Every Brilliant Thing”, a comedy by Duncan Maximillian. A play about depression and the lengths we will go to for those we love. Runs through Dec. 9 Tickets are $25 for general admission, $40 for VIP. For more information, call 707-536-1620.

• A pasta feed fundraiser for Stephanie Divine who has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer with lymph node involvement. 12-4 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. $20 presale or $25 at the door. Tickets available at Eventbrite.com.

• FREE - Cotati Museum & Historical Society is having a fall reception from 1-4 p.m. at the Cotati City Hall featuring Japanese Americans in Cotati, 201 W. Sierra Ave. at School St. www.cotatihistoricalsociety.org.

• “Eve’s Bayou” will be shown at 4:30 p.m. in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There will be a parking fee of $5 on all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

Monday, November 5

• Free event on emergency preparedness event from 4-7 p.m. There will be a limited amount of emergency preparedness bags for seniors. Registration required, sign up online at www.sebastopolseniorcneter.org. 167 N. High St., Sebastopol, 707-829-2440.

Tuesday, November 6

• Be sure you VOTE today.

Wednesday, November 7

• Business Start Up Orientation Workshop through the Small Business Development Center 6-9 p.m.., Cotati Chamber of Commerce, 216 E School Street, Cotati. Registration is required ahead of time.

• RP Chamber of Commerce Noon Times Lunch at Foxtail Golf Club - 11:45 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Jeff Weaver, Interim Director Rohnert Park Public Safety; Susan Farren, Paramedic & EMT Training Manager. Register by Fri., Nov 2 to the for $25 early bird discount $30 After Nov. 2 and at the door / non-members $40. 707-584-1415.

• Luther Burbank Experimental Farm-9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bodega Ave., Sebastopol. Plant sales for a good cause. 707-481-3488.

Thursday, November 8

• Cavanagh Community Food Forest-corner of 8th and G St. in Petaluma. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. liz@dailyacts.org.

• Bring a can of food for the Redwood Empire Food Bank and bowl a game on Double Decker Lanes, 300 Golf Course Dr. RP. 707-585-0226.