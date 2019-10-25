Community Events Calendar October 25, 2019 through November 7, 2019

Friday. October 25

• Black Narcissus will be presented at 7 p.m. in the Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus in RP. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU parking lots. 707-664-2606.

• Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa. Hours are Fri. 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission $7 weekend pass. Fine jewelry, crystals, precious & semi-precious gemstones, millions of beads, gold & silver, minerals & much more at manufacture’s prices. Over 60 exhibitors from around the world. Jewelry repair & cleaning while you shop. Free hourly door prizes. For more info, visit www.gemfaire.com or call (503) 252-8300 or email: info@gemfaire.com.

• Community coffee-free coffee and pastries every Fri. from 10-11 a.m. come and meet your fellow library patrons at the local library.

Saturday, October 26

• The North Bay Science Discovery Day at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. All day free event geared towards 4-8 graders and their families. Local businesses and educational groups provide over 100 hands-on science exhibits designed to inspire and encourage youth in science. Check northbayscience.org.

• LGBTQI + friends Halloween dance. 6:30-10 p.m. at Sebastopol Senior Center. Tickets $12-$15. Food included, with beer and wine for sale. 707-829-2440.

• Hoot ‘n Howl: Night critters of the Laguna.6-8:30 p.m. $20 for one parent with up to two kids or $35 for families of four. Pre-registration required. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277, ext. 110.

•A divorce Wellness Retreat for those going through a divorce or still feeling their past divorces. Catered lunch provided. For more information, go to Karen@KarenJusterHecht.net.

• Elder’s Forum-Living in two worlds. 2-5 p.m. 5250 Aero Dr., Santa Rosa.

• Dead Again performs at Halloween Party 8 p.m. at the Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Hwy., Penngrove. $15. Costume contests. 707-795-5118.

• Portuguese music: Fado: A Night in Portugal with Ramana Riviera, 7 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St., Sebastopol. $20.

Sunday, October 27

• The Filipino-American pianist, popular in Spain, Mexico and Brazil performs at 3 p.m. Tickets start at $30. Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, SSU, 1801 E. Cotati Ave. 707-664-4246.

• Black Narcissus will be presented at 4 p.m. in the Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus in RP. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU parking lots. 707-664-2606

• Halloween with Harry Potter, 3 p.m. Weill Hall in the Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave. Adults $20, children $10. Free petting zoo and chance to play instruments at 2 p.m. 707-546-8742.

Monday, October 28

• RP Chamber networking mixer at Bear Republic with Ca PAL-5:30-7 p.m. Free. 5000 Roberts Lake Rd., RP.

• Petaluma Rive Cruise. A Petaluma Museum Assoc. fund raiser. 3:30-6 p.m. Boarding is at 3:30 p.m. $50 per person. 707-778-4398.

Tuesday, October 29

• SSU Symphonic Wind Ensemble 7:30 p.m. Evert B. Person, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. 707-664-3530.

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. For more information contact Honor Jackson at 707-584-2856.

Wednesday, October 30

• Cotati Teen Book Club 4 p.m. in the Copeland Room, 201 W. Sierra Ave., Cotati.

• Tour the Dream Center from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and get a close up look at how the young people are succeeding with housing, counseling and career services.

• Frankenstein on Halloween at the SSU Symphonic Wind Ensemble bringing to life with music by composer Michael Shapiro. 7:30 p.m. at Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati. Ave., RP

Thursday, October 31

• City Hall-oween at Cotati City Hall.

• Frankenstein on Halloween at the SSU Symphonic Wind Ensemble bringing to life with music by composer Michael Shapiro. 7:30 p.m. at Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati. Ave., RP

Friday, November 1

• The River will be presented at 7 p.m. in the Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU parking lots. 707-664-2606.

Community coffee-free coffee and pastries every Fri. from 10-11 a.m. come and meet your fellow library patrons at the local library.

Saturday, November 2

• Parliament Brewing Company grand opening and ribbon cutting 12-1 p.m., 5865 Labath Ave., Rohnert Park. Ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m.

• Spreckels Arts Program presents Seussical Jr. auditions. For ages 10-17 that would like to learn from local theater professionals. Meet at 1 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5409 Snyder Ln., RP.

Sunday, November 3

• Black Narcissus will be presented at 4 p.m. in the Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus in RP. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU parking lots. 707-664-2606.

• Cotati Historical Society is holding a special free event from 2-4 p.m. in the Cotati Room behind city hall. Talks on women of Cotati.

Monday, November 4

• Museum Mondays for little one. 10 a.m.-noon. $5 per child and free for up to two adults per child before 11 a.m. Regular museum admission applies after 11 a.m.

• The River will be presented at 7 p.m. in the Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU parking lots. 707-664-2606.

Tuesday, November 5

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. For more information contact Honor Jackson at 707-584-2856.

Wednesday, November 6

• Mrs. Krishnan’s Party Indian Ink Theatre Company 7:30 p.m. in the Loft of Weill Hall. $25-$50. 707-664-4246.

• Noon Times Networking luncheon sponsored by Amy’s Drive thru-11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Fairview at Foxtail Golf Club, 100 Golf Curse Dr. $25-$40.

Thursday, November 7

• Mrs. Krishnan’s Party Indian Ink Theatre Company 7:30 p.m. in the Loft of Weill Hall. $25-$50. 707-664-4246.

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. For more information contact Honor Jackson at 707-584-2856.