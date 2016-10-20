Community Events Calendar October 21 through November 3, 2016

Friday, October 21

• “Engaging Potential Clients with the Heart of Your Business: YOU, with Bill Burns,” 7:30-9:30 p.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati, suggested donation $10-$20, learn the five key elements for creating an empathetic conversation about your business, then master them in a small group at this interactive workshop, bring pen and paper, www.rhetoriopresentation.com, (707) 795-2398, info@songbirdcenter.org.

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 1500 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Check out new haunted houses: Uncle Chuckles 3D Mad House and the disgusting Slaughter Shack, plus the Zombie Paintball Shooting Gallery. For more information and reservations, call (707) 837-1928 or email judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

• Open Studios at Fulton Crossing, 1200 River Road, Fulton, 5-8 p.m. Free admission. For more information, call (707) 331-4348.

• “Titanic,” Spreckels Theatre Company, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 8 p.m. For more information, call (707) 588-3400.

Saturday, October 22

• Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s “Light The Night Walk,” 5 p.m. at the Petaluma City Hall in Petaluma.

• Snoopy presents: Lucky Dogs and Presidential Pets Exhibition, Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. This is an all-day event. Cost: museum entrance. Learn more about the lives of presidential pets, and how Snoopy himself handles being elected to high office. For more information, call (707) 579-4452.

• Sonoma State University Theatre Arts & Dance announces its 2016-2017 performance season at Studio 76/Ives Hall. "Waiting for the Parade" by John Murrell, 7:30 p.m., the performance season kicks off with a play with 1940s era music, following five Calgary women coping with civilian life during World War II. For tickets or more information call the box office at 707-664-4246.

Sunday, October 23

• Sonoma State University Theatre Arts & Dance announces its 2016-2017 performance season at Studio 76/Ives Hall. "Waiting for the Parade" by John Murrell, 2 p.m. The performance season kicks off with a play with 1940s era music, following five Calgary women coping with civilian life during World War II. For tickets or more information call the box office at 707-664-4246.

Monday, October 24

Tuesday, October 25

• Cloverdale Tuesday Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., 227 No. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, adjacent to empty lot. Admission free. For more information, contact Marne Dupere at (707) 900-8040.

Wednesday, October 26

• Wines & Sunsets at Paradise Ridge Winery, 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Rd., Santa Rosa., live music and wine tasting, cost is $5-$15. For more information, call (707) 528-9463.

Thursday, October 27

• Megan Furth Harvest Pantry – Free fruits and vegetables for children 0-5 years old. Low-income families with children and pregnant women should come to 450 Jefferson St., Petaluma, from 1-2 p.m. Bring child’s birth certificate or MediCal card or other proof of child’s birthday. For more information, call Redwood Empire Food Bank at 523-7900.

Friday, October 28

Saturday, October 29

• Snoopy presents: Lucky Dogs and Presidential Pets Exhibition, Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. This is an all-day event. Cost: museum entrance. Learn more about the lives of presidential pets, and how Snoopy himself handles being elected to high office. For more information, call (707) 579-4452.

• Apple Blossom Elementary School festival, 700 Watertrough Rd. Sebastopol, noon-4 p.m., free, wear a costume and enjoy carnival games, face painting, a pumpkin carving contest, cake walk, book court, inflatables and a haunted house hosted by the fifth-graders at Apple Blossom.

• The 15th annual Billybob’s Fish Fry, Sebastopol Masonic Center, 373 North Main St., Sebastopol, 6:15 p.m., dinner $5 for adults, children 12 years and under half price, 5 years and under free. For tickets call (707) 823-6918.

Sunday, October 30

• Santa Rosa Salsa presents the 16 annual Halloween Costume Party at the Flamingo Resort Hotel, 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. For more information, call (707) 484-6086.

• The quarterly meeting potluck luncheon of the Western Sonoma County Historical Society will be held at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts/Veterans Building on High Street at 12:30 p.m. Society members and the general public will be treated to “A Hippie Happening” to celebrate the kickoff of the opening of “The Hippies” at the museum, call (707) 829-6711 for a reservation.

Monday, October 31

Tuesday, November 1

• Cloverdale Tuesday Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., 227 No. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, adjacent to empty lot. Admission free. For more information, contact Marne Dupere at (707) 900-8040.

Thursday, November 3

Your Sweet Expectations new location Ribbon Cutting at 6 p. m. with the Cotati Chamber 5:30 - 7 p.m.