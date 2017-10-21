Community Events Calendar October 20, 2017 through November 2, 2017

Due to the massive fire storms this past week, some events may be cancelled. Call or email to see if the event is still available.

Friday, October 20

• Sonoma County Strong: Firestorm Glow-Stick Vigil, 7 p.m., Old Court House Square, SR. We gather together at this event to observe the loss we have faced after the fire, from lives, to homes and landmarks, to our spirit. At this event, we are Sonoma County Strong. Admission is free and open to all.

• Sonoma Film Institute presents “Detain (Tomorrow)”, 7 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 7 p.m., SOMO Village, 1500 Valley House Drive

RP. Running from 10/6-10/31. Admission is $15-$35. For more information, contact Judy Walker at 707-837-1928 or at judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

Saturday, October 21

• Funkendank Oktoberfest With the Motet, 3 p.m.-11 p.m., SOMO Village, 1400 Valley House Dr. #110, RP. This event is partnering with Ales for Autism. For more information, contact Jacqueline Huynh at 408-813-4469 or at huynh.jacqueline@ymail.com.

• Rohnert Park Senior Center’s Fun After 50 Craft Fair and Fund Raiser, 6800 Hunter Dr., Suite A, RP, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Lunch 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Come enjoy crafts, baked goods, jewelry, raffles and more. For more information call Marty Weissensee707-843-7722, Lynn Walsh, 707-795-3109 or Helen Bento at 707-242-3144.

• Light of Unity Festival, 3 p.m.-5 p.m., Petaluma Community Center, Lucchesi Park (Assembly Hall), Petaluma. This event brings people together for the bicentennial anniversary of Baha’u’llah’s birth. This festival will feature music, art, presentations and refreshments. Admission is free to the public.

• Artist Chris Dewees explains and demonstrates Gyotaku, the art of fish printing at the Petaluma Arts Center 1-3 p.m. For more information, contact info@petalumaartscenter.org.

• Boy Scouts of America presents 8th Annual Auction & Gala, 5:30 p.m., Friedman Event Center, 4676 Mayette Ave., SR. Proceeds benefit the Boy Scouting program in Sonoma and Mendocino Counties. Questions contact Keith at keithscouts@gmail.com or call 707-546-8137.

• Tolay Fall Festival, Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Lakeville Highway, Petaluma, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Take a hay ride to a giant pumpkin patch and explore a “creatures” barn full of live snakes, spiders, birds of prey, and tide pool animals. Find your way through a straw maze, try farm crafts activities like candle-dipping and wool-carding. Make cornhusk dolls and pet the farm animals. Visit a replica of a Native American village. Enter a pumpkin seed spitting contest and enjoy old-fashion lawn games and foods from local vendors. For more information, call Sonoma County Regional Parks, 707-565-2041.

Sunday, October 22

• The Children’s Museum of Sonoma County is offering free admission to the victims of the recent wildfires in Sonoma and Napa Counties. The museum sustained minimal damage in the fire and is now open to the public. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to use the museum as a resource for kid-friendly and indoor activities during this period. Free admission for victims of the recent fires has been made possible, in part by a generous donation from PG&E. For more information call, 707-546-4069. 1835 W. Steele Ln, Santa Rosa

• Sonoma Film Institute presents “Detain (Tomorrow),” 4 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• West End Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 9 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. For more information, call Allen Thomas at 707-477-8422.

• Tolay Fall Festival, Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Lakeville Highway, Petaluma, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Take a hay ride to a giant pumpkin patch and explore a “creatures” barn full of live snakes, spiders, birds of prey, and tide pool animals. Find your way through a straw maze, try farm crafts activities like candle-dipping and wool-carding. Make corn husk dolls and pet the farm animals. Visit a replica of a Native American village. Enter a pumpkin seed spitting contest and enjoy old-fashion lawn games and foods from local vendors. For more information, call Sonoma County Regional Parks, 707-565-2041.

Monday, October 23

• Museum Mondays: Let it Snow, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, SR. Kids will get to enjoy real snow at Snoopy’s Home Ice, plus activities and stories. Admission is $5 per child, 2 adults per child are free before 11 a.m. For more information, contact (707) 579-4452 or inquiries@schulzmuseum.org

Tuesday, October 24

• Jump and donate to oust Polio at Spirit night at Rebunderz, 555 Rohnert Park Expy. W. R.P. during world Polio day from 5:30-8 p.m. Check in begins at 5 p.m. $15 for unlimited jump time. 15 percent of jump proceeds go to District 5130 Interact. All jumpers required to have a waiver on file. www.RebunderzRohnertPark.com.

• Allianz Petaluma Blood Drive, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 1465 N. McDowell Blvd. Ext, Petaluma. Donate blood and help save lives.

• Beautiful Skin Benefit: Fundraiser for fire survivors, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Chernoff Cosmetic Surgeons, 1701 Fourth St., Suite 100, SR. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/beautiful-skin-benefit-supporting-sonoma-county-north-bay-fire-survivors-tickets-38307942086?aff=es2.

Wednesday, October 25

• A dynamic setting for employers to meet and assess local candidates. Check out the job connections from 4-7 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel. Reserve your spot and contact Sandy Morales at 707-526-8553.

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 7 p.m., SOMO Village, 1500 Valley House Drive

RP. Running from 10/6-10/31. Admission is $15-$35. For more information, contact Judy Walker at 707-837-1928 or at judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

• Hope Dance presents: Walk with Me (88 minutes, NR). Directed by Max Pugh and Marc James Francis, narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch. It will be presented in Roxy 14, 85 Santa Rosa Ave., SR. However, it needs to have a greenlight with enough prepaid tickets for a special showing. To prepay, order them at https://gathr.us/screening/20881.

Thursday, October 26

• Multi Chamber Mixer, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Sally Tomatoes at Somo Village, 1100 Valley House Dr., RP.

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 7 p.m., SOMO Village, 1500 Valley House Drive

RP. Running from 10/6-10/31. Admission is $15-$35. For more information, contact Judy Walker at 707-837-1928 or at judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

Friday, October 27

• Monty Python’s Spamalot, 8 p.m., at Spreckels Theatre. For more information call, 707-588-3400. 5409, Snyder Ln, Rohnert Park.

• Sonoma Film Institute presents “Casque d’Or”, 7 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• AARP Driving Courses, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr. #A, RP. On today and Nov. 3, take the AARP Smart Driver Courses to refresh your driving skills, know the new rules of the road, and save on car insurance. Must complete both classes for insurance certificate. For more information and to register, call (707) 585-6780.

• Petaluma People Services Center: 18th Annual Neon Rose, champagne and Moonlight Golf Tournament. Tee off at 5 p.m. $90 per player. PPSC is a multi service non-profit organization dedicated to improving social & economic health of community. For more information, visit http://petalumapeople.org/ppsc-2017-neon-rose-champagne-moonlight-golf/.

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 7 p.m., SOMO Village, 1500 Valley House Drive

RP. Running from 10/6-10/31. Admission is $15-$35. For more information, contact Judy Walker at 707-837-1928 or at judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

Saturday, October 28

• Empowering Women in Business, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati. For more information, contact Shannon Sundberg at (707) 338-2133.

• Monster Mash, Santa Rosa Veterans’ Memorial Bldg. ballroom. Children under 6 free; ages 7-15 $5. Adult tickets $25 one drink included. Doors open 6 p.m. Dancing 7-10 p.m. Hors D’oeuvres & no host bar. For RSVP & more information contact: Michelle Martin-707-217-9994. All proceeds benefit AMVETS educational scholarship program. AMVETS Post 40 is a 501©19 Non-profit veterans’ organization.

• North Bay Women’s Expo at the Graton Resort and Casino Ballroom in Rohnert Park, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. For booths and sponsorship opportunities contact Lori Rooney at 707-575-8282 Ext. 18.

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 7 p.m., SOMO Village, 1500 Valley House Drive

RP. Running from 10/6-10/31. Admission is $15-$35. For more information, contact Judy Walker at 707-837-1928 or at judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

• Family & Friends seminar at NAMI Sonoma County office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The 4-hour educational seminar is designed to inform and support family members, partners, friends and others who have loved ones with a mental health condition. The seminar is open to anyone aged 14 years and above, accompanied by an adult. For more information, contact Lisa Kubiak at lkubiak@namisoco.org or call 707-527-6655 to reserve a space.

• SSU Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Join them to honor the class of 2017. 5:30 p.m. at 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park.

Sunday, October 29

• Sonoma Film Institute presents “Casque d’Or”, 4 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• Rohnert Park Harvest party, 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Rohnert Park Senior Center, RP. Carnival games, treats, and more! Bring the whole family for a fun afternoon. Admission is free.

• Social Justice Café, 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m., Congregation Ner Shalom, 85 La Plaza, Cotati. Presented by Dr. Elaine Leeder. Join us for inspiring music, stories, learning and food, as we celebrate Judaism and explore in through various social justice aspects. For more information, contact (707)-664-8622.

Monday, October 30

• Museum Mondays: Happy Halloween, Charlie Brown! 10 a.m., Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, SR. Come bring your kids in costume and trick or treat around the museum! They will also get to enjoy sing-along-songs, spider web yarn threading, and decorating a mini pumpkin. Admission is $5 per child. For more information, contact (707) 579-4452 or inquires@schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, October 31

• City Hall-oween, 1:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., City Hall, 201 W. Sierra Ave. Start your trick or treating off by visiting different departments in City Hall for special treats. Admission is free.

• CCE’s 10th birthday party, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Center for Community Engagement, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Free admission, though to receive parking passes, RSVP before 10/24 at https://goo.gl/forms/nHgcT9uZWSYO59kX2.

• Phantoms and Fugues: “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”, 6:30 p.m., Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. This event will feature a screening of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”, followed by a short concert by organist David Parsons on Brombaugh Opus 9. Admission is $8. Use promo code 5LIVE and save $3 per ticket.

Wednesday, November 1

• Build A Better Business: Business start-up orientation, 12 p.m.-3 p.m., Cotati Chamber office. Open to the public. For more information, call 707-795-5508.

• “What Does Masculinity Look Like?”, 6:30 p.m., Ballroom A, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Presented by Byron Hurt. Admission is free.

Thursday, November 2

• Jewish Music Series: Richard Neil Kaplan, 6:30 p.m., Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, RP. Admission is free.

• Man, Equals Man, 7:30 p.m., Pearson Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.sonoma.edu/tix.

• Verity’s 2017 Benefit Breakfast, 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m. This is a fun event with the goal of cultivating empowered communities. Admission is free. 835 Piner Road, Santa Rosa.