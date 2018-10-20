Community Events Calendar October 19, 2018 through November 1, 2018

Friday, October 19

• Doctors with a heart in October Maher Chiropractic, 101 Golf Course Dr., C-5 Rohnert Park. Call 707-792-0202 for an appointment.

• Take the AARP Smart Driver Courses to refresh your driving skills, know the new rules of the road and save on car insurance. Two classes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fridays, October 19 and 26 at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr. # A, Rohnert Park. Must complete both classes for insurance certificate. Call (707) 585-6780 to register for the courses. $15 AARP member, $20 non-AARP member.

• “Until the Birds Return” will be shown at 7 p.m. in the Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall at SSU campus. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU lots.

The film is in Arabic with English subtitles. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

• The Friends of the Rohnert Park Senior Center are hosting weekly BINGO games, every Friday and all are welcome! The doors open at 4 pm and the first game is 6:30 pm. Buy-ins are $35 or $45 which includes everything. Payouts upon attendance. Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Suite A. 100 percent of the net proceeds go directly to the RPSC for building and program enhancements.

• Seed to table: How to process and eat acorns of the Laguna Watershed - workshop with Zoe Minervini-Zink and Dyla Gearhert. 6-8:30 p.m. Heron Hall, Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401. Sliding scale $15, $25 or $45. Pre-registration is required. For more information, call 707-527-9277 x 110.

• Blind Scream Haunted House-two huge haunted houses under one roof. Indoors. Free parking. $15 for one haunt, 7-11p.m. 1500 Valley House Dr., RP. 707-837-1928, Judy Walker, blindscream.com.

Saturday, October 20

• Cotati Chamber of Commerce Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting at Gemini Salon,

4:30 p.m., 8278 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati. Questions call (707) 795-5508.

• Pumpkin splash at Honeybee pool 1-4 p.m. $10. Swim and pick a pumpkin to embellish at the decoration station. Pre-register at the community center, 707-588-3456.

• From Plants to Paper: Papermaking with Laguna Plants - Two-Day workshop with Jane Ingram Allen Saturday and Sunday, October 20 and 21, 10:00am-4:00pm each day at Heron Hall, Laguna Environmental Center, $200. Pre-registration required. Suitable for adults and teens 15 years old and up. For more information, call 707-527-9277 x 110.

• Jeff Elliott: The Making of Young Brainerd Jones,

Petaluma Museum - 20 Fourth St., Corner of 4th and B Streets, 2:00 - 3:30 PM Free For more information about these and other events, please visit Petaluma Museum.com

• Petaluma Museum Annual Cemetery Tour, Cypress Hill Memorial Park 430 Magnolia Avenue - 10:30 - 12:00 pm General $15 / Members $10

For more information visit Petaluma Museum.com.

Sunday, October 21

• Food For Thought Antiques Gifts & Garden parking lot sale 10 am-3 pm We are joining our neighbors the Antique Society and filling the parking lot. 2701 Gravenstein Hwy S,

Sebastopol, 707-823-3101

• Petaluma Museum Terry Park’s Presentation on the History of Petaluma Gas Stations Petaluma Museum - 20 Fourth St., Corner of 4th and B Streets, 2:00 - 3:30 PM. Free

For more information visit Petaluma Museum.com

• “Until the Birds Return” will be shown at 4:30 p.m. in the Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall at SSU campus. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU lots. The film is in Arabic with English subtitles. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

• The Santa Rosa Junior College Chamber Music concert will start with the Hermitage Piano Trio at 4 p.m. Descending from the great Russian musical tradition, the trio is distinguished by its sumptuous sound. Held at the Newman Auditorium on the SR campus, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets for six concerts are $134.50, three concerts $76, single ticket $29.75, or $18.75 for youth under 16 and students with an ID.

• From Plants to Paper: Papermaking with Laguna Plants - Two-Day workshop with Jane Ingram Allen Saturday and Sunday, October 20 and 21, 10:00am-4:00pm each day at Heron Hall, Laguna Environmental Center, $200. Pre-registration required. Suitable for adults and teens 15 years old and up. For more information, call 707-527-9277 x 110.

• The Addams Family, Oct. 12-28, 2pm, Main Stage/Codding Theatre Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park (707) 588-3400, www.spreckelsonline.com.

Monday, October 22

• Museum Mondays for little ones at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. 707-284-1263. $5. monica@schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, October 23

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call Honor Jackson at 707-584-2856.

Wednesday, October 24

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce After Hours Mixer by Patelco Credit Union 5:30-7 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Complimentary appetizer & refreshments. For more information, call 707-584-1415

• All Sonoma MBA Programs Information Session, 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wine Spectator Learning Center, Sonoma State University. Questions, email:

mba@sonoma.edu,

(707) 664-3501

Thursday, October 25

• Free tutoring program for grades 5 through 12. Runs entire school year. Adult supervision. 3-6 p.m. 1620 Sonoma Ave. Santa Rosa. For more information, call Honor Jackson 707-584-2856.

• Free Thursday night trivia. Free to play all ages at 7-9 p.m. Presented by Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park.

• Halloween Carnival fundraiser. Come show your support for the opening of the SoZo (The new home of the LIME Foundation) Student Center in RP. Games, activities, candy and fun for all ages. Raffle prizes. Wear your best Halloween costume to enter a contest. 5-9 p.m. 1100 Valley House Dr., RP. Dinner $15 and under 12 free. Karaoke started at 7 to 9 p.m. https://sozocenter.eventbrite.com.

• “The Addams Family” a Tony award-winning musical, directed by Carl Jordan. Spreckels Performing Arts Center. 7 p.m. Tickets are general $36, seniors $34, students $30 and under 12. $18. For more information, call 707-588-3400.

•Blind Scream Haunted House-two huge haunted houses under one roof. Indoors. Free parking. $15 for one haunt, 7 -10p.m. 1500 Valley House Dr., RP. 707-837-1928, Judy Walker, blindscream.com.

Friday, October 26

• An annual Santa Rosa tradition to see the Rocky Horror show at the new venue: Annie O’s Railroad Sq. Early bird tickets on sale. For more info, call 707-523-4185.

• Fine jewelry, precious & semi-precious gemstones, gold & silver, minerals & much more at manufacturer’s prices. Over 60 exhibitors from around the world. Jewelry repair & cleaning while you shop. 10-5 p.m. 1350 Bennett Valley Rd. Sonoma County Fairgrounds. $7. Free to public. Free hourly door prizes. For more info, visit www.gemfaire.com or call (503) 252-8300 or email: info@gemfaire.com.

• “Pickup on South Street” will be shown at 7 p.m. in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on SSU campus. Suggested donation is $5. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

• Friends of the RP Senior Center hosts BINGO at the Senior Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. First game begins at 6:30 p.m. By-in are $35 or $45 which includes all supplies. Payouts are given upon attendance and food is available for purchase. 100% of the net proceeds go directly to the RPSC for building and program enhancements.

• The Addams Family, Oct. 12-28, 8pm. Main Stage/Codding Theatre Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park (707) 588-3400, www.spreckelsonline.com.

Saturday, October 27

• Come join us for a Christian family concert @ St. Elizabeth Seton’s Catholic Church, 4595 Snyder Ln, Rohnert Park with Michael Russell O’Brien. Tickets sold at the door: $15.00 for single, $20.00 for couple, $25.00 for entire family. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and Concert starts at 7:00 p.m.

• North Bay Science Discovery Day. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sonoma Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa.

• Halloween carnival 12 to 5 p.m. food, games, costume contest, jump house and free candy for those in costume. RP Community Center, 5401 Snyder Ln.

• Ner Shalom’s New Cotati Cabaret will host “The Monster Mash” dance party featuring the Thugz on Saturday, October 27 from 8:00 – 11:00 pm. Wine, beer and (legal) munchies will be available for purchase. There will be a raffle and a monster-themed fashion show. General Admission is $20 and Sponsor tickets, with swag, are $50. Purchase at shalomevents.org or by calling (707) 664-8622.

Sunday, October 28

• Fine jewelry, precious & semi-precious gemstones, gold & silver, minerals & much more at manufacturer’s prices. Over 60 exhibitors from around the world. Jewelry repair & cleaning while you shop. 10-5 p.m. 1350 Bennett Valley Rd. Sonoma County Fairgrounds. $7. Free to public. Free hourly door prizes. For more info, visit www.gemfaire.com or call (503) 252-8300 or email: info@gemfaire.com.

• “Pickup on South Street” will be shown at 4:30 p.m. in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on SSU campus. Suggested donation is $5. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

Monday, October 29

• REFB’s great spooktacular volunteer night. Help bag produce and box-makin’. Come in costume! Prizes for impressive costumes. Registration required. 5-7 p.m. Redwood Empire Food Bank, 3990 Brickway Blvd., SR. Information and registration, jferguson@refb.org. 707-523-7902 ext. 143.

Tuesday, October 30

•Blind Scream Haunted House-two huge haunted houses under one roof. Indoors. Free parking. $15 for one haunt, opens at 7 p.m. 1500 Valley House Dr., RP. 707-837-1928, Judy Walker, blindscream.com.

Wednesday, October 31

• City Hall-oween 1:30-5:30pm, Cotati City Hall, 201 West Sierra Ave. Cotati. Start your trick or treating off by stopping by City Hall-oween and visit the different departments for a special treat and to show off your costumes.

• Blind Scream Haunted House-two huge haunted houses under one roof. Indoors. Free parking. $15 for one haunt, opens at 7 p.m. 1500 Valley House Dr., RP. 707-837-1928, Judy Walker, blindscream.com.

Thursday, November 1

• Knit & crochet group enjoys each other’s company while working on their own personal knit & crochet projects. Noon to 4 p.m. Free, but please bring your own supplies. Located at the RP Senior Center drop-in.