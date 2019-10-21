Community Events Calendar October 18, 2019 through October 31, 2019

Friday, October 18

• One Sings, the Other Doesn’t will be presented at 7 p.m. in the Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus in RP. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU parking lots. 707-664-2606.

• Author Jon Agee will visit the Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library at 1 p.m. The Meet the Author series is made possible by the Measure Y sales tax, the community’s investment in free public libraries. Free.

Saturday, October 19

• Birding across the watershed special event with Pepperwood Preserve. 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $50. Pre-registration required. Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277, ext. 110.

• Fanfare for “The Trumpet Lesson” by Dianne Romain at the Sitting Room, 2025 Curtis Dr., Penngrove. 4-6 p.m.

Sunday, October 20

• Girl Scout Day: Snoopy and friends. 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. For fees and registration, call 707-544-5472.

• Pomo basket weaving workshop, ages 12 and older. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Central Santa Rosa Library, 211 E. St., Santa Rosa.

Monday, October 21

• Museum for little ones. $5 per child/free for up to two adults per child before 11 a.m. 707-579-4452, ext. 268. 11 a.m.-noon.

Tuesday, October 22

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. 3-6 p.m. For more information call Honor Jackson, 707-584-2856.

• SAY hosts fall youth job for the SAY Dream Center. Fair will be filled with youth-friendly employers that are currently hiring. If you have a young person ages 16-24 who would like to join, RSVP to Vera at 707-544-3304.

Wednesday, October 23

• RP Chamber networking mixer at Mary’s Pizza Shack RP. 5:30-7 p.m. Free. 101 Golf Course Dr., on the patio.

• Sonoma County Mayor’s Awards breakfast at 7:30 a.m., Flamingo Conference Center Resort and Spa. 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-576-2507.

Thursday, October 24

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. 3-6 p.m. For more information call Honor Jackson, 707-584-2856.

• Mental Health Panel discussion plus workshop. 5 p.m. Registration required. Sebastopol Senior Center. 707-829-2440.

• RP Chamber Employment Law presentation for employers. 4-5 p.m. Chamber office, 101 Golf Course Dr., RP. Ste. C-7.

• Auditions for Moscow Ballet 4 p.m. at Moscow Ballet Host Dance Studio, 561 Broadway Suite B, Sonoma. Ages 6-18.

Friday. October 25

• Black Narcissus will be presented at 7 p.m. in the Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus in RP. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU parking lots. 707-664-2606.

• Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa. Hours are Fri. 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission $7 weekend pass. Fine jewelry, crystals, precious & semi-precious gemstones, millions of beads, gold & silver, minerals & much more at manufacture’s prices. Over 60 exhibitors from around the world. Jewelry repair & cleaning while you shop. Free hourly door prizes. For more info, visit www.gemfaire.com or call (503) 252-8300 or email: info@gemfaire.com.

Saturday, October 26

• The North Bay Science Discovery Day at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. All day free event geared towards 4-8 graders and their families. Local businesses and educational groups provide over 100 hands-on science exhibits designed to inspire and encourage youth in science. Check northbayscience.org.

• LGBTQI + friends Halloween dance. 6:30-10 p.m. at Sebastopol Senior Center. Tickets $12-$15. Food included, with beer and wine for sale. 707-829-2440.

• Hoot ‘n Howl: Night critters of the Laguna. 6-8:30 p.m. $20 for one parent with up to two kids or $35 for families of four. Pre-registration required. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277, ext. 110.

•A divorce Wellness Retreat for those going through a divorce or still feeling their past divorces. Catered lunch provided. For more information, go to Karen@KarenJusterHecht.net.

• Elder’s Forum-Living in two worlds. 2-5 p.m. 5250 Aero Dr., Santa Rosa.

Sunday, October 27

• The Filipino-American pianist, popular in Spain, Mexico and Brazil performs at 3 p.m. Tickets start at $30. Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, SSU, 1801 E. Cotati Ave. 707-664-4246.

• Black Narcissus will be presented at 4 p.m. in the Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus in RP. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU parking lots. 707-664-2606.

Monday, October 28

• RP Chamber networking mixer at Bear Republic. 5:30-7 p.m. Free. 5000 Roberts Lake Rd., RP.

Tuesday, October 29

• SSU Symphonic Wind Ensemble 7:30 p.m. Evert B. Person, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. 707-664-3530.

Wednesday, October 30

• Cotati Teen Book club 4 p.m. in the Copeland room, 201 W. Sierra Ave., Cotati.

• Tour the Dream Center from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and get a close up look at how the young people are succeeding with housing, counseling and career services.

Thursday, October 31

• City Hall-oween at Cotati City Hall.