Community Events Calendar October 14 through October 27, 2016

Friday, October 14

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 1500 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Check out new haunted houses: Uncle Chuckles 3D Mad House and the disgusting Slaughter Shack, plus the Zombie Paintball Shooting Gallery. For more information and reservations, call (707) 837-1928 or email judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

• Sonoma State University Theatre Arts & Dance announces its 2016-2017 performance season at Studio 76/Ives Hall. "Waiting for the Parade" by John Murrell, 7:30 p.m., the performance season kicks off with a play with 1940s era music, following five Calgary women coping with civilian life during World War II. For tickets or more information call the box office at 707-664-4246.

• “Titanic,” Spreckels Theatre Company, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 8 p.m. For more information, call (707) 588-3400.

• NBBCC 10th annual Bowling for Scholarships, Double Decker Lanes, 300 Golf Course Dr., Rohnert Park, 6-8 p.m. Call (888) 846-5155 for more information.

Saturday, October 15

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 1500 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Check out new haunted houses: Uncle Chuckles 3D Mad House and the disgusting Slaughter Shack, plus the Zombie Paintball Shooting Gallery. For more information and reservations, call (707) 837-1928 or email judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

• Sonoma County Art Trails, for two weekends in October, you can have a look at some of the best art that Sonoma County has to offer. Art Trails provides a chance to visit the artists' studios and watch works in progress. Free admission. For more information, call 707-829-4797.

• Sonoma State University Theatre Arts & Dance announces its 2016-2017 performance season at Studio 76/Ives Hall. "Waiting for the Parade" by John Murrell, 7:30 p.m., the performance season kicks off with a play with 1940s era music, following five Calgary women coping with civilian life during World War II. For tickets or more information call the box office at 707-664-4246.

• “Titanic,” Spreckels Theatre Company, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 8 p.m. For more information, call (707) 588-3400.

Sunday, October 16

• Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation hosts Striking Out Childhood Cancer, AMF Boulevard Lanes, 1100 Petaluma Blvd. So., Petaluma. The “birthday bowling bash” is a celebration of life and commemorates the birthday of local childhood cancer hero, C.J. Banaszek. Check-in for the bowling tournament is at noon and tournament begins at 1 p.m. Individual tickets are available for $125 and sponsorship tickets are available starting at $1,000. Following the bowling bash, a cocktail hour and dinner party at the Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building.

• Sonoma County Art Trails, for two weekends in October, you can have a look at some of the best art that Sonoma County has to offer. Art Trails provides a chance to visit the artists' studios and watch works in progress. Free admission. For more information, call 707-829-4797.

• Sonoma State University Theatre Arts & Dance announces its 2016-2017 performance season at Studio 76/Ives Hall. "Waiting for the Parade" by John Murrell, 2 p.m. The performance season kicks off with a play with 1940s era music, following five Calgary women coping with civilian life during World War II. For tickets or more information call the box office at 707-664-4246.

• “Titanic,” Spreckels Theatre Company, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 2 p.m. For more information, call (707) 588-3400.

Monday, October 17

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 1500 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Check out new haunted houses: Uncle Chuckles 3D Mad House and the disgusting Slaughter Shack, plus the Zombie Paintball Shooting Gallery. For more information and reservations, call (707) 837-1928 or email judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

Tuesday, October 18

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 1500 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Check out new haunted houses: Uncle Chuckles 3D Mad House and the disgusting Slaughter Shack, plus the Zombie Paintball Shooting Gallery. For more information and reservations, call (707) 837-1928 or email judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

• Meet Cotati City Council candidate Eris Weaver, Sal's Pizza, 8270 Old Redwood Highway, 6-7:30 p.m. Come have a slice of Sal's pizza on Weaver, ask her about her positions, and tell her your concerns.

Wednesday, October 19

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 1500 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Check out new haunted houses: Uncle Chuckles 3D Mad House and the disgusting Slaughter Shack, plus the Zombie Paintball Shooting Gallery. For more information and reservations, call (707) 837-1928 or email judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

Thursday, October 20

• Megan Furth Harvest Pantry – Free fruits and vegetables for children 0-5 years old. Low-income families with children and pregnant women should come to 450 Jefferson St., Petaluma, from 1-2 p.m. Bring child’s birth certificate or Medi-Cal card or other proof of child’s birthday. For more information, call Redwood Empire Food Bank at 523-7900.

• Sonoma State University Theatre Arts & Dance announces its 2016-2017 performance season at Studio 76/Ives Hall. "Waiting for the Parade" by John Murrell, 7:30 p.m., the performance season kicks off with a play with 1940s era music, following five Calgary women coping with civilian life during World War II. For tickets or more information call the box office at 707-664-4246.

Friday, October 21

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 1500 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Check out new haunted houses: Uncle Chuckles 3D Mad House and the disgusting Slaughter Shack, plus the Zombie Paintball Shooting Gallery. For more information and reservations, call (707) 837-1928 or email judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

• Open Studios at Fulton Crossing, 1200 River Road, Fulton, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Free admission. For more information call 707-331-4348.

• “Titanic,” Spreckels Theatre Company, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 8 p.m. For more information, call (707) 588-3400.

Saturday, October 22

• Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s “Light The Night Walk,” at the Petaluma City Hall in Petaluma.

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 1500 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Check out new haunted houses: Uncle Chuckles 3D Mad House and the disgusting Slaughter Shack, plus the Zombie Paintball Shooting Gallery. For more information and reservations, call (707) 837-1928 or email judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

• Snoopy presents: Lucky Dogs and Presidential Pets Exhibition, Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. This is an all-day event. Cost: museum entrance. Learn more about the lives of presidential pets, and how Snoopy himself handles being elected to high office. For more information, call (707) 579-4452.

• Sonoma State University Theatre Arts & Dance announces its 2016-2017 performance season at Studio 76/Ives Hall. "Waiting for the Parade" by John Murrell, 7:30 p.m., the performance season kicks off with a play with 1940s era music, following five Calgary women coping with civilian life during World War II. For tickets or more information call the box office at 707-664-4246.

• “Titanic,” Spreckels Theatre Company, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 8 p.m. For more information, call (707) 588-3400.

Sunday, October 23

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 1500 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Check out new haunted houses: Uncle Chuckles 3D Mad House and the disgusting Slaughter Shack, plus the Zombie Paintball Shooting Gallery. For more information and reservations, call (707) 837-1928 or email judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

• Sonoma State University Theatre Arts & Dance announces its 2016-2017 performance season at Studio 76/Ives Hall. "Waiting for the Parade" by John Murrell, 2 p.m. The performance season kicks off with a play with 1940s era music, following five Calgary women coping with civilian life during World War II. For tickets or more information call the box office at 707-664-4246.

• “Titanic,” Spreckels Theatre Company, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 2 p.m. For more information, call (707) 588-3400.

Monday, October 24

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 1500 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Check out new haunted houses: Uncle Chuckles 3D Mad House and the disgusting Slaughter Shack, plus the Zombie Paintball Shooting Gallery. For more information and reservations, call (707) 837-1928 or email judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

Tuesday, October 25

• Cloverdale Tuesday Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., 227 No. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, adjacent to empty lot. Admission Free. For more information, contact Marne Dupere at (707) 900-8040.

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 1500 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Check out our all new haunted houses: Uncle Chuckles 3D Mad House and the disgusting Slaughter Shack, plus the Zombie Paintball Shooting Gallery. For more information and reservations, call 707-837-1928 or email judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

Wednesday, October 26

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 1500 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Check out new haunted houses: Uncle Chuckles 3D Mad House and the disgusting Slaughter Shack, plus the Zombie Paintball Shooting Gallery. For more information and reservations, call (707) 837-1928 or email judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

• Wines & Sunsets at Paradise Ridge Winery, 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Rd., Santa Rosa., live music and wine tasting, cost is $5-$15. For more information, call (707) 528-9463.

Thursday, October 27

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 1500 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Check out new haunted houses: Uncle Chuckles 3D Mad House and the disgusting Slaughter Shack, plus the Zombie Paintball Shooting Gallery. For more information and reservations, call (707) 837-1928 or email judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

• “Titanic,” Spreckels Theatre Company, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 7:30 p.m. For more information, call (707) 588-3400.

• Megan Furth Harvest Pantry – Free fruits and vegetables for children 0-5 years old. Low-income families with children and pregnant women should come to 450 Jefferson St., Petaluma, from 1-2 p.m. Bring child’s birth certificate or Medi-Cal card or other proof of child’s birthday. For more information, call Redwood Empire Food Bank at 523-7900.