Community Events Calendar October 13, 2017 through October 26, 2017

Friday, October 13

• Sonoma Film Institute presents “Bless Their Little Hearts”, 7 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• Cancelled -25th Annual Hanna Boys Center Golf Classic at Silverado Resort & Spa. For more information and to register, visit HANNACENTER.ORG or contact Leslie Petersen at lpetersen@hannacenter.org or call 707-933-2555 for more information. May be cancelled d

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 7 p.m., SOMO Village, 1500 Valley House Drive

RP. Running from 10/6-10/31. Admission is $15-$35. For more information, contact Judy Walker at 707-837-1928 or at judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

Saturday, October 14

• CANCELLED UNTIL NOVEMBER 11——Sweet Pea Gift Shop 30th Anniversary, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 6800 Hunter Drive, RP. Come celebrate 30 years in the community and kick off the 2017 Holiday Season and enjoy free refreshments and drawings. Receive a gift if you purchase something at the store. Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce Ribbon cutting is at 1 p.m.

• CANCELLED-11th Annual Cotati Chamber of Commerce Oktoberfest, 12 p.m.-6 p.m., La Plaza Park, Cotati. Come enjoy a variety of microbrews by Lagunitas, as well as other German refreshments and entertainment. For more information, contact chamber@cotati.org or visit www.cotati.org.

• Open house and healing fair from 2-5:30 p.m. Enjoy free 10-minute educational talks. For more information go to www.songbirdcenter.org.

• Dancing in the Light with Sylvia Zerbini and Friends. A benefit for foster children and abused, abandoned and neglected youth programs at Belos Cavalos, a 501c3. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Performers from Cavalia and Cirque du Soleil. Tickets for sale. Check out www.beloscavalos.org.

• Rohnert Park Martial Arts presents: Women’s Self Defense Course, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 1 Professional Center Dr., RP. also, presented by Damsel in Defense Training. This free event is here to teach women techniques to fight off assaulters. For more information, contact 707-494-1151 or at kuksoolwonrp@yahoo.com.

• Tolay Fall Festival, Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Lakeville Highway, Petaluma, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Take a hay ride to a giant pumpkin patch and explore a “creatures” barn full of live snakes, spiders, birds of prey, and tide pool animals. Find your way through a straw maze, try farm crafts activities like candle-dipping and wool-carding. Make corn husk dolls and pet the farm animals. Visit a replica of a Native American village. Enter a pumpkin seed spitting contest and enjoy old-fashion lawn games and foods from local vendors. For more information, call Sonoma County Regional Parks, 707-565-2041.

Sunday, October 15

• Community Pepper and Pozole Harvest Party, 12 p.m.-5 p.m., Darling Farms, 7000 Petaluma Hill Rd., Penngrove. For more information, contact Deb Rock at (707) 596-0810 or at sonomahotsauce@gmail.com.

• Sonoma Film Institute Presents “Bless Their Little Hearts”, 4 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 7 p.m., SOMO Village, 1500 Valley House Drive

RP. Running from 10/6-10/31. Admission is $15-$35. For more information, contact Judy Walker at 707-837-1928 or at judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

• St. Vincent de Paul High School Open House, 1-3 p.m., 849 Keokuk St, Petaluma.

• Tolay Fall Festival, Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Lakeville Highway, Petaluma, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Take a hay ride to a giant pumpkin patch and explore a “creatures” barn full of live snakes, spiders, birds of prey, and tide pool animals. Find your way through a straw maze, try farm crafts activities like candle-dipping and wool-carding. Make corn husk dolls and pet the farm animals. Visit a replica of a Native American village. Enter a pumpkin seed spitting contest and enjoy old-fashion lawn games and foods from local vendors. For more information, call Sonoma County Regional Parks, 707-565-2041.

Monday, October 16

• Museum Mondays: Pigpen’s Messy Kitchen, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Charles M. Schulz, 2301 Hardies Lane, SR. Admission is $5 per child, up to 2 adults are free before 11 a.m.

Tuesday, October 17

• Neurons to Nirvana, 7 p.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati. An exploration into the world of psychedelic drugs and their use in a therapeutic setting and the resurgence of psychedelics as medicine. For more information, contact (707) 795-2398 or info@songbirdcenter.org, or visit www.songbirdcenter.org.

Wednesday, October 18

• SSU Master of Arts in Organization Development Program Information Meeting, 6 p.m.- 8 p.m., Carson Hall 69, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Make your living making a difference! Learn the leadership skills needed for successfully guiding an organization or community through needed change. For more information, contact (707) 664-2682 or maod@sonoma.edu, or visit the website at https://web.sonoma.edu/exed/orgdev/.

• Primerica After Hours Mixer, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., 5350 Commerce Blvd, Suite B, RP. Open to everyone. Come enjoy free appetizers and refreshments, and advertise your business.

• The first planning meeting for Aug. 2020 Sonoma County celebration of Passage of 19th amendment “Women’s suffrage”- ratified. Meet at 3033 Cleveland Ave. Santa Rosa. R.S.V.P. 707-545-5036.

Thursday, October 19

• Women’s Health Workshop, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Redwood Hwy, Cotati. Come learn from local leaders some amazing ways to support your well- being as a female. For more information, contact Shannon at (707) 338-2133.

• Jewish Music Series: Cantor Roslyn Barak, 6:30 p.m., Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, RP. Admission is free.

• Labor Laws Seminar series: Lawsuit Prevention for Employers, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m., Rohnert Park Chamber office, 101 Golf Course Dr., C-7, RP. Jay G. Putnam will be speaking. Open to the public and free admission.

•Writers Forum presents: An evening with Cameron Kids, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St. Petaluma. Admission is free.

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 7 p.m., SOMO Village, 1500 Valley House Drive

RP. Running from 10/6-10/31. Admission is $15-$35. For more information, contact Judy Walker at 707-837-1928 or at judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

Friday, October 20

• Sonoma Film Institute presents “Detain (Tomorrow)”, 7 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 7 p.m., SOMO Village, 1500 Valley House Drive, RP. Running from 10/6-10/31. Admission is $15-$35. For more information, contact Judy Walker at 707-837-1928 or at judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

Saturday, October 21

• CANCELLED - Funkendank Oktoberfest With the Motet, 3 p.m.-11 p.m., SOMO Village, 1400 Valley House Dr. #110, RP. This event is partnering with Ales for Autism. For more information, contact Jacqueline Huynh at 408-813-4469 or at huynh.jacqueline@ymail.com.

• Rohnert Park Senior Center’s Fun After 50 Craft Fair and Fund Raiser, 6800 Hunter Dr., Suite A, RP, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Lunch 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Come enjoy crafts, baked goods, jewelry, raffles and more. For more information call Marty Weissensee707-843-7722, Lynn Walsh, 707-795-3109 or Helen Bento at 707-242-3144.

• Light of Unity Festival, 3 p.m.-5 p.m., Petaluma Community Center, Lucchesi Park (Assembly Hall), Petaluma. Come to an event that brings people together for the bicentennial anniversary of Baha’u’llah’s birth. This festival will feature music, art, presentations, and refreshments. Admission is free to the public.

• Artist Chris Dewees explains and demonstrates Gyotaku, the art of fish printing at the Petaluma Arts Center 1-3 p.m. For more information, contact info@petalumaartscenter.org.

• Boy Scouts of America presents 8th Annual Auction & Gala, 5:30 p.m., Friedman Event Center, 4676 Mayette Ave., SR. Proceeds benefit the Boy Scouting Program in Sonoma and Mendocino Counties. Questions contact Keith at keithscouts@gmail.com or call 707-546-8137.

• Tolay Fall Festival, Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Lakeville Highway, Petaluma, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Take a hay ride to a giant pumpkin patch and explore a “creatures” barn full of live snakes, spiders, birds of prey, and tide pool animals. Find your way through a straw maze, try farm crafts activities like candle-dipping and wool-carding. Make corn husk dolls and pet the farm animals. Visit a replica of a Native American village. Enter a pumpkin seed spitting contest and enjoy old-fashion lawn games and foods from local vendors. For more information, call Sonoma County Regional Parks, 707-565-2041.

Sunday, October 22

• Sonoma Film Institute presents “Detain (Tomorrow)”, 4 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• West End Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. #9 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. For more information, call Allen Thomas at 707-477-8422.

• Tolay Fall Festival, Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Lakeville Highway, Petaluma, 11a.m. – 5 p.m. Take a hay ride to a giant pumpkin patch and explore a “creatures” barn full of live snakes, spiders, birds of prey, and tide pool animals. Find your way through a straw maze, try farm crafts activities like candle-dipping and wool-carding. Make corn husk dolls and pet the farm animals. Visit a replica of a Native American village. Enter a pumpkin seed spitting contest and enjoy old-fashion lawn games and foods from local vendors. For more information, call Sonoma County Regional Parks, 707-565-2041.

Monday, October 23

• Museum Mondays: Let It Snow, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, SR. Kids will get to enjoy real snow at Snoopy’s Home Ice, plus activities and stories. Admission is $5 per child, 2 adults per child are free before 11 a.m. For more information, contact (707) 579-4452 or inquiries@schulzmuseum.org

Tuesday, October 24

• Jump and donate to oust Polio at Spirit night at Rebunderz, 555 Rohnert Park Expy. W. R.P. during world Polio day from 5:30-8 p.m. Check in begins at 5 p.m. $15 for unlimited jump time. 15% of jump proceeds go to District 5130 Interact. All jumpers required to have a waiver on file. www.RebunderzRohnertPark.com.

• Allianz Petaluma Blood Drive, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 1465 N. McDowell Blvd. Ext, Petaluma. Donate blood and help save lives.

Wednesday, October 25

• A dynamic setting for employers to meet and assess local candidates. Check out the job connections from 4-7 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel. Reserve your spot and contact Sandy Morales at 707-526-8553.

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 7 p.m., SOMO Village, 1500 Valley House Drive

RP. Running from 10/6-10/31. Admission is $15-$35. For more information, contact Judy Walker at 707-837-1928 or at judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

• Hope Dance Presents: Walk with Me (88 minutes, NR). Directed by Max Pugh and Marc James Francis, narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch. It will be presented in Roxy 14, 85 Santa Rosa Ave., SR. However, it needs to have a greenlight with enough prepaid tickets for a special showing. To prepay, order them at https://gathr.us/screening/20881.

Thursday, October 26

• After Hours Mixer/1 Year Anniversary Ribbon Cutting: CSC Flooring and Design, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., 5150 Commerce Blvd., RP. Ribbon cutting at 6 p.m. Admission is free, and refreshments, raffle prizes, and a chance to advertise your business will be available.

• Multi Chamber Mixer, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Sally Tomatoes at Somo Village, 1100 Valley House Dr., RP.

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 7 p.m., SOMO Village, 1500 Valley House Drive

RP. Running from 10/6-10/31. Admission is $15-$35. For more information, contact Judy Walker at 707-837-1928 or at judy@winecountryhaunts.com.