Community Events Calendar October 12 through October 25

Friday, October 12

• Register now for the AARP Smart Driver Course. Refresh your driving skills. Two classes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19 and 26 at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr. #A Must complete both classes for insurance certificate. Call 707-585-6780 to register the courses. $15 for AARP members, $20 for non-AARP members.

• The ghosts of late Sonoma County citizens will again walk at the Sebastopol Memorial Lawn Cemetery. For more information, call Erin Sheffield at 707-481-3488.

• Left Edge Theatre features the production of “Hand to God” a comedy by Robert Askins. A multi award-winning comedy featuring a hand puppet possessed by the devil. Runs through Nov. 11. Tickets are $25 general admission, $40 for VIP. 8 p.m. https://www.leftedgetheatre.com. Resident Theatre Co. of the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. For more information, call Argo Thompson at 707-536-1620.

• From surviving to thriving: What happens to your brain in disaster. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $10-$20. Songbird Community Healing Center, 8299 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 707-795-2398.

• The North Bay Sinfonietta, a chamber orchestra under the auspices of the Santa Rosa Junior College, will present a concert under the direction of its Founder and conductor Cynthia Weichel at 7:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1551 Montgomery Dr., Santa Rosa. General admission tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door.

• St. John’s Methodist Church, 5150 Snyder Ln. RP. is having a Pumpkin Patch from now until Oct. 31. Mon.-Fri. 2-7 p.m. Sat. 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Special morning hours for children’s groups. Please call the church office at 707-584-9780.

• Friends of the RP Senior Center hosts Bingo at the senior center. Doors open at 4 p.m. with first game starting at 6:30 p.m. Buy-ins are $35 or $45 which includes all supplies. Payouts are given upon attendance and food is available for purchase. 100 percent of the net proceeds go directly to the RP Senior Center for building and program enhancements.

Saturday, October 13

• “The Addams Family” a Tony award-winning musical, directed by Carl Jordan. Spreckels Performing Arts Center. 8 p.m. Tickets are general $36, seniors $34, students $30 and under 12. $18.For more information, call 707-588-3400.

• Cotati Oktoberfest in La Plaza Park, Cotati. For more information, call 707-795-5508. 12-6 p.m.

Sunday, October 14

• Straw Hat Pizza Cruise-in, 919 Golf Course Dr., RP. 11a.m. to 2 p.m. Hosted by Cruisin’ North Car Club Inc. of Sonoma County. Bring out your classics. For more information go to: http://cruisinnorth.com.

• Free Movies on the Green: Disney Pixar's Brave, 5:30 pm Weill Hall and Lawn. Free and open to everyone. Julie Fowlis will introduce Disney Pixar’s Brave, which features her songs. Bring your chairs, blankets, and picnics to Weill Lawn and catch our final outdoor movie of the season.

• Watershed perspectives: Birds & wildlife of SR Creek outing. 9 a.m.-12:30 a.m. The Laguna de Santa Rosa bursts with wildlife and more than 200 birds. Free. Pre-registration required through LandPaths.

• “The Addams Family” a Tony award-winning musical, directed by Carl Jordan. Spreckels Performing Arts Center. 8 p.m. Tickets are general $36, seniors $34, students $30 and under 12. $18.For more information, call 707-588-3400.

Monday, October 15

• Dancing in the park 12:30 p.m. Meet at La Plaza Park near the gazebo. Bring your favorite dance music on an iPod with your earbuds. In common let’s dance it out and start the week off with good vibes. All ages and abilities welcome. Free. La Plaza Park, Old Redwood & W. Sierra Ave., Cotati.

Tuesday, October 16

• Free tutoring program for grades 5 through 12. Runs entire school year. Adult supervision. 3-6 p.m. 1620 Sonoma Ave. Santa Rosa. For more information, call Honor Jackson 707-584-2856.

• Sonoma Job Connections is a career and job fair for Sonoma County employers to meet interested candidates about job and internship opportunities in an informal setting. 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Sonoma Wine Country, 1 DoubleTree Drive, Rohnert Park. Go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sonoma-job-connections-job-fair-registration-47678810606 to register. Free to attend.

Wednesday, October 17

• RP Chamber of Commerce networking mixer at Spring Thai. 5:30-7 p.m., Ribbon cutting at 6 p.m. Complimentary appetizers & refreshments, 538 E. Cotati Ave., Cotati.

Thursday, October 18

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma county residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. State transportation laws limit each vehicle to a maximum of 15 gallons of liquid (with a maximum of 5 gallons per container) or 125 pounds of solid material. Never mix chemicals. Place in sealed containers in the trunk packed to prevent spills. Syringes/needles must be in a sealed and labeled approved container. No electronics, explosives, ammunition, radioactive materials, biological wastes will be accepted. The disposal site is located at 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

Friday, October 19

• AARP Smart driver courses -Take the AARP Smart Driver Courses to refresh your driving skills, know the new rules of the road and save on car insurance. Two classes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fridays, October 19 and 26 at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr. # A, Rohnert Park. Must complete both classes for insurance certificate. Call (707) 585-6780 to register for the courses. $15 AARP member, $20 non-AARP member.

• “Until the Birds Return” will be shown at 7 p.m. in the Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall at SSU campus. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU lots.

The film is in Arabic with English subtitles. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

• Friends of the RP Senior Center hosts BINGO at the Senior Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. First game begins at 6:30 p.m. By-in are $35 or $45 which includes all supplies. Payouts are given upon attendance and food is available for purchase. 100 percent of the net proceeds go directly to the RPSC for building and program enhancements.

• Seed to table: How to process and eat acorns of the Laguna Watershed workshop with Zoe Minervini-Zink and Dyla Gearhert. 6-8:30 p.m. Sliding scale $15, $25 or $45. Pre-registration is required. For more information, call 707-527-9277 x 110.

Saturday, October 20

• Pumpkin splash at Honeybee pool 1-4 p.m. $10. Swim and pick a pumpkin to embellish at the decoration station. Pre-register online at cityofrohnertpark.perfectmind.com or at the community center, 707-588-3456.

•Cotati Chamber of Commerce Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting at Gemini Salon, 4:30PM, 8278 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati

• From plants to paper: Papermaking with Laguna plants. A two- day (Oct. 21) workshop with Jane Ingram Allen. Workshop will cover how to make paper from local plant materials found in the Laguna de Santa Rosa. $200. Pre-registration is required. For more information, call 707-527-9277 x 110.

Sunday, October 21

• “Until the Birds Return” will be shown at 4:30 p.m. in the Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall at SSU campus. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU lots. The film is in Arabic with English subtitles. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

• The Santa Rosa Junior College Chamber Music concert will start with the Hermitage Piano Trio at 4 p.m. Descending from the great Russian musical tradition, the trio is distinguished by its sumptuous sound. This will be held at the Newman Auditorium on the SR campus, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets for 6 concerts are $134.50, 3 concert tickets $76, single ticket $29.75, or $18.75 for youth under 16 and students with an ID.

Monday, October 22

• Museum Mondays for little ones at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. 707-284-1263. $5. monica@schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, October 23

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call Honor Jackson at 707-584-2856.

Wednesday, October 24

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce After Hours Mixer at Patelco Credit Union 5:30-7 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Complimentary appetizer & refreshments. Open to everyone. Bring a friend. For more information, call 707-584-1415,

Thursday, October 25

• Free tutoring program for grades 5 through 12. Runs entire school year. Adult supervision. 3-6 p.m. 1620 Sonoma Ave. Santa Rosa. For more information, call Honor Jackson 707-584-2856.

• Free Thursday night trivia. Free to play all ages at 7-9 p.m. Presented by Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park.

• Halloween Carnival fundraiser. Come show your support for the opening of the SoZo (The new home of the LIME Foundation) Student Center in RP. Games, activities, candy and fun for all ages. Raffle prizes. Wear your best Halloween costume to enter a contest. 5-9 p.m. 1100 Valley House Dr., RP. Dinner $15 and under 12 free. Karaoke started at 7 to 9 p.m. https://sozocenter.eventbrite.com.

• “The Addams Family” a Tony award-winning musical, directed by Carl Jordan. Spreckels Performing Arts Center. 7 p.m. Tickets are general $36, seniors $34, students $30 and under 12. $18. For more information, call 707-588-3400