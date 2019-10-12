Community Events Calendar October 11, 2019 through October 24, 2019

Friday, October 11

• KOWS radio discussion: Contemporary native issues. Kows92-5.org. 7-8 p.m.

• Fall economic forecast at the DoubleTree Hotel, Rohnert Park, with the keynote speaker Dr. Chris Thornberg of Beacon Economics. 707-565-7170.

• Mur Murs and Black Panthers will be presented at 7 p.m. in Warren auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus in RP. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU parking lots. 707-664-2606.

Saturday, October 12

• Oktoberfest at La Plaza Park, Cotati. Free admission. Noon to 6 p.m. There is a charge for food and drink. Weiner dog race at 1:45 p.m.707-795-5508.

• Native plant sale by CNPS Milo Baker Chapter and Laguna Foundation open house. Plant sale from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Open house from 10-3 p.m. Free. Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277, ext. 110.

• Second Sat. cartoonist Matt Harding. 1-3 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum & Research Center., 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. 707-579-4452.

• Music storyteller Daniel Cainer brings his bittersweet reminiscences, “Daniel Cainer’s Weird & Wonderful Jewish Midlife Crisis.” To Congregation Ner Shalom, 85 LaPlaza, Cotati from 7:30-9 p.m. This performance is a benefit for Ner Shalom. Tickets are general admission, $35 and may be purchased at shalomevents.org or call 707-664-8622.

• Choppin Broccoli performs at 8 p.m. at the Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Hwy., Penngrove. Free. 707-795-5118.

Sunday, October 13

• Mur Murs and Black Panthers will be presented at 7 p.m. in Warren auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus in RP. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU parking lots. 707-664-2606.

• Sonoma County Pomo dances. Noon to 1 p.m. Sebastopol Plaza Gazebo, 6908 Week Way, Sebastopol.

• Visit a 105-year-old steam-powered sawmill and working museum 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sturgeon’s Mill, 2150 Green Hill Rd., Sebastopol. Free. Donations accepted. 707-829-2479.

• The Twin Oaks Backyard BBQ with Sonoma County folk band Miss Moonshine. 3 p.m. 5475 Old Redwood Hwy., Penngrove. 707-795-5118.

Monday, October 14

• Museum for little ones. $5 per child/free for up to two adults per child before 11 a.m. 707-579-4452, ext. 268. 10 a.m.-noon.

Tuesday, October 15

• Museum for little ones. $5 per child/free for up to two adults per child before 11 a.m. 707-579-4452, ext. 268. 10 a.m. to noon.

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. 3-6 p.m. For more information call Honor Jackson, 707-584-2856.

Wednesday, October 16

• Home school day: Full STEAM ahead. 10 a.m.-noon. 707-579-4452, ext. 268.

• RP Chamber networking mixer at Red Lobster-5:30-7 p.m. Free. 6440 Redwood Dr., RP

Thursday, October 17

• My care my plan: free advance care planning seminar. 1-3 p.m. Registration required. 707-829-2440. Sebastopol Senior Center.

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. 3-6 p.m. For more information call Honor Jackson, 707-584-2856.

• Barktoberfest 11-3 p.m. $5. All proceeds donated to dogs4diabetes event at Lagunitas Brewery in Petaluma.

Friday, October 18

• One Sings, the Other Doesn’t will be presented at 7 p.m. in the Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus in RP. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU parking lots. 707-664-2606.

• Author Jon Agee will visit the Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library at 1 p.m. The Meet the Author series is made possible by the Measure Y sales tax, the community’s investment in free public libraries. Free.

Saturday, October 19

• Birding across the watershed special event with Pepperwood Preserve. 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $50. Pre-registration required. Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277, ext. 110.

Sunday, October 20

• Girl Scout Day: Snoopy and friends. 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. For fees and registration, call 707-544-5472.

• One Sings, the Other Doesn’t will be presented at 7 p.m. in the Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus in RP. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU parking lots. 707-664-2606.

• Pomo basket weaving workshop, ages 12 and older. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Central Santa Rosa Library, 211 E. St., Santa Rosa.

Monday, October 21

• Museum for little ones. $5 per child/free for up to two adults per child before 11 a.m. 707-579-4452, ext. 268. 11 a.m.-noon.

Tuesday, October 22

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. 3-6 p.m. For more information call Honor Jackson, 707-584-2856.

• SAY hosts fall youth job for the SAY Dream Center. Fair will be filled with youth-friendly employers that are currently hiring. If you have a young person ages 16-24 who would like to join, RSVP to Vera at 707-544-3304.

Wednesday, October 23

• RP Chamber networking mixer at Mary’s Pizza Shack RP. 5:30-7 p.m. Free. 101 Golf Course Dr., on the patio.

Thursday, October 24

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. 3-6 p.m. For more information call Honor Jackson, 707-584-2856.

• Mental Health Panel discussion plus workshop. 5 p.m. Registration required. Sebastopol Senior Center. 707-829-2440.

• RP Chamber Employment Law presentation for employers. 4-5 p.m. Chamber office, 101 Golf Course Dr., RP. Ste. C-7.

• Auditions for Moscow Ballet 4 p.m. at Moscow Ballet Host Dance Studio, 561 Broadway Suite B, Sonoma. Ages 6-18.