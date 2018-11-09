Community Events Calendar November 9 2018 through November 22 2018

Friday, November 9

• Tickets on sale for the 2018 Champions for children benefit luncheon 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Santa Rosa Golf & Country Club. For more information, go to info@sonoma4cs.org.

• Friends of the RP Senior Center hosts BINGO at the Senior Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. First game begins at 6:30 p.m. By-in are $35 or $45 which includes all supplies. Payouts are given upon attendance and food is available for purchase. 100 percent of the net proceeds go directly to the RPSC for building and program enhancements.

• The second concert in the Santa Rosa Junior College Chamber music is “ZOFO” at 7:30 p.m. This Grammy-nominated duo is blazing a bold new path for piano four hands groups. This will be held in the Newman Auditorium on the SRJC campus, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. For more information, Call 707-527-4372. Tickets- six concerts is $134.50, three concerts $76, single ticket $29.75, or $18.75 for youth under 16 and students with an ID.

• “The Third Murder” will be shown 7 p.m. in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There will be a parking fee of $5 on all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

Saturday, November 10

• Petaluma Regional Library is having a book sale at 100 Fairgrounds Dr., Petaluma. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 707-763-9801 ext. 5 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org. Half price all day.

Sunday, November 11

• Veterans’ Day celebration. Honor the veterans and active duty military. 2-3 p.m. Free admission. RP Community Center, 5401 Snyder Ln.

• “The Third Murder” will be shown 4:30 p.m. in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There will be a parking fee of $5 on all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

Monday, November 12

• Museum for little ones. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. $5 per child. Up to two adults per child are free before 11 a.m.- after 11 a.m. regular museum admission applies. Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. 707-579-4452. monica@schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, November 13

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce Women in Business Networking Mixer ~ Hosted by Your Sweet Expectations Bakery & Café 8099 La Plaza in Cotati ~ 5:30 - 7pm.

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. For grades 5th through 12th. Runs the entire school year with qualified tutors. For more information, call Honor Jackson, 707-584-2856.

Wednesday, November 14

• Holidays along farm trails 10 a.m. Free. Various locations. Call 707-837-8896 for more information.

Thursday, November 15

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma county residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. State transportation laws limit each vehicle to a maximum of 15 gallons of liquid (with a maximum of 5 gallons per container) or 125 pounds of solid material. Never mix chemicals. Place in sealed containers in the trunk packed to prevent spills. Syringes/needles must be in a sealed and labeled approved container. No electronics, explosives, ammunition, radioactive materials, biological wastes will be accepted. The disposal site is located at 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

Friday, November 16

• Friends of the RP Senior Center hosts BINGO at the Senior Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. First game begins at 6:30 p.m. By-in are $35 or $45 which includes all supplies. Payouts are given upon attendance and food is available for purchase. 100% of the net proceeds go directly to the RPSC for building and program enhancements.

• “Cocote,” a crime fable set in the Dominican Republic will be shown by the Sonoma Film Institute at 7 p.m. in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There will be a parking fee of $5 on all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

Saturday, November 17

• Expressive Nature Photography in the Laguna Watershed workshop with Brenda Tharp. 8-5 p.m. rain or shine. Meet at the Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277 x110. $125. Pre-registration required.

Sunday, November 18

• “Cocote,” a crime fable set in the Dominican Republic will be shown by the Sonoma Film Institute at 4:30 p.m. in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There will be a parking fee of $5 on all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

• Nature Journaling at the Laguna with Marley Peifer workshop and field trip with Laguna Foundation and LandPaths. 1-5 p.m. (Back up rain date Nov. 25). Free. Pre-registration required through LandPaths. For more information, call 707-527-9277 x110.

Monday, November 19

• Have tea and snacks while speaking of death at Sebastopol Area Senior Center, 167 N. High St., Sebastopol. Members are free and non-members $5 day-use fee. Katie@sebastopolseniorcenter.org. 707-829-2440.

Tuesday, November 20

• Holidays along the farm trails. Free. Contact Sonoma County Farm Trails 10 a.m. 707-837-8896 or farmtrails@farmtrails.org.

Wednesday, November 21

• Jazz night with the Acrosonics. 7:30-11 p.m. Free. Sonoma Speakeasy, 452 First St. E. Suite G. Sonoma. 707-996-1364 or rosiesspeakeasy1@gmail.com.

Thursday, November 22

• Happy Thanksgiving!

• The Community Voice is closed Thursday and Friday