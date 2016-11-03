Community Events Calendar November 4 through November 17, 2016

Friday, November 4

• Sonoma State University Theatre Arts & Dance fall dance concert, “Hearts” and “Soul,” Evert B. Person Theatre, featuring student-inspired, original choreography including hip-hop, jazz, lyrical, contemporary and ballet pieces, 7:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, call the box office at (707) 664-4246.

• “Remembering Who You Are in a Changing World,” with Puja Dean, Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati, 7:30-9:30 p.m., suggested donation $10-$20, no RSVP necessary. The Mayans stated we were rebooting into the 5th Dimension Golden Age in 2012. The Hindu era of the Kali Yuga is similarly believed to end between 2000 and 2050. Compare this time to extinguishing a candle that is no longer needed and moving into an age where sunlight illuminates all. A talk and discussion will be followed by a question and answer session. This event is a substitute for “Riding the Windhorse,” which was scheduled for this time slot but canceled. For more information, call (707) 795-2398, email info@songbirdcenter.org or go to www.songirdcenter.com.

Saturday, November 5

• Snoopy presents: Lucky Dogs and Presidential Pets Exhibition, Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. This is an all-day event. Cost: museum entrance. Learn more about the lives of presidential pets, and how Snoopy himself handles being elected to high office. For more information, call (707) 579-4452.

• Sonoma State University Theatre Arts & Dance fall dance concert, “Hearts” and “Soul,” Evert B. Person Theatre, featuring student-inspired, original choreography including hip-hop, jazz, lyrical, contemporary and ballet pieces, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, call the box office at (707) 664-4246.

• Autumn Leaves Senior Citizen annual Christmas fundraiser at Sebastian’s Hall, 7983 Covert Lane, Sebastopol, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. White elephant booth, baked goods, jams and jellies, crafts, plants, new items. Lunch available from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday, November 6

• Sonoma State University Theatre Arts & Dance fall dance concert, “Hearts” and “Soul,” Evert B. Person Theatre, featuring student-inspired, original choreography including hip-hop, jazz, lyrical, contemporary and ballet pieces, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, call the box office at (707) 664-4246.

• Autumn Leaves Senior Citizen annual Christmas fundraiser at Sebastian’s Hall, 7983 Covert Lane, Sebastopol, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. White elephant booth, baked goods, jams and jellies, crafts, plants, new items. Lunch available from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Monday, November 7

• Rivertown Poets, Amusing Mondays, at the Aqus Café´, 189 H St., Petaluma, featuring Lucille Lang Day and Casey Fitzsimons at 6:15-8:30 p.m. Open mic follows the features. Sign-ups at 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, November 8

• Cloverdale Tuesday Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., 227 No. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, adjacent to empty lot, free, contact Marne Dupere at (707) 900-8040 for more information.

Wednesday, November 9

• The 21st annual Jewish Film Festival, Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol, 7:30 p.m. This year's lineup features: “Wounded Land,” “Once in a Lifetime,” “East Jerusalem/West Jerusalem,” “Fire Birds,” “Fever at Dawn,” “Moos,” and “In Search of Israeli Cuisine,” $10 - $75. For more information, contact the Jewish Community Center at (707) 526-5538.

Thursday, November 10

• The first annual West Sonoma Book Fair being held at the Sebastopol Grange, 6000 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol, 6-9 p.m., featuring Sonoma County authors and there will be autographed books available for seasonal gifts, free admission.

Friday, November 11

• The annual Veterans Day Celebration will be held at the Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, 11 a.m.-noon. This is a free community event hosted by the City of Rohnert Park Community Services Department. Join us in honoring our veterans and active duty military. The event master of ceremonies will be Mayor Gina Belforte and the guest speaker is Director of Public Safety, Brian Masterson.

Saturday, November 12

• Snoopy presents: Lucky Dogs and Presidential Pets Exhibition, Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. This is an all-day event. Cost: museum entrance. Learn more about the lives of presidential pets, and how Snoopy himself handles being elected to high office. For more information, call (707) 579-4452.

• The third annual Holidaze and Artisan Craft Fair, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Vintage Park Senior Apartments, 147 Colgan Ave., Santa Rosa. Come see beautiful knit, crochet items, collages, gift tags, tote bags, aprons, birdhouses, rustic signs, and ornaments. There also will be Christmas cone trees, wreaths, soap and sachets. Italian and semi-precious jewelry are also available, as are Ranger Cookies, baby blankets, burp pads and many other items. Ron Martinez will appear from noon-1 p.m. singing and playing original songs.

Sunday, November 13

• Brick Palooza, Veterans Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa, 9 a.m. There will be fun for the whole family at Brick Palooza, Northern California's only LEGO Festival! Check out a huge exhibition of LEGO art, play areas, and hands on activity booths. Vendors will be selling all kinds of LEGO related products and services. From new and used sets, to vintage and classic. Cost: $10 (Children 4 and under are free). For more information call The Brick Hutt at (707) 575-4888.

Monday, November 14

• Museum Mondays for Little Ones, 10 a.m.-noon, Charles M. Schultz Museum, 2301 Hardies Land, Santa Rosa., for more information call (707) 579-4452. Cost, $5 per child. Enjoy stories, arts and crafts activities, and movement games for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers. Museum Mondays start with story time around a new theme each week. Children will enjoy movement games, free play, and four to five different craft or science activities around each theme.

Tuesday, November 15

• Cloverdale Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., 227 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, adjacent to empty lot. Admission Free. For more information, contact Marne Dupere at 707-900-8040.

Wednesday, November 16

• Jewish Film Festival, Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol, 8:30 p.m. The Jewish Community Center of Sonoma County presents the 21st annual Jewish Film Festival. This year's lineup features: "Wounded Land," "Once in a Lifetime," "East Jerusalem / West Jerusalem," "Fire Birds," "Fever at Dawn," "Moos," and "In Search of Israeli Cuisine. Cost $10-$75. For more information, contact the Jewish Community Center, (707) 526-5538.

Thursday, November 17

• The Beach Boys 50 Years of Good Vibrations, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Rd., Santa Rosa. For tickets and more information call the LBC Box Office at (707) 546-3600.