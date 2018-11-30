Community Events Calendar November 30 through December 20

Friday, November 30

• Friends of the RP Senior Center hosts Bingo at the Senior Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. First game begins at 6:30 p.m. Buy-ins are $35 or $45 which includes all supplies. Payouts are given upon attendance and food is available for purchase. 100 percent of the net proceeds go directly to the RPSC for building and program enhancements.

• 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 7:30 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30 $22. 707-523-4185.

Saturday, December 1

• Cotati Shop and Stroll downtown – 11a.m – 4 p.

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce Holiday Lights Sat, Dec 1, 5-7p.m., City Center Plaza.

• Rummage, crafts & baked goods faire including raffles for goodie baskets and handmade quilt. Sponsored by Women’s Guild of St Elizabeth Seton at 4595 Snyder Lane held in the Parish Hall. 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Free.

• Join in a family fun filled day located on Old Redwood Hwy. in downtown Cotati. Enjoy local businesses, music, carriage rides and holiday fun. Play your Cotati passport card at other locations and booths. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

• 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30 $22. 707-523-4185.

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma county residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. State transportation laws limit each vehicle to a maximum of 15 gallons of liquid (with a maximum of 5 gallons per container) or 125 pounds of solid material. Never mix chemicals. Place in sealed containers in the trunk packed to prevent spills. Syringes/needles must be in a sealed and labeled approved container. No electronics, explosives, ammunition, radioactive materials, biological wastes will be accepted. The disposal site is located at 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

Sunday, December 2

• 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 2 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30 $22. 707-523-4185.

• “Out of the Fire” benefit concert and silent auction at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Dr. RP. Prairie Sun Recording and musicians of Sonoma County will present the benefit concert of live music. $10 or $25 for VIP. All proceeds go to the Out of the Fire Benefit Trust Fund. Tickets for the event are on sale at Eventbrite. For more information, call 707-480-3373.

Monday, December 3

• Songwriters competition at the Redwood Café, 8240 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. Please make sure that your membership is current. 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 4

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Subjects include Math, English, History, Sciences and Languages. For grades 5 through 12 and runs the entire school year. For more information, call Honor Jackson at 707-584-2856.

Wednesday, December 5

• It’s story slam. Meet at Sonoma Portworks to tell true personal stories. Sonoma Portworks, 613 Second St., Petaluma.

• Noon Times 11:45 a.m. Holiday networking luncheon. Speakers are Shelby Harris from SAY and Toni Sprouse. $30. Fairview Sonoma at Foxtail Golf Club, 100 Golf Course Dr. Please bring an unwrapped gift for the toy drive. 707-584-1415.

Thursday, December 6

• Cotati Chamber of Commerce Holiday Cheer

• 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 7:30 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30 $22. 707-523-4185.

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Subjects include Math, English, History, Sciences and Languages. For grades 5 through 12 and runs the entire school year. For more information, call Honor Jackson at 707-584-2856.

Friday, December 7

• Friends of the RP Senior Center hosts Bingo at the Senior Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. First game begins at 6:30 p.m. Buy-ins are $35 or $45 which includes all supplies. Payouts are given upon attendance and food is available for purchase. 100 percent of the net proceeds go directly to the RPSC for building and program enhancements.

• 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 7:30 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30 $22. 707-523-4185.

Saturday, December 8

• The Petaluma Museum Association “Andrew Carnegie and the American Public Library movement” at 4 p.m. at 20 Fourth St., Petaluma. Admission to the exhibition and all events are free. For more information, call 707-778-4398. Or petalumamuseum.com.

• 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 2 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30 $22. 707-523-4185.

Sunday, December 9

• 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 2 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30 $22. 707-523-4185

Monday, December 10

• Join us for Viva Open Mic every Monday night at 2 Tread Brewing with your host, inter-galactic space crooner Dean Martian! Share your original creations or pay tribute to your influences whilst drinking delicious local beer, in a really cool space. 7:30-10:30 p.m. 1018 Santa Rosa Plaza, Santa Rosa.

• Jumpstart your digestion, 2:30-4 p.m. Learn how to support each digestive organ. Register by Dec. 2 at www.sebastopolseniorcenter.org. $10 no one is turned away for lack of funds.

Tuesday, December 11

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Subjects include Math, English, History, Sciences and Languages. For grades 5 through 12 and runs the entire school year. For more information, call Honor Jackson at 707-584-2856.

Wednesday, December 12

• 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 7:30 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30 $22. 707-523-4185.

Thursday, December 13

• 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 7:30 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30 $22. 707-523-4185.

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Subjects include Math, English, History, Sciences and Languages. For grades 5 through 12 and runs the entire school year. For more information, call Honor Jackson at 707-584-2856.

Friday, December 14

• Friends of the RP Senior Center host Bingo at the Senior Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. First game begins at 6:30 p.m. Buy-ins are $35 or $45 which includes all supplies. Payouts are given upon attendance and food is available for purchase. 100 percent of the net proceeds go directly to the RPSC for building and program enhancements.

• 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 7:30 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. SR. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30 $22. 707-523-4185.

Saturday, December 15

• 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 7:30 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30 $22. 707-523-4185.

• Join in the fun activities for a sound circle with singing bowls, vocal tuning and tuning. Potluck at 6 p.m-7 p.m. Activities at 7 p.m. Suggested donation is $10-$20. Songbird Community Healing Center, 8299 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 707-795-2398.

Sunday, December 16

• Chanukah Festival at 4 p.m. in Village Court. Highway 12 at Farmers Lane in Santa Rosa. Join them for a Menorah Lighting Celebration. Call 707-577-0277 for more information.

• 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 2 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30 $22. 707-523-4185.

• Join the 3rd Annual Holiday Parade of Lights in Penngrove at 6 p.m. Enter your tractors, big rigs, hay trucks, riding lawn mowers, bicycles, etc. All must be decorated with lights. There is no fee or prizes, just fun for all.

Monday, December 17

• Join Viva open mic at 2 Tread Brewing with Dean Martian. Share your original creations. Sign-ups at 7:30 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m. 1018 Santa Rosa Plaza, Santa Rosa. 707-327-2822.

Tuesday, December 18

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Subjects include Math, English, History, Sciences and Languages. For grades 5 through 12 and runs the entire school year. For more information, call Honor Jackson at 707-584-2856.

Wednesday, December 19

Thursday, December 20

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma county residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. State transportation laws limit each vehicle to a maximum of 15 gallons of liquid (with a maximum of 5 gallons per container) or 125 pounds of solid material. Never mix chemicals. Place in sealed containers in the trunk packed to prevent spills. Syringes/needles must be in a sealed and labeled approved container. No electronics, explosives, ammunition, radioactive materials, biological wastes will be accepted. The disposal site is located at 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.