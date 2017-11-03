Community Events Calendar November 3, 2017 through November 16, 2017

Friday, November 3

• Sonoma Film Institute presents “Time to Die (Tiempo de Morir)”, 7 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• Man, Equals Man, 7:30 p.m., Pearson Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.sonoma.edu/tix.

• Fulfilling the Dream: Undocumented Student Conference, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., SRJC, 1501 Mendocino Avenue, SR. This conference is aimed at supporting undocumented high school students with resources, knowledge, and advocacy. It will be filled with keynotes, workshops, a free lunch, and a raffle. Admission is free, but you must register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fulfilling-the-dream-2017-resources-for-undocu-students-tickets-35382376641?aff=es2.

• Self Care for Turbulent Times…Tools to Release, Re-boot, and Renew! 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati. Presented by Eoanna Passidakis. Suggested donation: $10-$20.

Saturday, November 4

• An evening with Cosmic Comic Swami Beyondananda with Steve Bhaerman 7-9 p.m. Pre-registration required. $25. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa.

• Man, Equals Man, 7:30 p.m., Pearson Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.sonoma.edu/tix.

• Autumn Leaves Senior Citizens Club Annual Holiday Boutique, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Sebastian’s Hall, 7983 Covert Lane, Sebastopol. White elephant booth, baked goods, crafts, plants and new items. Donations for tickets for $500 in gift prizes.

• Two Big Mouths, 7 p.m., Congregation Shomrei Torah, 2600 Bennett Valley Road, SR. Performed by Naomi Newman and Linda Hirschhorn. Tickets are $10-18. For more information, visit cstsr.org/two-big-mouths.

• All Sonoma MBA Programs Information session, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Darwin Hall 101, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP.

• Rummage, crafts and baked good faire including raffles. Sponsored by Women’s Guild of St. Elizabeth Seton at 4595 Snyder Ln. 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Free admission.

Sunday, November 5

• Sonoma Film Institute presents “Time to Die (Tiempo de Morir)”, 4 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• Man, Equals Man, 7:30 p.m., Pearson Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.sonoma.edu/tix.

• A benefit concert at Montgomery Village with all proceeds going to non-profits. David Codding will match up to $50,000 to the RCU North Bay Fire Relief Fund and $10,000 to the Redwood Empire Food Bank. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be silent auctions and raffles.

• West End Farmer’s Market, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., 9 Fourth St., SR. For more information, contact Allen Thomas at (707) 477-8422 or at wefm@sonic.net.

• Rummage, crafts and baked goods faire including raffles. Sponsored by Women’s Guild of St. Elizabeth Seton at 4595 Snyder Ln. 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Free admission.

• St Vincent de Paul High School open house 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Petaluma. Celebrating 100 years. Visit https: www.svhs-pet.org/admissions/open-house/ or call 7-7-763-1032, ext. 113 for more information.

• Wild Thang! A benefit Concert for Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue, 7 p.m., Mystic Theatre Petaluma, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N, Petaluma. Admission is $20. All proceeds will go to Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue.

Monday, November 6

• The Revolution Will Be Sung: Music and Social Movements – Part 2, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., Peace and Justice Center, 467 Sebastopol Ave., SR. Donations suggested. There will be a Pay-What-You-Can plant sale and free seed exchange (bring your extra seeds). Contact Peter Ochs at 707-877-6650.

• Adult Spanish classes in Sebastopol now enrolling for evening classes taught by Hilary Moore. Credentialed and experienced. Students must enroll by phone at 70-824-8467.

•. Calling all Rotarians and friends to do their gift shopping at Fundemonium, 579 RP Exp. W. Rohnert Park. When purchasing a gift, specify which Rotary Club you would like to support and 15% will be donated to that club. For more information, call 707-540-0701.

Tuesday, November 7

• The Ethics, Law, and Society Forum: The Baumgardt Memorial Lecture 1: “What can we be grateful for?” 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Stevenson 1002, Sonoma State University, RP. Open to the public.

• Leading A Historically Black University, 12 p.m.-5 p.m., School OF Business and Economics at Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Part of the AMCS Africana Lecture Series. Open to the public.

• California Roots presents: Gondwana, 7:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre Petaluma, 23 Petaluma Blvd N., Petaluma. Admission is $18.

Wednesday, November 8

• Stop Hurting and Start Healing! Spinal Care Class, 6:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m., Salud Chiropractic, 443 Rohnert Park Expy, RP. Come learn how to keep your spine out of pain, and enjoy refreshments and special offers. Admission is free.

• Man, Equals Man, 7:30 p.m., Pearson Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.sonoma.edu/tix.

• NAMI talks at 6-7:30 p.m. at the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County. Trauma-informed Care: Why it Matters. Speakers will be Wendy Wheelwright. Call 707-527-6655 for more information.

Thursday, November 9

• A giant day for Hanna Boys Center, 5-8 p.m. at MoMo’s, 760 2nd St. San Francisco, across from AT&T Park. Hosted cocktails and appetizers. RSVP at www.hannacenter.org/giantDay. Or call 707-933-2555.

• Man, Equals Man, 7:30 p.m., Pearson Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.sonoma.edu/tix.

• Household toxics may be dropped off at 500 Meacham Rd., Petaluma from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. No appt. required. Bring your ID to prove residency.

• A screening of Ken Burns’ “The Vietnam War” at the Rialto Cinemas Sebastopol, 6868 McKinley St. Sebastopol at 7:15 p.m. Free. Attendance may be reserved with Katira Cepeda at 707-584-2021.

Friday, November 10

• Sonoma Film Institute presents “The Death of Louis XIV”, 7 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• Marine Corps Birthday luncheon, 12 p.m., Santa Rosa Veterans Building, 1351 Maple Ave, SR.

Saturday, November 11

• St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 150 St. Joseph Way, Cotati, is having its holiday craft fair 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local crafters, gifts, cash raffles, arts, stuffed toys, jewelry and more. Silent auction along with food, music and fun. Free admission. For information, call Debi at 707-978-9000

• Neurons to Nirvana: Understanding Psychedelic Medicines, 7 p.m., Songbird Healing Community Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati. Presented by Hope Dance Films and Bob Banner. Suggested donation: $10.

• Man, Equals Man, 7:30 p.m., Pearson Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.sonoma.edu/tix.

• Fundemonium Train Show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Fundemonium, 579 Rohnert Park Expy W, Expressway Center, RP. Come and check out an exhibit of model trains! The featured model railroad club is Coastal Valley Lines. Admission is free.

• North Bay Fire Aid, 4 p.m., The Arlene Francis Center, 99 6th St., SR.

• Sonoma County Art Relief, 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Agent Ink Gallery, 531 5th St., SR. 100% of the proceeds from the sales will be donated to Redwood Credit Union North Bay Relief Fund.

• Music Works! Sonoma presents Sing!!, 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 19355 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Free admission. Jim Griewe and his choir will perform a cornucopia of beautiful music from around the world.

Sunday, November 12

• St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 150 St. Joseph Way, Cotati, is having its holiday craft faire 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local crafters, gifts, cash raffles, arts, stuffed toys, jewelry and more. Silent auction along with food, music and fun. Free admission. For information, call Debi at 707-978-9000

• Sonoma Film Institute presents “The Death of Louis XIV”, 4 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• Man, Equals Man, 7:30 p.m., Pearson Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.sonoma.edu/tix.

• Fan Fest: Second Sunday Family Fun Series, 1-4 p.m., Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, RP. Admission is free. This event contains all sorts of fun events for kids and parents, with free activities and games, giant inflatables, food, beverages, live entertainment and more. For more information, contact Cindy Bagley at 707-588-3456 or at cbagley@rpcity.org.

• Fundemonium Train Show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Fundemonium, 579 Rohnert Park Expy W. Expressway Center, RP. Come and check out an exhibit of model trains! The featured model railroad club is Coastal Valley Lines. Admission is free.

• West End Farmer’s Market, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., 9 Fourth St., SR. For more information, contact Allen Thomas at (707) 477-8422 or at wefm@sonic.net.

Monday, November 13

• Museum Mondays: Alphabet Medley, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, SR. Admission is $5 per child, up to 2 adults per child are free before 11 a.m. For more information, contact (707) 579-4452 or inquires@schulzmuseum.org.

• Adult Spanish classes in Sebastopol. Now enrolling on Mon.-Tues-Wed. evenings. Small, progressive, conversational Spanish classes and private lessons taught by Hilary Moore, credentialed. Students must enroll by phone. Call 707-824-8467 for more information.

Tuesday, November 14

• The Ethics, Law, and Society Forum: The Baumgardt Memorial Lecture 2: “Finding Goodness in Death” 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Stevenson 1002, Sonoma State University, RP. Open to the public.

• Planetary, 7 p.m., IONS/Earthrise, 101 San Antonio Rd, Petaluma. Donation suggested.

Wednesday, November 15

• GIS Day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Finley Community Center, 2060 W. College Ave., SR. This event is free and open to the public. Come learn how GIS is used in your community and local schools. GIS Day provides an international forum for users of geographic information systems and technology and how they’re making a different in our society.

• Working with Trauma, Survivors, and Ourselves, 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Thrive Center for Birth & Family Wellness, 4859 Old Redwood Hwy., Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-387-2088.

Thursday, November 16

• Be a Win-Win Interviewer, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 101 Golf Course Dr., Suite C-7, RP. Admission is $10, open to the public.

• Jewish Music series: Jeremiah Lockwood, 6:30 p.m., Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, RP. Lockwood will be performing the Avant Garde Music of Brian S. Wilson. Admission is free.

• Petaluma Arts Assoc. celebrates its 60th anniversary. At Petaluma Historical Museum, 20 Fourth St., Petaluma. (Nov. 16th to Dec. 16th)

• Super Mega Hot Molten Hot Lava: New Play festival, 7:30 p.m., Pearson Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. This is a series of plays written by SSU students. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.sonoma.edu/tix.

• SSU’s School of Business and Economics present: German and the EU’s Triple Crises, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP.

• Ribbon Cutting: Reed Between the Lines, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., 5800 Redwood Dr., Suite C, RP. Ribbon cutting at 6:15 p.m., complimentary refreshments, and a Puzzle Room and Virtual Reality activities. Free admission to the public.