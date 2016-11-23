Community Events Calendar November 25 through December 8, 2016

Friday, November 25

• “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center at the Bette Condiotte Theater, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 8 p.m., Friday & Saturday. $16-$26; Spreckels welcomes SSU and SRJC students to take advantage of its student rush price. Present student ID at the Spreckels box office 10 minutes before curtain for special admission of $12. Reservations recommended.

• Family Fun Weekend, cartoonist and storyteller Joe Wos performs live and there are cartoon workshops throughout the day at the Charles Shultz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa.

• “A Christmas Carol,” 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa, 8 p.m., $15-$33, call (707) 523-4185 for more information.

• Cotati-Rohnert Park Project Graduation Drive-Thru Dinner fundraiser. Tickets will be sold through Sunday, Dec. 4. Order meals now by going to the website http://crpprojectgrad.org/drive_thru_dinner. Pick up your dinners between 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, at the Rancho Cotate High School turnabout. There will be a list of orders the night of event and customers will receive a confirmation email of order soon after purchase. Email Tracy at THL@crpprojectgrad.org for more information.

Saturday, November 26

• Contessi Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” 7 p.m., Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, $15-$25, tickets available at box office (707) 588-3400, for additional information and group discounts, call (707) 338-1013. Come witness as Clara celebrates Christmas with her family at a glorious Christmas party filled with magic and dancing dolls, during which her Uncle Drosselmeyer gives her a special gift, the Nutcracker.

• The 6th Street Playhouse presents A Christmas Carol, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa, showing 8 p.m. Cost is $15 - $33. For more information, call 707-523-4185.

Sunday, November 27

• Contessi Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” 2 p.m., Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, $15-$25, tickets available at box office (707) 588-3400, for additional information and group discounts, call (707) 338-1013. Come witness as Clara celebrates Christmas with her family at a glorious Christmas party filled with magic and dancing dolls, during which her Uncle Drosselmeyer gives her a special gift, the Nutcracker.

• Vienna Boys Choir and their signature harmonies that date back to 1498 will perform at 3 p.m. at the Green Music Center’s Weill Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park, $40, call (866) 955-6040 for more information.

• “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center at the Bette Condiotte Theater, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 2 p.m., $16-$26; Spreckels welcomes SSU and SRJC students to take advantage of its student rush price. Present student ID at the Spreckels box office 10 minutes before curtain for special admission of $12. Reservations recommended.

• San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus performs at annual Home for the Holidays benefit concert, 3 p.m., Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Rd, Santa Rosa, a portion of proceeds will benefit face to face HIV prevention and care services program, $19-$50, tickets available now at Luther Burbank Center fox office.

• “A Christmas Carol,” 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa, 2 p.m., $15-$33, call (707) 523-4185 for more information.

Monday, November 28

• Museum Mondays for Little Ones, 10 a.m., Charles Shultz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa, stories, arts and crafts activities, and movement games for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers. Museum Mondays are held every Monday from now through October and on the last Monday of each month from March to September. Cost $5 per child. Up to two adults per child are free before 11 a.m., after 11 a.m., regular admission applies.

• Cotati-Rohnert Park Project Graduation Drive-Thru Dinner fundraiser. Tickets will be sold through Sunday, Dec. 4. Order meals now by going to the website http://crpprojectgrad.org/drive_thru_dinner. Pick up your dinners between 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, at the Rancho Cotate High School turnabout. There will be a list of orders the night of event and customers will receive a confirmation email of order soon after purchase. Email Tracy at THL@crpprojectgrad.org for more information.

Tuesday, November 29

• Cotati-Rohnert Park Project Graduation Drive-Thru Dinner fundraiser. Tickets will be sold through Sunday, Dec. 4. Order meals now by going to the website http://crpprojectgrad.org/drive_thru_dinner. Pick up your dinners between 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, at the Rancho Cotate High School turnabout. There will be a list of orders the night of event and customers will receive a confirmation email of order soon after purchase. Email Tracy at THL@crpprojectgrad.org for more information.

Wednesday, November 30

• Jewish Film Festival, Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol, 8:30 p.m. The Jewish Community Center of Sonoma County presents the 21st annual Jewish Film Festival. This year's lineup features: “Wounded Land,” “Once in a Lifetime,” “East Jerusalem/West Jerusalem,” “Fire Birds,” “Fever at Dawn,” “Moos,” and “In Search of Israeli Cuisine.” Cost $10-$75. For more information, contact the Jewish Community Center at (707) 526-5538.

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce, after hours mixer at Red Lobster, 6440 Redwood Drive, 5:30-7 p.m., free to attend and open to all so bring business cards and a friend.

• Cotati-Rohnert Park Project Graduation Drive-Thru Dinner fundraiser. Tickets will be sold through Sunday, Dec. 4. Order meals now by going to the website http://crpprojectgrad.org/drive_thru_dinner. Pick up your dinners between 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, at the Rancho Cotate High School turnabout. There will be a list of orders the night of event and customers will receive a confirmation email of order soon after purchase. Email Tracy at THL@crpprojectgrad.org for more information.

Thursday, December 1

• Holiday Cheer Pub Stroll, downtown Cotati. 6 p.m.

• “The Bluebird,” 10 a.m. student matinee, presented by the Sonoma State University Department of Theatre Arts & Dance, Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park, $5-$17. SSU students admitted free to all productions with valid student ID, SSU faculty and staff receive free admission at these performances. Call (707) 664-4246 for more information.

• Dining Out for Life: Dine out at any participating restaurant on this day and they'll donate 25-50 percent of the day's sales to Food for Thought and life-giving nutritional programs at no additional cost to you. A record number of Sonoma County eateries are part of Dining Out for Life this year, get the full list at www.fftfoodbank.org.

• The 6th Street Playhouse presents ‘A Christmas Carol,’ 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa, 7:30 p.m. Cost is $15-$33. For more information, call (707) 523-4185.

Friday, December 2

• Cotati Holiday Tree lighting and family fun at La Plaza Park, 5–8 p.m.

• “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center at the Bette Condiotte Theater, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 8 p.m., $16-$26; Spreckels welcomes SSU and SRJC students to take advantage of its student rush price. Present student ID at the Spreckels box office 10 minutes before curtain for special admission of $12. Reservations recommended.

• “The Bluebird,” 7:30 p.m., presented by the Sonoma State University Department of Theatre Arts & Dance, Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park, $5-$17. SSU students admitted free to all productions with valid student ID, SSU faculty and staff receive free admission at these performances. Call (707) 664-4246 for more information. • “A Christmas Carol,” 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa, 8 p.m., $15-$33, call (707) 523-4185 for more information.

Saturday, December 3

• The first annual Downtown Cotati “Shop and Stroll,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m., rain or shine, food and professional services will be available throughout Cotati as the business and shopping community come together.

• Music for the Holidays, presented by the Rohnert Park Community Chorale, at the Church of the Oaks, W. Sierra & Page St., Cotati, 3 p.m. There will be complimentary finger foods at intermission and a raffle of wrapped Christmas gifts as the conclusion. For more information, contact Wayne Thush at (707) 586-8321.

• The 34th annual Holiday Lights Celebration, sponsored by the Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce, 5-7 p.m. Contact the chamber at (707) 584-1415 for more information if you wish to be a host sponsor, associate sponsor or booth sponsor.

• “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center at the Bette Condiotte Theater, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 8 p.m., $16-$26; Spreckels welcomes SSU and SRJC students to take advantage of its student rush price. Present student ID at the Spreckels box office 10 minutes before curtain for special admission of $12. Reservations recommended.

• “The Bluebird,” 7:30 p.m., presented by the Sonoma State University Department of Theatre Arts & Dance, Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park, $5-$17. SSU students admitted free to all productions with valid student ID, SSU faculty and staff receive free admission at these performances. Call (707) 664-4246 for more information. “The Bluebird” takes audiences on a journey through the eyes of a young boy struggling through tough times.

• “A Christmas Carol,” 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa, 8 p.m., $15-$33, call (707) 523-4185 for more information.

• Crab feed, sponsored by the Petaluma Holy Ghost Society, $50, call (707) 762-4995 for more information.

Sunday, December 4

• “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center at the Bette Condiotte Theater, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 2 p.m., $16-$26; Spreckels welcomes SSU and SRJC students to take advantage of its student rush price. Present student ID at the Spreckels box office 10 minutes before curtain for special admission of $12. Reservations recommended.

• “The Bluebird,” 2 p.m., presented by the Sonoma State University Department of Theatre Arts & Dance, Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park, $5-$17. SSU students admitted free to all productions with valid student ID, SSU faculty and staff receive free admission at these performances. Call (707) 664-4246 for more information. “The Bluebird” takes audiences on a journey through the eyes of young boy struggling through tough times.

• “A Christmas Carol,” 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa, 2 p.m., $15-$33, call (707) 523-4185 for more information.

Monday, December 5

• “The Bluebird,” 7:30 p.m., presented by the Sonoma State University Department of Theatre Arts & Dance, Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park, $5-$17. SSU students admitted free to all productions with valid student ID, SSU faculty and staff receive free admission at these performances. Call (707) 664-4246 for more information.

Tuesday, December 6

• “The Bluebird,” 7:30 p.m., presented by the Sonoma State University Department of Theatre Arts & Dance, Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park, $5-$17. SSU students admitted free to all productions with valid student ID, SSU faculty and staff receive free admission at these performances. Call (707) 664-4246 for more information.

Wednesday, December 7

• “The Bluebird,” 10 a.m., presented by the Sonoma State University Department of Theatre Arts & Dance, Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park, $5-$17. SSU students admitted free to all productions with valid student ID, SSU faculty and staff receive free admission at these performances. Call (707) 664-4246 for more information. “The Bluebird” takes audiences on a journey through the eyes of a young boy struggling through tough times.

Thursday, December 8

• “The Bluebird,” 7:30 p.m., presented by the Sonoma State University Department of Theatre Arts & Dance, Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park, $5-$17. SSU students admitted free to all productions with valid student ID, SSU faculty and staff receive free admission at these performances. Call (707) 664-4246 for more information.

• “A Christmas Carol,” 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa, showing all day, $15-$33, call (707) 523-4185 for more information.