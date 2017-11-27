Community Events Calendar November 24, 2017 through December 7, 2017

Friday, November 24

• Holiday Arts and Crafts Faire from 10 a. m. to 4 p.m. at the Rohnert Park Community Center. 5401 Snyder Ln. Rohnert Park. Call 707-588-3456 for more information.

• Family Fun Weekend at the Schulz Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, SR. Join cartoonist and storyteller Joe Wos for live performances and cartoon workshops!

• PPSC invites you to the third annual 1,000 Petaluma Bowls event. This event celebrates the community by featuring bowls painted by neighbors and local artists. Have a bowl of soup between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hotel Petaluma-Goldman Ballroom, 205 Kentucky St., Petaluma. $25 at the door. Email 1000PetalumaBowls@petalumapeople.org. Call 707-765-8488 for more information.

• Winter Lights – Downtown Santa Rosa Tree Lighting Celebration, 4 p.m., Downtown Santa Rosa, Fourth and B Streets, SR. The theme is “I Believe In Santa Rosa”, reflecting the hope, resiliency and volunteerism we saw in the past days and weeks. Admission is free and open to the public.

Saturday, November 25

• Family Fun Weekend at the Schulz Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, SR. Join cartoonist and storyteller Joe Wos for live performances and cartoon workshops!

• Valley Village Holiday Arts & Crafts fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6401 Country Club Dr. Rohnert Park. Lunch from 11 to 1 p.m. Bake sales throughout the day. Call 707-953-8261 for more information.

• Jimi Hendrix Birthday Bash, 1 p.m.-2 p.m., Loud and Clear, 7886 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati. Admission is free. Come enjoy live music presented by Purple Haze, a chance to win a raffle for a torched Fender Stratocaster, and free chocolate cake.

• Santa’s Riverboat Arrival, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., River Plaza Shopping Center, 72 E. Washington St., Petaluma. Petalumadowntown.com.

Sunday, November 26

• German Craft fair and holiday market. Admission is free and lunch and beverages will be available at the Hermann Sons Hall, 860 Western Ave., Petaluma. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• West End Farmer’s Market, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. West End Farmers Market, 9 Fourth Street, SR. Come check out the coolest market in town, filled with local produce, food, and music provided. For more information, contact Allen Thomas at 707-477-8422 or at wefm@sonic.net.

Monday, November 27

• Bring in a can of food for the Redwood Empire Food Bank and bowl a game on us. Offer good anytime open lanes are available. May not be combined with other offers. Limit one game per person per day. Offer good through January 31 at Double Decker Lanes, 300 Golf Course Dr., Rohnert Park. Call 707-585-9226 for more information.

• Have a Momnificent Monday at Fundemoninum-Moms, dads and grandparents are invited to bring the kids to Fundemoninum for play and craft activities. Free from 12 to 4 p.m. 579 Rohnert Park Exp. W. Expressway Center, Rohnert Park. Or contact fundemoniumtoys.com

• Museum Mondays: Fantasy Forest, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, SR. Enjoy sing-along songs right at 10 a.m. Also, make ribbon wands, fire-breathing tube dragons, and animal track sponge painting. Admission is $5 per child, up to 2 non-member adults per child are free.

Tuesday, November 28

• The Ethics, Law, and Society Forum: Warren Court Prizewinner Presentations, 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Stevenson 1002, Sonoma State University, RP. Open to the public.

• Wine Country Fires Recovery Support, 7 a.m.-9 a.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati. We will meet with you and hear your concerns, answer as many questions as possible and follow up with lists and connections that fit your needs. We will work with you to get actions started immediately to preserve your rights and well-being. Then follow up with an action plan to help you begin your recovery.

Wednesday, November 29

• SSU Master of Arts in Organization Development Program Information Meeting, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Carson Hall 69, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Make your living making a difference! Learn the leadership skills needed for successfully guiding an organization or community through needed change. For more information, contact (707) 664-2682 or maod@sonoma.edu, or visit the website at https://web.sonoma.edu/exed/orgdev/.

• The Penngrove Historical Society will hold its quarterly meeting at JavAmoré Cafe at the south end of Main Street, across from the fire station. We will discuss developments of current interest as well as old-time Penngrove. All persons interested in the community will be welcomed. Contact Lew Baer, 707- 795-2650 or 707- 479-9437 or ursusmjr@sonic.net.

• After- hours mixer for CMG Financial from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 490 City Center Dr. $275 chamber member pot of gold drawing at 6:15 p.m. Complimentary appetizers & refreshments. Bring a raffle prize to advertise your business. Open to everyone.

Thursday, November 30

• Jewish Music Series: Veretski Pass: Polyn, 6:30 p.m., Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Admission is free.

• Sonoma State University Blood drive, 10 a.m., Recreation Center, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP.

• Wine Country Fires Recovery Support, 7 a.m.-9 a.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati. We will meet with you and hear your concerns, answer as many questions as possible and follow up with lists and connections that fit your needs. We will work with you to get actions started immediately to preserve your rights and well-being. Then follow up with an action plan to help you begin your recovery.

• Light up a life Chicken Dinner at 2105 S. McDowell Blvd, Petaluma from 4-8 p.m. $20. Proceeds benefit the relocation of the Petaluma Hospice annual tree lighting. For more info visit Eventbrite.com or contact Petaluma Elks Lodge 901 at (707)763-0901.

Friday, December 1

• Holiday Tree Lighting, 6 p.m., La Plaza Park, Old Redwood Hwy and W. Sierra Ave., Cotati. Celebrate the season and enjoy hot chocolate, cookies, and kids can visit with special guests. Admission is free.

• Petaluma Hospice Tree Lighting in Walnut Park 6 p.m. Contact Petaluma Hospice at HospiceLightUpaLife.org

• Sonoma Film Institute Presents “Silence”, 7 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• 8th Annual Mega Hot Play Fest, Studio76, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP.

• Album release party at Redwood Cafe, w/Special guests Low Flying Birds, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Redwood 8240 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati.

• FOSNA Conference: Palestine, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 320 10th St., SR. This session will feature a panel on “solidarity and hope across identities and borders”, and discuss resources for doing justice work in your community. Admission is free.

Saturday, December 2

• Free. The North Pole Connection in the LAN Mart Building with treats and photos. Call for times Saturdays and Sundays through Christmas. 35 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Call 707-762-5804.

• Holiday Lights Celebration, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Event takes place rain or shine in Cotati at La Plaza Park. For more information, call 707-665-4222 or email awilson@cotaticity.org.

• Festival of trees from 3-9 p.m. with the Fabulous Women of Sonoma County at the Hotel of Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St., Petaluma. For more information visit Thefabulouswomen.com.

• Every Thursday, Friday & Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. you may drop off for free household toxics at the Central Disposal Site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Facility will be closed from Dec. 18 through Jan. 1, 2018. No appointments required. Bring your ID to prove residency.

• Girls on The Run 5K Fun Run, 7:30 a.m.-11 a.m., SOMO Village, 1400 Valley House Drive, RP. This event is open to the community and fun for the whole family. Music and activity tables provided. For more information, contact Michi Termo at 707-779-2716 or at michi.termo@gotrsonomacounty.org.

• Cotati “Shop and Stroll” 2017, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Old Redwood Highway, Cotati. This will be a farmer’s market, and live music and carriage rides will be available. Santa will also come to downtown Cotati.

• Grandparent Club Snow Globe Workshop, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Children’s Museum Of Sonoma County, 1835 Steele Ln., SR. Free daytime admission for all families, caregivers and children displaced by the fires, and to the museum in general to the end of 2017. To register, visit https://crm.fundly.com/5006/Pages/Events/#/Details/6836//.

• Jingle Bell Run at Shollenberger Park at 8 a.m. The Arthritis Foundation is sponsoring the run. Get your costume on and be ready to run at the 5K. All money goes to the Arthritis Foundation. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the run begins at 8 a.m. Register ahead and learn how to raise money and lock in sponsors by calling Pamela Cook at 415-356-1246 or pcook@arthritis.org.

Sunday, December 3

• Sonoma Film Institute Presents “Silence”, 4 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• Get your pet’s photo taken with Santa from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Western Farm Center, 21 W. 7th St., Santa Rosa. 707-545-0721. Proceeds benefit Canine Companions for Independence.

Monday, December 4

• Overture to King Lear with music director candidate Andrew Grams at the Green Music Center, 8 p.m. at the corner of Petaluma Hill Rd. and RP Expressway.

• Rivertown Poets Reading, 6:15p.m. -8:30 p.m., Aqus Café, 189 H St., Petaluma. Presented by William O’Daly and Molly Fisk.

Tuesday, December 5

• 14th Annual COPE Banquet, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., at the Graton Resort and Casino, 288 Golf Course Dr, Rohnert Park. For info visit, http://nbclc.activistcentral.net/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=10.

• Wine Country Fires Recovery Support, 7 a.m.-9 a.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati. We will meet with you and hear your concerns, answer as many questions as possible and follow up with lists and connections that fit your needs. We will work with you to get actions started immediately to preserve your rights and well-being. Then follow up with an action plan to help you begin your recovery.

• District 5130 Interact Jump for Polio, 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Rebounderz Rohnert Park, 555 Rohnert Park Exp. W, RP. Admission is $15 for unlimited jump time. 15% of proceeds go to District 5130 Interacts Polio Fund.

Wednesday, December 6

• Santa Rosa Junior College Jazz combos concert 7:30 p.m. $5. Guest artist is Erik Jekabson in the Newman Auditorium-Emeritus Bldg. at 1501 Mendocino Ave. Santa Rosa.

Thursday, December 7

• Holiday Cheer Pub Crawl, 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., various Cotati Bars. Call 707-795-5508 for more information. Enjoy a festive evening. Sample appetizers with singing and merriment. Sponsored by Cotati Chamber of Commerce. 21 and over please!

• Fall Dance: Shared Spaces, 7:30 p.m., 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP.

• Wine Country Fires Recovery Support, 7 a.m.-9 a.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati. We will meet with you and hear your concerns, answer as many questions as possible and follow up with lists and connections that fit your needs. We will work with you to get actions started immediately to preserve your rights and well-being. Then follow up with an action plan to help you begin your recovery.

• Finding Clarity and Well-Being in Times of Challenge, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., 1 Double Tree Drive, RP. Phillip Moffitt presents ways to find stress relief and faith in hard times. Admission is free, but you must take a survey at https://feedback.sutterhealth.org.