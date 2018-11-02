Community Events Calendar November 2, 2018 through November 15, 2018

Friday, November 2

• Friends of the RP Senior Center hosts Bingo at the Senior Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. First game begins at 6:30 p.m. By-in are $35 or $45 which includes all supplies. Payouts are given upon attendance and food is available for purchase. 100% of the net proceeds go directly to the RPSC for building and program enhancements.

• “Eve’s Bayou” will be shown at 7 p.m. in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There will be a parking fee of $5 on all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

Saturday, November 3

• Bark after Dark, the Animal Shelter League’s annual fundraiser will be held Sat., Nov. 3 at the Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park

6:30-10 p.m.

• Apple Blossom Harvest Carnival, 12-3 p.m., 700 Watertrough Rd., Sebastopol. Free. Wear your costume and join one of the best family festivals. Games, face painting, cookie decorating, cake walk, inflatables, food and the 5th grade hosted haunted house. Proceeds benefit the Twin Hills Apple Blossom Education Foundation. For more information, call Lori, 201-294-7810.

• Free open house sneak peek and fundraiser for the Lost Church at Santa Rosa. 6-11 p.m. 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. No cover charge. All ages welcome. 510-788-0171.

• Clocks fall back

Sunday, November 4

• “Every Brilliant Thing”, a comedy by Duncan Maximillian. A play about depression and the lengths we will go to for those we love. Runs through Dec. 9 Tickets are $25 for general admission, $40 for VIP. For more information, call 707-536-1620.

• A pasta feed fundraiser for Stephanie Divine who has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer with lymph node involvement. 12-4 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. $20 presale or $25 at the door. Tickets available at Eventbrite.com.

• Free - Cotati Museum & Historical Society is having a fall reception from 1-4 p.m. at the Cotati City Hall featuring Japanese Americans in Cotati, 201 W. Sierra Ave. at School St. www.cotatihistoricalsociety.org.

• “Eve’s Bayou” will be shown at 4:30 p.m. in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There will be a parking fee of $5 on all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

Monday, November 5

• Free event on emergency preparedness event from 4-7 p.m. There will be a limited amount of emergency preparedness bags for seniors. Registration required, sign up online at www.sebastopolseniorcneter.org. 167 N. High St., Sebastopol. 707-829-2440.

Tuesday, November 6

Vote

Wednesday, November 7

• Business Start Up Orientation Workshop through the Small Business Development Center 6-9 p.m., Cotati Chamber of Commerce, 216 E School Street, Cotati. Registration is required ahead of time. Call 707-792-4600 for more information.

• RP Chamber of Commerce Noon Times Lunch at Foxtail Golf Club - 11:45 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Jeff Weaver, Interim Director Rohnert Park Public Safety; Susan Farren, Paramedic & EMT Training Manager. Register by Fri., Nov 2 to the for $25 early bird discount $30 After Nov. 2 and at the door / non-members $40. 707-584-1415.

• Luther Burbank Experimental Farm-9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bodega Ave., Sebastopol. Plant sales for a good cause. 707-481-3488.

Thursday, November 8

• Cavanagh Community Food Forest-corner of 8th and G St. in Petaluma. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. liz@dailyacts.org.

• Bring a can of food for the Redwood Empire Food Bank and bowl a game on Double Decker Lanes, 300 Golf Course Dr. RP. 707-585-0226.

“The Reluctant Radical” a flim showing at 7-9 p.m. at the Arlene Francis Center, 99 Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Free with donations welcome. For more information, call 707-877-6650 or go to http://OccupySonomaCounty.org.

Friday, November 9

• Tickets on sale for the 2018 Champions for children benefit luncheon 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Santa Rosa Golf & Country Club. For more information, go to info@sonoma4cs.org.

• Friends of the RP Senior Center hosts BINGO at the Senior Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. First game begins at 6:30 p.m. By-in are $35 or $45 which includes all supplies. Payouts are given upon attendance and food is available for purchase. 100 percent of the net proceeds go directly to the RPSC for building and program enhancements.

• The second concert in the Santa Rosa Junior College Chamber music is “ZOFO” at 7:30 p.m. This Grammy-nominated, duo is blazing a bold new path for piano four hands groups. This will be held in the Newman Auditorium on the SRJC campus, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. For more information, Call 707-527-4372. Tickets- six concert is $134.50, three concert $76, single ticket $29.75, or $18.75 for youth under 16 and students with an ID.

• “The Third Murder” will be shown 7 p.m. in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There will be a parking fee of $5 on all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

Saturday, November 10

• Petaluma Regional Library is having a book sale at 100 Fairgrounds Dr., Petaluma. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half price all day.

For more information, call 707-763-9801 ext. 5 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.

Sunday, November 11

• Veterans’ Day celebration. Honor the veterans and active duty military. 2-3 p.m. Free admission. RP Community Center, 5401 Snyder Ln.

• “The Third Murder” will be shown 4:30 p.m. in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There will be a parking fee of $5 on all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

Monday, November 12

• Museum for little ones. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. $5 per child. Up to two adults per child are free before 11 a.m.- after 11 a.m. regular museum admission applies. Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. 707-579-4452. monica@schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, November 13

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce Women in Business Networking Mixer ~ Hosted by Your Sweet Expectations Bakery & Café, 8099 La Plaza in Cotati ~ 5:30 - 7pm.

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. For grades 5th through 12th. Runs the entire school year with qualified tutors. For more information, call Honor Jackson, 707-584-2856.

Wednesday, November 14

• Holidays along farm trails 10 a.m. Free. Various locations. Call 707-837-8896 for more information.

Thursday, November 15

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma county residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. Appointment not required. Hours Thursday, Friday & Saturday, 7:30 am-2:30 pm. State transportation laws limit each vehicle to a maximum of 15 gallons of liquid (with a maximum of 5 gallons per container) or 125 pounds of solid material. Never mix chemicals. Place in sealed containers in the trunk packed to prevent spills. Syringes/needles must be in a sealed and labeled approved container. No electronics, explosives, ammunition, radioactive materials, biological wastes will be accepted. Located at 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. http://www.recyclenow.org