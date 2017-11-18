Community Events Calendar November 17, 2017 through November 30, 2017

Friday, November 17

• Sonoma Film Institute presents “By the Time It Gets Dark”, 4 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• 2017 Co. Show “Holiday in La La Land”, 7:30 p.m., Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, RP.

• SSU Chorus & Symphony benefit. $8. Proceeds go to the Redwood Empire Food Bank. 7:30 p.m. SSU Green Music Center. Weill Hall. 1801 E. Cotati Ave. Rohnert Park. Call 866-955-6040. Tickets.sonoma.edu.

• Household toxics may be dropped off at 500 Meacham Rd., Petaluma from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. No appt. required. Bring your ID to prove residency. Call 707-795-1693 for more information. Closed Sundays and holidays.

• Super Mega Hot Molten Hot Lava: New Play Festival, 7:30 p.m., Pearson Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. This is a series of plays written by SSU students. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.sonoma.edu/tix.

• Reel Rock 12 Santa Rosa, 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m., 3rd Street Cinemas, 620 Third Street, SR. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to funds for our Health, Stewardship, and Adventure Programs. Beer on tap, raffles and prizes will be provided.

Saturday, November 18

• 2nd Annual Fall Craft & Vendor Fair at 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Doubletree Dr. RP. Over 60 vendors of crafts and other creative projects to explore! 10-4 p.m. Admission is free. Call 707-494-9202 for more information.

• Hosting Sonoma County vendors presenting crafts, services, decor, treats, fun and fellowship. Hot dog lunch for $3. Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 7352 Boris Ct., Rohnert Park. Faith Community Church building.

• Charles St. Village Seniors and SRJC Mixed Media Art Class, jewelry, handcraft items and more. 42 Charles St. Village, Cotati. Call 707-795-3722 for more information.

• Sonoma Bach Choir: “Monteverdi Vespers of 1610” at 7 p.m. Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. $15-$25. Sonomabach.org.

• Fanfare and Concerto, 2 p.m., Santa Rosa High School Performing Arts Auditorium, Santa Rosa High School, 1235 Mendocino Ave., SR. The concert is performed by Sonoma County Philharmonic. Tickets are free for students 18 and under, non-students $15.

• Thanksgiving Feast with Snoopy, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, SR.

• Petaluma Arts Association 60th anniversary reception, 5-7 p.m., Petaluma Historical Museum, 20 Fourth St., Petaluma. Contact Marilyn Dizikes at dmdizikes@gmail.com.

• USPA “Sonoma County Open Powerlifting Meet!” 6 a.m.-11 p.m., Cotati La Plaza Park. Free:

• Winterblast. Join them for the SOFA neighborhood’s annual street festival. Decorated sofas and art from 5-9:30 p.m. at 312 So. A St., Santa Rosa.

• What’s in a Name: Stories Behind Northbay Place Names, Laguna Environmental Center, from 3 to 4 p.m. 900 Sanford Rd., SR.

• Free Springfield Annual Harvest Craft Faire. Jewelry, handmade crafts and homemade treats. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Springfield Place Retirement Community. 101 Ely Blvd. S., Petaluma. Call 769-3300 for more information.

• Free Lighting of the Historic Sonoma Plaza. Transcendence Theatre Co. will perform a musical holiday tribute. Free cider, chocolate and cookies. 5-8 p.m. Sonoma Plaza, Sonoma. Call 707-996-1090 for more information.

• Get an inside view of a genuine fighter plane and more. $5-$10. Ages 6 & under free. Military free with ID. $30 per family. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pacific Coast Air Museum, 1 Air Museum Way., Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-575-7900.

Sunday, November 19

• 2nd Annual Fall Craft & Vendor Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Doubletree Dr. RP. Over 60 vendors of crafts and other creative projects to explore! Admission is free.

• Sonoma Film Institute Presents “By the Time It Gets Dark”, 4 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• Super Mega Hot Molten Hot Lava: New Play Festival, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., Pearson Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. This is a series of plays written by SSU students. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.sonoma.edu/tix.

• West End Farmer’s Market, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. West End Farmers Market, 9 Fourth Street, SR. Come check out the coolest market in town, filled with local produce, food, and music provided. For more information, contact Allen Thomas at 707-477-8422 or at wefm@sonic.net.

• Free tree lighting ceremony. Children 12 & under may make an ornament to hang on the tree. 5-7 p.m. starting Nov. 25 at 2200 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Call 707-778-7452 for more information.

• Fanfare and Concerto, 2 p.m., Santa Rosa High School Performing Arts Auditorium, Santa Rosa High School, 1235 Mendocino Ave., SR. The concert is performed by Sonoma County Philharmonic. Tickets are free for students 18 and under, non-students $15.

• ‘Wind Power’: SSU faculty recital with Travis Air Force Base Brass Quintet, 2 p.m. at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Free. sonoma.edu/music.

• Charles St. Village Seniors and SRJC Mixed Media Art Class, jewelry, handcraft items and more. 42 Charles St. Village, Cotati. Call 707-795-3722 for more information.

• A pasta feed fundraiser supporting fire relief for youths and seniors. 4-7 p.m. 5401 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Adults $10 & children under 12- $6. Tickets available online at http://rotaryrpc.org/EVENT/FIRE-PASTA-FEED/ or call Paula at 707-490-7322. Hosted by Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati & Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati. Pasta generously donated by Art Ibleto, The Pasta King. Pointless Sisters are entertaining.

Monday, November 20

• Camp Cotati Thanksgiving break camp-ages 5-12. (Nov. 20-22, M-W 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.) Send your child with a lunch and snack each day. $75/week or $35 a day for drop off.

• Free Paying for College: A Path to College Workshop. Overview of the types of aid available & how to apply. 6:30-8 p.m. Central Santa Rosa Library, 211 E. St., Santa Rosa. Call 707-545-0831 for more information.

• Learn a Non-English Language. Everyone welcome. Free. 6:30-8 p.m. Aqus Café, 189 H St., Petaluma. Call 707-778-6060 for more information.

Tuesday, November 21

• Camp Cotati Thanksgiving break camp-ages 5-12. Send your child with a lunch and snacks each day. (Nov. 20-22, M-W 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.). $75/week or $35 a day for drop off.

• Wine Country Fires Recovery Support, 7 a.m.-9 a.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati. We will meet with you and hear your concerns, answer as many questions as possible and follow up with lists and connections that fit your needs. We will work with you to get actions started immediately to preserve your rights and well- being. Then follow up with an action plan to help you begin your recovery.

Wednesday, November 22

• Stop Hurting and Start Healing! Spinal Care Class, 6:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m., Salud Chiropractic, 443 Rohnert Park Expy, RP. Come learn how to keep your spine out of pain, and enjoy refreshments and special offers. Admission is free.

• Great Thanksgiving banquet at the Redwood Gospel Mission Sonoma County Fair Grounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd. in Santa Rosa, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. To receive a food bag, register ahead of time at 1821Piner Rd.

• Roger and Linda Collins will host their 17th Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, ham and all of the fixings. Music & dancing from 1-5 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Church, 1000 N. Gravenstein Hwy., Sebastopol.

Thursday, November 23

• Happy Thanksgiving Day!

• Free Thanksgiving dinner at the Rohnert Park Senior Center starting at 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 6800 Hunter Dr. # A, Rohnert Park, Call 707-765-4898 for more information.

• Free Thanksgiving dinner at 3 p.m. at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall, 126 First St., Sonoma. Call 707-938-4626 for information.

Friday, November 24

• Holiday Arts and Crafts Faire from 10 a. m. to 4 p.m. at the Rohnert Park Community Center. 5401 Snyder Ln. Rohnert Park. Call 707-588-3456 for more information.

• Family Fun weekend at the Schulz Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, SR. Join cartoonist and storyteller Joe Wos for live performances and cartoon workshops!

• Winter Lights – Downtown Santa Rosa Tree Lighting Celebration, 4 p.m., Downtown Santa Rosa, Fourth and B Streets, SR. The theme is “I Believe in Santa Rosa”, reflecting the hope, resiliency and volunteerism we saw in the past days and weeks. Admission is free and open to the public.

Saturday, November 25

• Family Fun weekend at the Schulz Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, SR. Join cartoonist and storyteller Joe Wos for live performances and cartoon workshops!

• Valley Village Holiday Arts & Crafts fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6401 Country Club Dr. Rohnert Park. Lunch from 11 to 1 p.m. Bake sales throughout the day. Call 707-953-8261 for more information.

• Jimi Hendrix Birthday Bash, 1 p.m.-2 p.m., Loud and Clear, 7886 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati. Admission is free. Come enjoy live music presented by Purple Haze, a chance to win a raffle for a torched Fender Stratocaster, and free chocolate cake.

• Santa’s Riverboat Arrival, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., River Plaza Shopping Center, 72 E. Washington St., Petaluma. Petalumadowntown.com.

Sunday, November 26

• West End Farmer’s Market, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. West End Farmers Market, 9 Fourth Street, SR. Come check out the coolest market in town, filled with local produce, food, and music provided. For more information, contact Allen Thomas at 707-477-8422 or at wefm@sonic.net.

Monday, November 27

• Bring in a can of food for the Redwood Empire Food Bank and bowl a game on us. Offer good anytime open lanes are available. May not be combined with other offers. Limit one game per person per day. Offer good through January 31 at Double Decker Lanes, 300 Golf Course Dr., Rohnert Park. Call 707-585-9226 for more information.

• Museum Mondays: Fantasy Forest, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, SR. Enjoy sing-along songs right at 10 a.m. Also, make ribbon wands, fire-breathing tube dragons, and animal track sponge painting. Admission is $5 per child, up to 2 non-member adults per child are free.

Tuesday, November 28

• The Ethics, Law, and Society Forum: Warren Court Prizewinner Presentations, 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Stevenson 1002, Sonoma State University, RP. Open to the public.

• Wine Country Fires Recovery Support, 7 a.m.-9 a.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati. We will meet with you and hear your concerns, answer as many questions as possible and follow up with lists and connections that fit your needs. We will work with you to get actions started immediately to preserve your rights and well- being. Then follow up with an action plan to help you begin your recovery.

Wednesday, November 29

• SSU Master of Arts in Organization Development Program Information Meeting, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Carson Hall 69, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Make your living making a difference! Learn the leadership skills needed for successfully guiding an organization or community through needed change. For more information, contact (707) 664-2682 or maod@sonoma.edu, or visit the website at https://web.sonoma.edu/exed/orgdev/.

• The Penngrove Historical Society will hold its quarterly meeting at JavAmoré Cafe at the south end of Main Street, across from the fire station. We will discuss developments of current interest as well as old-time Penngrove. All persons interested in the community will be welcomed. Contact Lew Baer, 707- 795-2650 or 707- 479-9437 or ursusmjr@sonic.net.

• After- hours mixer for CMG Financial from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 490 City Center Dr. $275 chamber member pot of gold drawing at 6:15 p.m. Complimentary appetizers & refreshments. Bring a raffle prize to advertise your business. Open to everyone.

• Free. The North Pole Connection in the Lan Mart Building with treats and photos. Call for times Saturdays and Sundays through Christmas. 35 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Call 707-762-5804.­­­­

Thursday, November 30

• Jewish Music series: Veretski Pass: Polyn, 6:30 p.m., Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Admission is free.

• Sonoma State University Blood Drive, 10 a.m., Recreation Center, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP.

• Wine Country Fires Recovery Support, 7 a.m.-9 a.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati. We will meet with you and hear your concerns, answer as many questions as possible and follow up with lists and connections that fit your needs. We will work with you to get actions started immediately to preserve your rights and well- being. Then follow up with an action plan to help you begin your recovery.

• Light up a life chicken dinner at 2105 S. McDowell Blvd., Ext., Petaluma from 4-8 p.m. $20. Proceeds benefit the relocation of the Petaluma Hospice. Annual tree lighting, eventbrite.com.

Eventbrite.com.