November 19, 2018
Community Events Calendar November 16, through December 6,

November 16, 2018

Friday, November 16 

•  Friends of the RP Senior Center host BINGO at the Senior Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. First game begins at 6:30 p.m. Buy-ins are $35 or $45 which includes all supplies. Payouts are given upon attendance and food is available for purchase. 100% of the net proceeds go directly to the RPSC for building and program enhancements.

• “Cocote” a crime fable set in the Dominican Republic will be show by the Sonoma Film Institute at 7 p.m. in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There will be a parking fee of $5 on all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

• Friday Flock night from 7-9 p.m. Find keys to navigate from intuition. A suggested donation of $10-$20 is requested. 707-795-2398. Songbird Healing Center, 8299 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati.

Saturday, November 17 

• Expressive Nature Photography in the Laguna Watershed workshop with Brenda Tharp. 8-5 p.m. rain or shine. Meet at the Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277 x110. $125. Pre-registration required.

• “A Hero’s Life awaits you,” will be held at the Santa Rosa High School Performing Arts Auditorium, 1235 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $15. Students always free. For more information, go to debra@socophil.org.

 Sunday, November 18 

• “Cocote” a crime fable set in the Dominican Republic will be shown by the Sonoma Film Institute at 4:30 p.m. in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There will be a parking fee of $5 on all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

• Nature Journaling at the Laguna with Marley Peifer workshop and field trip with Laguna Foundation and LandPaths. 1-5 p.m. (Back up rain date Nov. 25). Free. Pre-registration required through LandPaths. For more information, call 707-527-9277 x110.

Monday, November 19  

• Have tea and snacks while speaking of death at Sebastopol Area Senior Center, 167 N. High St., Sebastopol. Members are free and non-members $5 day-use fee. Katie@sebastopolseniorcenter.org. 707-829-2440.

Tuesday, November 20  

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Subjects include Math, English, History, Sciences and Languages. For grades 5 through 12 and runs the entire school year. For more information, call Honor Jackson at 707-584-2856.

 Wednesday, November 21  

• Join us at the Beer Barn, Santa Rosa for a fall live music night. Have tasty food and drink while relaxing and listening to Ian Scherer. No cover charge. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Listen to acoustic Latin and swing. Beer Barn 614 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. 

Thursday, November 22  

• Happy Thanksgiving!

• The Community Voice is closed Thursday and Friday

 Friday, November 23

The Community Voice is closed today. 

• A holiday entertainment blockbuster set to dazzle audiences of all ages. Featuring the best talent from around the globe, A Magical Cirque Christmas has it all – jaw-dropping magic, breathtaking circus acts, and the most angelic voices singing your favorite Christmas carols with incredible live musicians on stage. Be transported to the golden age of entertainment by the mind-blowing talents, stunning costumes, comedy and more. 8-10 p.m. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Rd., Santa Rosa.

• Holiday arts & crafts fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. RP Community Center, 5401 Snyder Ln. “Bring your little ones to our Little Elves’ Workshop! (ages 5-12 unsupervised - children 4 and under with parental supervision only) Our trained staff will help your children write letters to Santa, make festive crafts and decorations you can take home. Get your shopping done while the kids have fun! 

• Friends of the RP Senior Center hosts BINGO at the Senior Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. First game begins at 6:30 p.m. Buy-ins are $35 or $45 which includes all supplies. Payouts are given upon attendance and food is available for purchase. 100% of the net proceeds go directly to the RPSC for building and program enhancements.

• 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 7:30 p.m. with a complimentary reception following at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30 $22. 707-523-4185.

 Saturday, November 24

• 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 7:30 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30 $22. 707-523-4185.

• “Every Brilliant Thing” is a comedy by Duncan Maxmillan. A play about depression and the lengths we go to for those we love. Runs through Dec. 9. Tickets $25 for general, $40 for VIP. For single ticket information go to https://www.leftedgetheatre.com/tickets/single-tickets. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. For more information, call Argo Thompson at 707-536-1620.

• Santa’s Riverboat Arrival 2018: Petaluma, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm, Petaluma River Turning Basin, Petaluma, California

Sunday, November 25

• 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 2 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30 $22. 707-523-4185.

• “Sex with Strangers,” a comedy by Laura Eason. A sensuous and provocative comedy. Runs through Feb. 17. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $40 for FIP and for a single ticket information go to www.leftedgetheatre.com/tickets/single-tickets.

Monday, November 26 

• Open Mic live at 2 Tread Brewing Co., 1018 Santa Rosa Plaza, 7:30-10:30 p.m. with your host Dean Martian. Free.

Tuesday, November 27

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Subjects include Math, English, History, Sciences and Languages. or grades 5 through 12 and runs the entire school year. For more information, call Honor Jackson at 707-584-2856.

Wednesday, November 28 

• The Glass Garden & Boutique Networking Mixer ~ 969 Golf Course Drive Suite B ~ 5:30 - 7pm. Complimentary appetizers & open to all. Questions call the Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce 707-584-1415. 

• Spreckels Performing Arts Center will have the famed Beatrix Potter story “Always the Best.” For tickets call 707-588-3400.

• The Santa Rosa Republican Women, Federated will hold its monthly meeting at the Flamingo Conference Center, 2777 4th St., Santa Rosa at 11:15 a.m.. the business meeting will be followed by a luncheon. $28 with reservations and $33 without a reservation. Call 707-538-9804 for more information. 

 Thursday, November 29 

• “Albatross” film screening 7-9 a.m. Directed by Chris Jordan. Free. (donations gratefully accepted). Pre-registration required. For more information, call 707-527-9277 x110.

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Subjects include Math, English, History, Sciences and Languages. For grades 5 through 12 and runs the entire school year. For more information, call Honor Jackson at 707-584-2856.

Friday, November 30   

•  Friends of the RP Senior Center hosts BINGO at the Senior Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. First game begins at 6:30 p.m. By-in are $35 or $45 which includes all supplies. Payouts are given upon attendance and food is available for purchase. 100% of the net proceeds go directly to the RPSC for building and program enhancements.

• 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 7:30 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30 $22. 707-523-4185.

 Saturday, December 1 

•  Cotati Shop and Stroll downtown – 11a.m – 4 p.m.

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce Holiday Lights Sat, Dec 1, 5-7pm ~ City Center Plaza.

• Rummage, crafts & baked goods faire including raffles for goodie baskets and handmade quilt. Sponsored by Women’s Guild of St Elizabeth Seton at 4595 Snyder Lane held in the Parish Hall. 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Admission free. 

• Join in a family fun filled day located on Old Redwood Hwy. in downtown Cotati. Enjoy local businesses, music, carriage rides and holiday fun. Play your Cotati passport card at other locations and booths. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

 •  6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 2 p.m.  and 7:30 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30 $22. 707-523-4185.

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma county residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. State transportation laws limit each vehicle to a maximum of 15 gallons of liquid (with a maximum of 5 gallons per container) or 125 pounds of solid material. Never mix chemicals. Place in sealed containers in the trunk packed to prevent spills. Syringes/needles must be in a sealed and labeled approved container. No electronics, explosives, ammunition, radioactive materials, biological wastes will be accepted. The disposal site is located at 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

Sunday, December 2 

•  6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 2 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30 $22. 707-523-4185.

• “Out of the Fire” benefit concert and silent auction at Sally Tomatoes , 1100 Valley House Dr. RP. Prairie Sun Recording and musicians of Sonoma County will present the benefit concert of live music. $10 or $25 for VIP. All proceeds go to the Out of the Fire Benefit Trust Fund. Tickets for the event are on sale at Eventbrite. For more information, call 707-480-3373.

Monday, December 3 

• Songwriters competition at the Redwood Café, 8240 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. Please make sure that your membership is current. 6:30 p.m.

 

Tuesday, December 4

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Subjects include Math, English, History, Sciences and Languages. For grades 5 through 12 and runs the entire school year. For more information, call Honor Jackson at 707-584-2856.

 

Wednesday, December 5

• It’s story slam. Meet at Sonoma Portworks at 6 p.m. to tell true personal stories. Sonoma Portworks, 613 Second St., Petaluma.

 

Thursday, December 6 

• Cotati Chamber of Commerce Holiday Cheer

• 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 7:30 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30 $22. 707-523-4185.

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Subjects include Math, English, History, Sciences and Languages. For grades 5 through 12 and runs the entire school year. For more information, call Honor Jackson at 707-584-2856.