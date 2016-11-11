Community Events Calendar November 11 through November 24, 2016

Friday, November 11

• The annual Veterans Day Celebration will be held at the Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, 11 a.m.-noon.

This is a free community event hosted by the City of Rohnert Park Community Services Department. Join us in honoring our veterans and active duty military.

The event master of ceremonies will be Mayor Gina Belforte and the guest speaker is Director of Public Safety, Brian Masterson.

Saturday, November 12

• Snoopy presents: Lucky Dogs and Presidential Pets Exhibition, Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. This is an all-day event. Cost: museum entrance. Learn more about the lives of presidential pets, and how Snoopy himself handles being elected to high office. For more information, call (707) 579-4452.

• The third annual Holidaze and Artisan Craft Fair, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Vintage Park Senior Apartments, 147 Colgan Ave., Santa Rosa. Come see beautiful knit, crochet items, collages, gift tags, tote bags, aprons, birdhouses, rustic signs, and ornaments. There also will be Christmas cone trees, wreaths, soap and sachets. Italian and semi-precious jewelry are also available, as are Ranger Cookies, baby blankets, burp pads and many other items. Ron Martinez will appear from noon-1 p.m. singing and playing original songs.

Sunday, November 13

• Brick Palooza, Veterans Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa, 9 a.m. There will be fun for the whole family at Brick Palooza, Northern California's only LEGO Festival! Check out a huge exhibition of LEGO art, play areas, and hands on activity booths. Vendors will be selling all kinds of LEGO related products and services. From new and used sets, to vintage and classic. Cost: $10 (Children 4 and under are free). For more information call The Brick Hutt at (707) 575-4888.

• The Santa Rosa Junior College Chamber Music Series will feature the Calidore String Quartet at 4 p.m. at the Newman Auditorium stage. Contact K.A. Kleinschmidt for more information at (415) 221-5590.

Monday, November 14

• Museum Mondays for Little Ones, 10 a.m.-noon, Charles M. Schultz Museum, 2301 Hardies Land, Santa Rosa., for more information call (707) 579-4452. Cost, $5 per child. Enjoy stories, arts and crafts activities, and movement games for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers. Museum Mondays start with story time around a new theme each week. Children will enjoy movement games, free play, and four to five different craft or science activities around each theme.

Tuesday, November 15

• Cloverdale Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., 227 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, adjacent to empty lot. Admission Free. For more information, contact Marne Dupere at 707-900-8040.

Wednesday, November 16

• Jewish Film Festival, Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol, 8:30 p.m. The Jewish Community Center of Sonoma County presents the 21st annual Jewish Film Festival. This year's lineup features: "Wounded Land," "Once in a Lifetime," "East Jerusalem / West Jerusalem," "Fire Birds," "Fever at Dawn," "Moos," and "In Search of Israeli Cuisine. Cost $10-$75. For more information, contact the Jewish Community Center, (707) 526-5538.

Thursday, November 17

• The Beach Boys 50 Years of Good Vibrations, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Rd., Santa Rosa. For tickets and more information call the LBC Box Office at (707) 546-3600.

Friday, November 18

• Open Studios at Fulton Crossing, 1200 River Road, Fulton, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Free Admission. For more information, call (707) 331-4348.

• Psychological Shamanism - An Intro to Western Shamanism with Jan Ogren,

Songbird Friday Flock Night, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati, (707) 795-2398, suggested donation $10-$20. Do you feel a calling and an urge for deeper connection to nature and the spirit world? Do you want a safe, supportive and joyful place to explore? Come learn about Western Shamanism and how you can increase creativity and decrease reactivity, allowing you to be more fully alive, www.JanOgren.net or go to info@songbirdcenter.org.

• You are invited to join SAY for One Cold Gathering, at the SAY Finley Dream Center, 2447 Summerfield Rd., Santa Rosa, 7 p.m. This is a candlelight vigil for the 663 homeless youth sleeping outside in Sonoma County tonight. Admission: $10 gift cards to BIG 5 or Target. Questions? Call Breno Gouvea 707-544-3299 x209. Learn more at onecoldnight.org.

Saturday, November 19

• Snoopy presents: Lucky Dogs and Presidential Pets Exhibition, Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. This is an all-day event. Cost: museum entrance. Learn more about the lives of presidential pets, and how Snoopy himself handles being elected to high office. For more information, call (707) 579-4452.

Sunday, November 20

• Giving Thanks in Homestead Gardens, Artful Arrangements is hosting their third annual Giving Thanks at the Gardens, a free family gathering, from 2-4 p.m., 205 Orchard Lane, Penngrove. The guided tour of the century-old homestead grounds is 2 p.m. sharp. See wood splitting, brush chipping, chickens, and pass through The Portal of Time – from the past into the future! Children, with a parent’s help, will plant a plant to take home to nurture together. Photos will be taken of the plantings to send out later! It’s free. Call Diane to register at (707) 664-8656. www.artfularrangements.org.

Tuesday, November 22

• Cloverdale Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., 227 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, adjacent to empty lot. Admission Free. For more information, contact Marne Dupere at 707-900-8040.

Thursday, November 24

• Happy Thanksgiving