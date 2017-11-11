Community Events Calendar November 10, 2017 through November 23, 2017

Friday, November 10

• Sonoma Film Institute Presents “The Death of Louis XIV”, 7 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• Marine Corps Birthday Luncheon, 12 p.m., Santa Rosa Veterans Building, 1351 Maple Ave, SR.

• Flagship Taproom One Year Anniversary Weekend Party, 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Flagship Taproom, 8099 La Plaza Suite B, Cotati. Delicious beer, refreshments, a chance to design your own t-shirts, and raffles will be there. All proceeds go to North Bay Fire Campaign, through the Redwood Credit Union Community Fund.

Saturday, November 11

• St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 150 St. Joseph Way, Cotati, is having its holiday craft fair 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local crafters, gifts, cash raffles, arts, stuffed toys, jewelry and more. Silent auction along with food, music and fun. Free admission. For information, call Debi at 707-978-9000

• Neurons to Nirvana: Understanding Psychedelic Medicines, 7 p.m., Songbird Healing Community Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati. Presented by Hope Dance Films and Bob Banner. Suggested donation: $10.

• Man, Equals Man, 7:30 p.m., Pearson Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.sonoma.edu/tix.

• Fundemonium Train Show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Fundemonium, 579 Rohnert Park Expy W, Expressway Center, RP. Come check out an exhibit of model trains! The featured model railroad club is Coastal Valley Lines. Admission is free.

• North Bay Fire Aid, 4 p.m., The Arlene Francis Center, 99 6th St., SR.

• Sonoma County Art Relief, 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Agent Ink Gallery, 531 5th St., SR. 100 percent of the proceeds from the sales will be donated to Redwood Credit Union North Bay Relief Fund.

• Music Works! Sonoma presents Sing! 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 19355 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Free admission. Jim Griewe and his choir will perform a cornucopia of beautiful music from around the world.

Sunday, November 12

• St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 150 St. Joseph Way, Cotati, is having its holiday craft faire 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local crafters, gifts, cash raffles, arts, stuffed toys, jewelry and more. Silent auction along with food, music and fun. Free admission. For information, call Debi at 707-978-9000

• Sonoma Film Institute Presents “The Death of Louis XIV”, 4 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• Man, Equals Man, 7:30 p.m., Pearson Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.sonoma.edu/tix.

• Fan Fest: Second Sunday Family Fun Series, 1-4 p.m., Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, RP. Admission is free. This event contains all sorts of fun events for kids and parents, with free activities and games, giant inflatables, food, beverages, live entertainment, and more. For more information, contact Cindy Bagley at 707-588-3456 or at cbagley@rpcity.org.

• Fundemonium Train Show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Fundemonium, 579 Rohnert Park Expy W. Expressway Center, RP. Come check out an exhibit of model trains! The featured model railroad club is Coastal Valley Lines. Admission is free.

• West End Farmer’s Market, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., 9 Fourth St., SR. For more information, contact Allen Thomas at (707) 477-8422 or at wefm@sonic.net.

Monday, November 13

• Museum Mondays: Alphabet Medley, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, SR. Admission is $5 per child, up to 2 adults per child are free before 11 a.m. For more information, contact (707) 579-4452 or inquires@schulzmuseum.org.

• Adult Spanish classes in Sebastopol. Now enrolling on Mon.-Tues-Wed. evenings. Small, progressive, conversational Spanish classes and private lessons taught by Hilary Moore, credentialed. Students must enroll by phone. Call 707-824-8467 for more information.

Tuesday, November 14

• The Ethics, Law, and Society Forum: The Baumgardt Memorial Lecture 2: “Finding Goodness in Death” 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Stevenson 1002, Sonoma State University, RP. Open to the public.

• Your vision for downtown Rohnert Park meeting to be held in the RP Community Center from 6-8 p.m.

• Planetary, 7 p.m., IONS/Earthrise, 101 San Antonio Rd, Petaluma. Donation suggested.

• Paint Nite Fundraiser, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Dr., RP. 50 percent of the proceeds go to Sonoma County Animal Services. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.paintnite.com/events/cats-dogs-at-sally-tomatoes-10025023.

Wednesday, November 15

•Songwriters on the round at Hopmunk in Sebastopol. 7 p.m., $8 at the door. 230, Petaluma Ave, Sebastopol.

• Working with Trauma Survivors, 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Thrive Center for Birth & Family Wellness,

• International faculty, staff and Student Reception, 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Light refreshments provided. For more information, visit www.sonoma.edu/cie/iew.

Thursday, November 16

• Be a Win-Win Interviewer, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 101 Golf Course Dr., Suite C-7, RP. Admission is $10, open to the public.

• Jewish Music Series: Jeremiah Lockwood, 6:30 p.m., Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, RP. Lockwood will be performing the Avant Garde Music of Brian S. Wilson. Admission is free.

• Petaluma Arts Assoc. celebrates its 60th anniversary. At Petaluma Historical Museum, 20 Fourth St., Petaluma. (Saturday, 10a.m.-4 p.m.Nov. 16th to Dec. 16th). Sunday 12-3 p.m.

• Super Mega Hot Molten Hot Lava: New Play Festival, 7:30 p.m., Pearson Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. This is a series of plays written by SSU students. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.sonoma.edu/tix.

• SSU’s School of Business and Economics present: Germany and the EU’s Triple Crises, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP.

• Ribbon Cutting: Reed Between the Lines, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., 5800 Redwood Dr., Suite C, RP. Ribbon cutting at 6:15 p.m., complimentary refreshments, and a Puzzle Room and Virtual Reality activities. Free admission to the public.

Friday, November 17

• Sonoma Film Institute Presents “By the Time It Gets Dark”, 4 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• 2017 Co. Show “Holiday in La La Land”, 7:30 p.m., Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, RP.

• Household toxics may be dropped off at 500 Meacham Rd., Petaluma from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. No appt. required. Bring your ID to prove residency.

• Super Mega Hot Molten Hot Lava: New Play Festival, 7:30 p.m., Pearson Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. This is a series of plays written by SSU students. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.sonoma.edu/tix.

• Reel Rock 12 Santa Rosa, 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m., 3rd Street Cinemas, 620 Third Street, SR. All proceeds from ticket sales will raise funds for our Health, Stewardship, and Adventure Programs. Beer on tap, raffles and prizes will be provided.

Saturday, November 18

• 2nd Annual Fall Craft & Vendor Fair at 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Doubletree Dr. RP. Over 60 vendors of crafts and other creative projects to explore! Admission is free.

• Hosting Sonoma County vendors presenting crafts, services, decor, treats, fun and fellowship. Hot dog lunch for $3. Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 7352 Boris Ct., Rohnert Park. Faith Community Church building.

• Charles St. Village Seniors and SRJC Mixed Media Art Class, jewelry, handcraft items and more. 42 Charles St. Village, Cotati. Call 707-795-3722 for more information.

• Fanfare and Concerto, 2 p.m., Santa Rosa High School Performing Arts Auditorium, Santa Rosa High School, 1235 Mendocino Ave., SR. The concert is performed by Sonoma County Philharmonic. Tickets are free for students 18 and under, non-students $15.

• Thanksgiving Feast with Snoopy, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, SR.

• Petaluma Arts Association 60th anniversary reception, 5-7 p.m., Petaluma Historical Museum, 20 Fourth St., Petaluma. Contact Marilyn Dizikes at dmdizikes@gmail.com.

• USPA “Sonoma County Open Powerlifting Meet!” 6 a.m.-11 p.m. Suite J, 7981, Old Redwood Highway, Cotati.

• What’s in A Name: Stories Behind Northbay Place Names, Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., SR. 3-4:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 19

• 2nd Annual Fall Craft & Vendor Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Doubletree Dr. RP. Over 60 vendors of crafts and other creative projects to explore! Admission is free.

• Sonoma Film Institute Presents “By the Time It Gets Dark”, 4 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• Super Mega Hot Molten Hot Lava: New Play Festival, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., Pearson Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. This is a series of plays written by SSU students. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.sonoma.edu/tix.

• West End Farmer’s Market, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. West End Farmers Market, 9 Fourth Street, SR. Come check out the coolest market in town, filled with local produce, food, and music provided. For more information, contact Allen Thomas at 707-477-8422 or at wefm@sonic.net.

• Fanfare and Concerto, 2 p.m., Santa Rosa High School Performing Arts Auditorium, Santa Rosa High School, 1235 Mendocino Ave., SR. The concert is performed by Sonoma County Philharmonic. Tickets are free for students 18 and under, non-students $15.

Charles St. Village Seniors and SRJC Mixed Media Art Class, jewelry, handcraft items and more. 42 Charles St. Village, Cotati. Call 707-795-3722 for more information.

• A pasta feed fundraiser supporting fire relief. 4-7 p.m. 5401 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Adults $10 & Children under 12- $6. Tickets available online at http://rotaryrpc.org/EVENT/FIRE-PASTA-FEED/ or call Paula at 707-49-7322. Hosted by Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati & Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati. Pasta generously donated by Art Ibleto, The Pasta King.

Monday, November 20

• Camp Cotati Thanksgiving break camp-ages 5-12. (Nov. 20-22, M-W 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.) Send your child with a lunch and snack each day. $75/week or $35 a day for drop off.

Tuesday, November 21

• Camp Cotati Thanksgiving break camp-ages 5-12. Send your child with a lunch and snack each day. (Nov. 20-22, M-W 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.). $75/week or $35 a day for drop off.

Wednesday, November 22

• Stop Hurting and Start Healing! Spinal Care Class, 6:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m., Salud Chiropractic, 443 Rohnert Park Expy, RP. Come learn how to keep your spine out of pain, and enjoy refreshments and special offers. Admission is free.

Thursday, November 23

• Happy Thanksgiving Day!