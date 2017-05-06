Community Events Calendar May 5, 2017 through May 18, 2017

Friday, May 5

• Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati Presents: Wonder Bread at SOMO Event Center, 1100 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show at 8 - 10:30 p.m. Tickets at: www.universe.com/rotaryrockswb5

• Sebastopol Center for The Arts, 282 So. High Street, Sebastopol, presents Two Lions Band, 7:30 p.m. The Two Lions band was created to showcase the music of Mitchel Slade. The idea of the band stems from the iconic idea that the Lion and the Lamb in friendship is a sign of peace. For more information, call Linda Galletta at 707- 829-4797.

Saturday, May 6

• Food for Thought’s Human Race, $17,000 = a whole lot of food. That's our fundraising goal for this year's Human Race and we need your help to get there. To walk with us, register at humanracenow.org and select Food for Thought as your nonprofit of choice, or to make a donation to our team.

• Come one come all and have a ball at the first annual Kiwanis Carnival on Saturday May 6th at the Cotati Veterans Memorial Building located at 8505 Park Ave, Cotati California, from 1-5p.m. Ticket prices are Adults 18 and up $15, Kids 11-17 $10, and Kids 10 and under are FREE!!! BE THERE!!!

• Spreckels Theatre Company presents North Bay Premiere of “Disney’s Musical Tarzan” at the Spreckels Performing Arts Center, Main Stage / Codding Theatre, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. This family show is presented at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1p.m. matinees. For more information and tickets, call the Spreckels Box Office at 707-588-3400.

Sunday, May 7

• Petaluma Artists Association (PAA) are sponsoring the 2017 Open Studios Tour, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville Street, Petaluma (in the historic railroad station). There will be 22 artists at 14 studios throughout greater Petaluma area featured in this year’s tour. For a map of studio locations, please visit the PAA website at www.petalumaarts.org. For more information about the 2017 Open Studio Tour please contact Mary Bales, Open Studios Chair, at 707-762-2978.

• Santa Rosa Junior College presents Under the Oaks which offers free family entertainment and education in an open- house fair. This year SRJC celebrates “Building our Healthy Community” with booths from Student Health Services, the Health Sciences department, and community health partners.

• Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. May Day Celebration with Sahar, Tina Deason and the Songbird Community, 2 - 6 p.m. suggested donation $10-$20. Come usher in the summer with drumming, ritual, dancing and a finger food potluck. Sahar will encourage you to drum up a storm impassioned with vitality, sweet intimacy, and deep peace. He will also lead a meditation journey. Tina Deason will share about gods & goddesses of the season and ancient ways of celebrating.

Monday, May 8

• Cotati & Rohnert Park Spring Curbside Cleanup. During this week, residents may place extra garbage-contained in bags or boxes – at the curb for collection on their regular collection day. Please call Redwood Empire Disposal at (707) 585-0291 or visit us at www.unicycler.com to learn what you can and cannot put out for this collection.

Tuesday, May 9

• SSU Jazz Combos, Schroeder Hall, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. Cost $8, free to SSU students. For more information: Contact 707- 664-2324.

Wednesday, May 10

• SSU Jazz Orchestra, Schroeder Hall, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. Cost $8, free to SSU students. For more information: Contact

707- 664-2324.

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce Annual Business Showcase, New Location - Callinan Sports & Fitness Center at 5405 Snyder Lane, 5 – 7 p.m. Open to the public and free to attend! Families welcome.

Thursday, May 11

• SSU Musical Theatre Scenes, Schroeder Hall, 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. Cost $8, free to SSU students. For more information: Contact 707- 664-2324.

• Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety hosting community meeting for sections J, K, L, M, R between 6 - 8 p.m. at the Community Center. Join Chief Brian Masterson, Commanders and Crime Analyst. Topics will include crime data specific to RP neighborhood sections and crime trends.

• On Thursday, May 11 we will celebrate our annual Bike to Work Day! We’re working to make this the best year ever with exciting musette bags available at Energizer Stations throughout the County.

Friday, May 12

• The Friends of the Rohnert Park Senior Center are hosting weekly Bingo games, every Friday at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Drive and all are welcome! Doors open at 4pm and the first game is a 6:30 pm. Buy-ins are $35.00 or $45.00 which includes everything. Payouts upon attendance. Food is also available for purchase. All the proceeds go to the Rohnert Park Senior Center.

• SSU Symphonic Wind Ensemble & Concert Band performing at Weill Hall, 7:30 -9:30 p.m. Cost, $8, free to SSU students. For more information: Contact 707- 664-2324

Saturday, May 13

• Pancake Breakfast being hosted by Rohnert Park Public Safety Officers Association, from 8-11a.m. at RPDPS Fire Station 2, Golf Course Dr. and Country Club Dr. All funds raised by this event will go directly back to Project Grad.

Sunday, May 14

• Mother's Day Champagne Brunch Buffet, Sunday, May 14 at Sally Tomatoes Reservations 707-665-9472, outdoor seating large parties welcome. Reservations call 707-665-9472, www.sallytomatoes.com 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Monday, May 15

• SSU Student Composers Concert, performing at Schroeder Hall, 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.Cost, $8, free to SSU students. For more information: Contact 707- 664-2324.

Tuesday, May 16

• SSU Vocal Repertory Recital at Schroeder Hall, 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Vocal soloistsfrom the Vocal Repertory class. Cost $8, free to SSU students. For more information: Contact 707- 664-2324.

Wednesday, May 17

• SSU Vocal Repertory Recital at Weill Hall, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Vocal soloists from the Vocal Repertory class will perform. Cost $8, free to SSU students. For more information: Contact 707- 664-2324

Thursday, May 18

• Writers Forum presenter Elizabeth Stark, Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Battling Demons and Chasing Whims: How to Build a Meaningful, Inspired Writing Practice. Even for those of us passionate about writing, it can be such a challenge to build a consistent, productive writing practice. This workshop will help you find your own organic path to integrating writing into your daily life in a pleasurable, inspiring way, and showing up on the page with courage and curiosity. Free