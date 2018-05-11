Community Events Calendar May 4, 2018 through May 17, 2018

Friday, May 4

• Wonder Bread 5 rocks for kids-Cuatro de Mayo hosted by the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati and Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. 4-6 p.m. salsa taste off 6 p.m. dinner starts and senior margarita race, 7 p.m. Comedy show, 8 p.m. Call 707-665-9472 for more information.

• Welcome to one of the funniest, saddest, most brittle and brutal comedies “Two for the Road” at 7 p.m. in Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall at SSU, Rohnert Park. For more information call 707-664-2606 or go to www.sonoma.edu/sfi. A $5 donation is suggested. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots.

• “Day before Derby” dinner at the Trinity Life Center. The charity dinner and silent auction is sponsored by the Little Cake Christian Church to benefit area foster children placed with Heritage Children Services. For more information call 270-250-2041 or email anita@heritagefostercare.com.

•Annual Color Run at Lawrence Jones Middle School, 5154, Snyder Ln., RP. Event to raise money for middle school sports 1-2 p.m. For ticket info, email Tracy Arnbrister at presidentmsabc@gmail.com

Saturday, May 5

• Pick your own garden produce at the Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue’s Community Supported Agriculture program weekly bag of fresh vegetables from the Wildlife Education Garden. Starting at $20 and up. 403 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. 707-992-0274.

• Eco-Friendly Garden Tour & open house with the Milo Baker Chapter of the Ca. native plant Society’s Native plant sale 10-4 p.m. at the Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-527-9277 x 110.

• Kids Works Creative Workshop put on by Friedman’s Home Improvement Store at 4055 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, from 9 a.m. – Noon. Bring kids to Friedman’s and have fun exploring the Museum-on-the-Go's interactive exhibits. They will be making seed paper and creating their own unique flowers.

• An afternoon of celebration, community, inspiration and education. Free. 2-5:30 p.m. at Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. For more information call, 707-795-2398.

• Tenth annual Film Fest Petaluma at the Mystic Theatre. Animated and live action shorts with filmmakers in conversations. Shows at 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Schedule and tickets available at PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.

Sunday, May 6

• Nestward migration: Delta Pond Rookery Walk with a docent-led walk to visit the Double-crested Cormorant nesting site from 8:30-11:30 a.m. This natural history outing includes a 3-mile walk over mostly flat, uneven terrain to an area that is closed to the general public. $20 (non-refundable) as a fundraiser for Learning Laguna bus fund. Pre-registration is required, and the meeting location will be emailed upon registration (West Santa Rosa). For more information, contact maggiehart@lagunafoundation.org. or call 707-527-9277 x 110.

Monday, May 7

• Council on Aging-Senior dining site Monday through Fridays at The Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-525-0143.

• Occupy Sonoma County presents taking action: Effective strategies for individuals, groups and communities. 6-9 p.m. at the Peace & Justice Center, 467 Sebastopol Ave., Santa Rosa. 6 p.m. vegan pot luck, bring a vegan dish to share, 7-9 p.m. teach in. Donation requested. For more information, call 707-877-6650.

• A book launch and a regular monthly reading with Rivertown Poets at the Aqus Café, 189 H. St., Petaluma. Reading with Sonoma County Poet Laureate Emerita Terry Ehret. 6:30 p.m. There will be an open mike following the reading.

Tuesday, May 8

• Vet-to-Vet Support group meets weekly at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park at 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, Ext. 3.

Wednesday, May 9

• Foster Care Adoption-TLC Child and Family Services. Help children in need by becoming a Resource Family. Call 707-528-3020 or go to tlc4kids.org.

• Contact the Cotati Chamber for information to the Music Jazz festival (June 16) and the Oktoberfest Oct. 13. Volunteers needed. Email the chamber at chamber@cotati.org.

•Catholic Cursilla fellowship gathering at St. Elizabeth Seton Church in Rohnert Park at 2-4 p.m. Develop friendships, enjoy singing and fellowship. For more information, call Debbie Simonson at 904-463-1070 or go to www.catholiccurisillomovementofsantarosa.com.

Thursday, May 10

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residence. No appointment is required. The hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Drop off site is Central Disposal site (Bldg. 5) 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

• NAMI Recovery Support group from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1551 Montgomery St., Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

Friday, May 11

• Petaluma Junior Police Camp-grades 3-6. Free at the Petaluma Police Department, Petaluma. Call 707-781-1289 or go to jrow@ci.petaluma.ca.us, city of Petaluma.net.

• The Commanders Jazz Ensemble free concert from the USAF Band of the Golden West. 7 p.m. at the Green Music Center at SSU, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Reserve your seat by visiting tickets.sonoma.edu or by calling 866-955-6040.

Saturday, May 12

• Pick your own garden produce at the Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue’s Community Supported Agriculture program weekly bag of fresh vegetables from the Wildlife Education Garden. Starting at $20 and up. 403 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. 707-992-0274.

• Hessel Community Guild invites you to the annual plant sale Saturday, May 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will feature a large variety of vegetable starts, succulents and other plants grown by members and friends There will be a coloring contest for kids, too. Proceeds from the plant sale benefit our program and building maintenance funds. 5400 Blank Rd., Sebastopol. 707-480-5287

• “Microcosms”: A closer Look at Mushrooms & Lichens,” paintings by Lucy Martin with an opening reception, New Heron Hall Art Exhibit from 3-5 p.m. Free. No RSVP necessary. For more information, Call 707-527-9277 x 110.

•Annual Color Run at Technology Middle School, 7165, Burton Ave., RP. Event to raise money for middle school sports 1-2 p.m. For ticket info, email Tracy Arnbrister at presidentmsabc@gmail.com

Sunday, May 13

• Fan Fest: Second Sunday Family Fun series, 1-4 p.m., Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, RP. Admission is free. This event contains all sorts of fun events for kids and parents, with free activities and games, giant inflatables, food, beverages, live entertainment, and more. For more information, contact Cindy Bagley at 707-588-3456 or at cbagley@rpcity.org.

• Laguna de Santa Rosa Trail & Meadowlark Field Walk with Laguna Foundation and Regional Parks staff 2-5 p.m. Celebrate Mother’s Day and Mother Earth with a fun and informative walk along the Laguna de Santa Rosa with naturalists and ecologists. Total mileage walking will be 2-3 miles over mostly flat but uneven ground. $10 (non-refundable). Pre-registration required. For more information, contact maggiehart@lagunafoundation.org. or call 707-527-9277 x 110.

Monday, May 14

• Council on Aging-Senior dining site Monday through Fridays at The Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. For more information call 707-525-0143.

Tuesday, May 15

• Vet-to-Vet Support group meets weekly at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park at 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, Ext. 3.

• Working Professionals Support Group from 6-7:30 p.m. at the NAMI Sonoma County Office, 182 farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3, Santa Rosa.

Wednesday, May 16

• Foster Care Adoption-TLC Child and Family Services. Help children in need by becoming a Resource Family. Call 707-528-3020 or go to tlc4kids.org.

• The Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce has their 2018 Annual Business Showcase at the Callinan Sports & Fitness Center, 5405 Snyder Ln. from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Open to the public and free to attend. Lots of giveaways, free food and drink samples and awesome raffle prizes too.

Thursday, May 17

• Pick your own garden produce at the Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue’s Community Supported Agriculture program weekly bag of fresh vegetables from the Wildlife Education Garden. Starting at $20 and up. 403 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. 707-992-0274.

• NAMI Recovery Support group from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1551 Montgomery St., Santa Rosa. From more information, call 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

• Writers Forum presenter Rebecca Rosenberg at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. For more details go to www.TheWriteSpot.us.