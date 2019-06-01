Community Events Calendar May 31, 2019 through June 13, 2019

Friday, May 31

• Finding your happiness, sanity and innate wild agility with Francis Rico from 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $10-$20. For more information, call 707-795-2398.

• The Rotary Clubs of Rohnert Park and Cotati are hosting the 14th annual golf tournament at Foxtail Golf Course, Rohnert Park. 11 a.m. check-in and registration. 1:30 p.m. shotgun start. After golf party at 6 p.m. $125. Includes golf and after golf party at Fairview event center. After golf party only $25. Register online: www.rprotarygolf.com.

Saturday, June 1

• Get “Care Health” fair will take place at the Arlene Francis Center, Santa Rosa from 2-6 p.m.

• Household toxics drop-off at the Central Disposal Site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Must bring your ID to prove residency. 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 2

• Antique appraisals and garden tea. For tickets call 707-545-6089. Luther Burbank Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa.

Monday, June 3

• An evening of poetry and song at the Aqus Café, 189 H St., Petaluma. Open mic follows the features. 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, June 4

• Free summer concerts at the Healdsburg Plaza at Healdsburg Ave. and Matheson St. 6-8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 5

• Summer mindfulness meditation series. 2:30-3:45 p.m. Registration required. Call 707-829-2440.

• Book sale through June 8 at the RP Library. 5-7 p.m. A member only event, Memberships available at the door. Hosted by Friends of the Library.

Thursday, June 6

• Cotati Farmers Market opens from 4:30-7:30 p.m. La Plaza Park, Old Redwood Hwy., @ W. Sierra Ave., Cotati.

• Household toxics drop-off at the Central Disposal Site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Must bring your ID to prove residency. 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

• Boyz II Men 8-11:59 p.m. at the Graton Resort & Casino, 288 Golf Course Dr., Rohnert Park. Tickets available at StubHub.com.

• Book sale at local library from 10 a.m. to 5 :30 p.m.

Friday, June 7

• Child Parent Institute offers two trainings for perinatal professionals. Free. Session 1: Medical providers, breakfast provided. 7-9 a.m. Session 2: 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Training for mental health and other clinical providers, lunch provided. 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa.

• “Drumming with Anubis,” a comedy by David Templeton. Runs through June 30. Tickets are 425 and $40 doe VIP in the Resident Theatre Company of the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. For more information, call Argo Thompson at 707-536-1620.

• Party on the Plaza, 5 pm – 10pm at Rohnert Park’s Farmers’ Market. Live music, 6:15 pm to 7:45 pm Jami Jamison. 8:15 pm to 10 pm AquaNett. This is a 10-year celebration with two bands.

• LGBTQ Art show. 1 p.m. Reception with Alan Beckstead. 2-4:30 p.m. Panel discussion, 167 N. High St., Sebastopol. 707-829-2440.

• Book sale at the local library from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 8

• Free drop-off for household toxics at the central disposal site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• 50th anniversary Motown benefit dance, 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Center. Call 707-829-2440.

• Book sale at the local library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 9

• Wings, Wine & Wetlands, a benefit for the Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation. 2-6 p.m. $125. Pre-registration required. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277, ext. 100.

Monday, June 10

Tuesday, June 11

• French Oak plays Redwood Cafe Art Reception, 6:30-9 p.m. 8240 Old Redwood Hwy. Great Food and beverage selection

Wednesday, June 12

• Rain-A tribute to the Beatles: The Best of Abbey Road Live, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $49-$69. For more information, call 707-546-3600. 50 Mark West Springs Rd., Santa Rosa.

Thursday, June 13

• Cotati Farmers Market opens from 4:30-7:30 p.m. La Plaza Park, Old Redwood Hwy., @ W. Sierra Ave., Cotati.