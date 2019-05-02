Community Events Calendar May 3, 2019 through May 16, 2019

Friday, May 3

• “The Random World,” a dark comedy by Steven Dietz. Runs through May 26. Tickets are $25 for general and $40 for VIP. This event will take place in the Resident Theatre Company of the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. For more information, call Argo Thompson at 707-536-1620.

• Santa Rosa first Fri. art walk. 5-8 p.m.

• First Friday Film Series: The Getaway See one of Charles Schulz’s favorite movies on the big screen. The action thriller The Getaway (1972) stars Steve McQueen and Ali McGraw as husband and wife on the run after a heist gone awry. Cost: Free for members/$5 general. Includes popcorn and candy. Sponsored by Craig Schulz. 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

• Derby after Dark at the Grace Pavilion, Sonoma County fairgrounds. 5 p.m. Benefitting Meals on Wheels-Council on Aging. Come dressed in your best. For event information, contact Lauren Schwing at 707-525-0143 x 146.

• Conductor Laureate Bruno Ferrandis and pianist Olga Kern together again for Santa Rosa Symphony’s “From Russia with Love” at the Green Music Center, SSU. Runs from May 4-6. Doors open at 1 p.m. Sun. 3 p.m. Mon. 7:30 p.m. Tickets $24-$87. 707-546-8742.

• Eco-friendly garden tour. Native plant sale & Laguna Environmental Center open house 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Free. Registration required. 707-527-9277 x 100.

• 2019 Truckers Ball benefiting the Penngrove Social Firemen at the Penngrove Community Clubhouse, 385 Woodward Ave., Penngrove. 5:30 p.m. Dinner at 7 p.m. The menu includes Tri-tip, Chicken, beans and salad. Tickets are $25. Dance to the music by Charley Baker. 50/50 raffle drawing. For more information, call Ki, Hanson at 707-794-1516 or Julie Hanson at 707-546-6362.

• Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati is hosting a free family event at La Plaza Park in Cotati. Food, games, face painting and entertainment. Please join us May 4 from 12 noon to 4 pm. Star Wars attire encouraged.

Sunday, May 5

• Annual Bodega Bay Fishermen’s Festival. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Bodegabayfishfest@gmail.com.

Monday, May 6

• A reading at Aqus Café, 189 H St., Petaluma. 6:15-8:30 p.m. Open mic.

• Occupy Sonoma County Presents Climate change or diet change? Earth conscious eating. 6 p.m. plant based potluck. 7-9 p.m. teach-in with Cyrelle McDonald, natural foods chef and health educator from Bauman College, 467 Sebastopol Ave., Santa Rosa. Free with donations welcome, free seed exchange. For more information, call 707-877-6650.

• National Night Out in Rohnert Park 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Rohnert Park City Center Plaza.

Tuesday, May 7

• Willie Nelson is at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. $103-$173. For more information, go to lutherburbankcenter.org.

Wednesday, May 8

• Luther Burbank Experiment Farm in Sebastopol mission is to keep the legacy of Luther Burbank alive. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at 7781 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol. 707-829-2916.

Thursday, May 9

• Kronos Quartet with Mahsa Vahdat Music for Change: The Banned Countries. 7:30 p.m. Music from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen at the Green Music Center. Tickets $25-$55. All SSU parking lots $5. For more information, call 707-664-4122.

• Know the 10 signs of Alzheimer’s. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Sebastopol Area Senior Center, 167 N. High St. For more information, call 800-272-3900.

• Sunset Vernal Pools Botanical field trip walk with Sarah Gordon, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Laguna de Santa Rosa watershed. $35. Pre-registration required. 707-527-9277 x 100.

Friday, May 10

• Come and listen to invigorating and inspirational talks from local people. The Importance of Intuition as a Valid Form of Knowledge with Dr. Jon Jackson, M.D. Free for members. RSVP to

• The power of intuition as a valid form of knowledge with Dr. Jon Jackson at the Sebastopol Area Senior Center, 167 N. High St. 707-829-2440.

• The Redwood Empire Chapter of the California Council of the Blind, Sonoma County is going to conduct a Walk-About at the intersection of Redwood Expressway @ San Simeon on Friday, May 10th from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

• The North Bay Sinfonietta, a chamber orchestra under the auspices of the Santa Rosa Junior College, will present a concert under the direction of its Founder/Conductor Cynthia Weichel. 7:30 pm at the Church of the Incarnation (550 Mendocino Ave.). General admission tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the door prior to the concert. In a concert honoring mothers, the first 50 mothers will receive a flower in honor of Mother’s Day.

Saturday, May 11

• Motherhood and nesting exploration bird walk with Lisa Hug 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $55. Pre-registration required. 707-527-9277 x 100.

Sunday, May 12

• Neil Gaiman at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. 8 p.m. Tickets are $45-$59. For more information, go to lutherburbnkcenter.org.

Monday, May 13

• Understanding wood-A Craftsman’s meetup. 7-9 p.m. 6791 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol. Free.

Tuesday, May 14

• Free tutoring program 3-6 p.m. at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Runs the entire school year with qualified tutors for grades five through 12. 707-584-2856.

Wednesday, May 15

• The community is invited to the dedication and presentation of the Rotary Community Peace Park at the Burton Ave. Recreation Center, 7421 Burton Ave., Rohnert Park. Listen to speakers and enjoy a light refreshment. For more information, call 707-508-5819.

Thursday, May 16

• Loving the Living Room at the Wild Oak Saddle Club, 550 White Oak Dr., Santa Rosa. Family style sit-down dinner with live and silent auction. For more information, call l707-579-0138.

• How to write with your senses and ignite your words onto the age. Copperfield’s in downtown Petaluma from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

• Keb’ Mo’ at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $39-$59. For more information, go to lutherburbankcenter.org.