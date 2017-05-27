Community Events Calendar May 26, 2017 through June 8, 2017

Friday, May 26

•Friday Night Bingo at the Rohnert Park Senior Center - The Friends of the Rohnert Park Senior Center are hosting weekly Bingo games, every Friday at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Drive and all are welcome! Doors open at 4 pm and the first game is at 6:30 pm. Buy-ins are $35 or $45 which includes everything. Payouts upon attendance. Food is also available for purchase. All the proceeds go to the Rohnert Park Senior Center.

Saturday, May 27

• Memorial Weekend-Tea and Memories in the Rose Garden, Russian River Rose Company, 1685 Magnolia Drive, Healdsburg, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Russian River Rose Company invites you to sip a delicious cup of organic tea from Dragonfly Tea Company and relax as you enjoy the Garden with its 650 varieties of roses. Place a personal message on their "Memorial Wishing Tree" in memory of a friend or loved one or simply offer a positive thought for the world. The tree will slowly fill with these beautiful fluttering messages. For More Information, call Russian River Rose Company, 707-433-7455.

Sunday, May 28

• Save the Date: Home & Garden Tour. Take this self-guided tour of several Sonoma County private homes and gardens. Enjoy viewing native plants and trees, breathtaking views, a bountiful rose garden, and more! All proceeds provide food and nutrition services for Sonoma County residents living with HIV and other serious illnesses. Tickets are on sale online at FFTfoodbank.org, by phone 707 887-1647, or in-person at the food bank.

Monday, May 29

• Avenue of the Flags, 10 a.m. at the Rohnert Park Community Center. Music starts at 9:30 a.m. Free to the public.

Tuesday, May 30

• Alzheimer’s Association in conjunction with Oakmont and Home Instead Senior Care presents Maximizing Your Memory, Using What You Got at the Villa Capri at Verena, 1397 Fountaingrove Parkway, Santa Rosa, 5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. check in and refreshments, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. program.

Wednesday, May 31

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce After Hours Mixer – Hosted by Rohnert Park Veterinary Clinic, 7300 Commerce Blvd., Rohnert Park, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Open to all & free to attend.

Thursday, June 1

• The Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati and the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati are holding their annual golf event at the Foxtail Golf Club. Registration begins at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. shotgun start. If you wish to sign up to play, please register online at www.rpr.dojiggy.com. Entry fee is $125, which includes the after-golf party event. Questions, call 707-843-5516.

Friday, June 2

• Friday Night Market, City Center Dr., Rohnert Park, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Choppin’ Broccoli. 80’s Tribute, providing the music for this event.

• Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy. Cotati Talking ‘bout Regeneration, Shaman Francis Rico. Friday Flock Night: 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., suggested donation $10-$20. Come to an interactive evening of shamanic practices. Explore how you can align with the expansive creative energies at the core of life. Directly experience moving towards a reorientation with your innate feral intelligence and agility. Pull back the curtains on the secret wisdom traditions that are central to empowering, rejuvenating, and enjoying your life. For more information, call 707-795-2398.

Saturday, June 3

• Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Sebastopol, sponsors the 23rd annual open studio event. This is a great way to see and purchase fine art from hundreds of experienced and emerging artists, while traveling the scenic by-ways of western Sonoma County. For more information, call 707-829-4797.

Sunday, June 4

• Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Sebastopol, sponsors the 23rd annual open studio event. This is a great way to see and purchase fine art from hundreds of experienced and emerging artists, while traveling the scenic byways of western Sonoma County. For more information, call 707-829-4797.

Monday, June 5

• Rivertown Poets, Amuse-ing Mondays, Fourth Anniversary Celebration, 6:15 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the Aqus Cafe, located at 189 H Street in downtown Petaluma. Open mic follows the features (Sign-ups at 5:45). This month featuring Prartho Sereno and Nancy Cherry.

Wednesday, June 7

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce, Presents Noontimes at Fairview at Foxtail Golf Club. $25 for chamber members, non- members $40. Sponsor Kuk Sool Won Rohnert Park Martrial Arts. Call 584-1415 for more information. Everyone welcome.

Thursday, June 8

• Planning Commission Meeting, City Hall Council Chambers, 130 Avram Ave., Rohnert Park, 6 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.

• Sister Cities Relations Committee Meeting, Community Center , 5401 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 7 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.