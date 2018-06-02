Community Events Calendar May 25, 2018 through June 7, 2018

Friday, May 25

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residence. No appointment is required. The hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Drop off site is Central Disposal site (Bldg. 5) 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

• SRJC older adult programs. Non-credit courses designed specifically for older adults. Drop in any class anytime. Free. 707-527-4533.

• The devastating fires in Sonoma County left many of the neighbors without their tools while others have the need to repair & clean up fire damage. The Santa Rosa Tool Library provides free access to common hand & power tools to all Sonoma County residents at the Santa Rosa Tool Library, 642 5th St., Santa Rosa. For more information call 707-576-0590.

Saturday, May 26

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residence. No appointment is required. The hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. drop off site is Central Disposal site (Bldg. 5) 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

• Rancho Day at the Petaluma Adobe. Meet people who lived in Mexican California. $2-$3, 10-4 p.m. Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park, 3325 Adobe Rd., Petaluma, 707-938-9547.

• Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Left Edge Theatre, is showing “Women in Jeopardy,” 8 p.m. A comedy about two divorcées who are suspicious of their friend’s new boyfriend. He’s not just a weirdo; he may be a serial killer. Trading their wine glasses for spy glasses, imaginations run wild as the ladies try to discover the truth and save their friend. Cost is $25. For more information call 707-546-3600.

• Marin County-based band Miracle Mule performs two sets of honky-tonk dance music 8:30 p.m. at Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Hwy., Penngrove. Free. 707-795-5118.

• Driven to Perfection Classic Car Show and Cruise rolls along 10 a.m. at O’Reilly Media, 1005 Gravenstein Hwy. N. Admission $7 or free for kids under 13. sebastopolseniorcenter.org.

Sunday, May 27

• Hood Mountain reopens. The Pythian Road entrance to Hood Mountain Regional Park is open. These include trails leading from Pythian Road to the mountain’s 2,700- foot summit and Gunsight Rock. The opening gives hikers their first opportunity to see how fire affected the southern half of the park and how it is healing.

• Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Left Edge Theatre, is showing “Women in Jeopardy,” 2 p.m. A comedy about two divorcées who are suspicious of their friend’s new boyfriend. He’s not just a weirdo; he may be a serial killer. Trading their wine glasses for spy glasses, imaginations run wild as the ladies try to discover the truth and save their friend. Cost is $25. For more information call 707-546-3600.

Monday, May 28

• Observe Memorial Day

The Community Voice office will close Friday at noon and re-opens Tuesday May 29 at 9 a.m.

• Memorial Day at the rural cemetery in Santa Rosa. 12 noon. Honor the day with special guests, refreshments & tours of veterans’ graves. Free admission to the Santa Rosa Rural Cemetery, 1600 Franklin Ave., Santa Rosa.

• Council on Aging-Senior dining site Monday through Fridays at The Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. For more information, call707-525-0143.

Tuesday, May 29

• Vet-to-Vet Support Group 5:30-7 p.m. at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park.

• A tree giveaway for fire victims of Santa Rosa. 9-11a.m. through May 31. Pick up at 2971 Guerneville Rd., Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-849-8577.

Wednesday, May 30

• Toddlers on Ice, at Snoopy’s Home Ice, 1667 West Steele Lane, Santa Rosa, 10:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m. Toddlers aged 18 months - 4 years and their caregivers are introduced to ice skating and large motor skills! Every Wednesday has different themes and games. Cost: $20 includes toddler & caregiver.

• Santa Rosa Wednesday Night Market, Old Court House Square & 4th St., Santa Rosa, 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. celebrating 30 years in 2018, brings together everything there is to love about Santa Rosa and Sonoma County. For More Information call Leslie Graves at 707-524-2123.

Thursday, May 31

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residence. No appointment is required. The hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. drop off site is Central Disposal site (Bldg. 5) 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

• Rotary golf tournament at Fairview Event Center (formerly Wedgewood Banquet Center) 11 a.m. for check in and registration, 1:30 p.m. for shotgun start and 6 p.m. for the after- golf party. Register online at: www,rprotarygolf.com. Entry fee is $125 which includes golf and the after- golf party. for more information, call 707-843-5516.

Friday, June 1

• RCHS Graduation

• The Rohnert Park Friday Night Market starts at the City Center Plaza, 420 City Center Dr., Rohnert Park. The featured band is Choppin’ Broccoli-80’s Tribute. The Market hours are 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. Come and enjoy the music, games for the children, food and beverages.

The Rohnert Park Senior Center are hosting weekly BINGO games, every Friday and all are welcome! The doors open at 4 p.m. and the first game is 6:30 pm. Buy-ins are $35 or $45 which includes everything. Payouts upon attendance. All the proceeds go the Rohnert Park Senior Center.

• Project Graduation at Callinan Sports and Fitness Center, 9pm to 5 a.m.

Saturday, June 2

• Gold Ridge Firefighter’s Association, 1690 Watertrough Rd., Sebastopol will have its pancake breakfast. For more information, call 707-823-5401.

• Sonoma County Pride is three days long, June 1-3 at the Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Food for Thought will have an exhibitor booth in Old Courthouse Sq. and will be walking in the parade June 2. If you want to volunteer or walk in the parade, contact Helen Myers at 707-887-1647 ext. 103 or by email at HelenM@FFTfoodbank.org. Parade starts at 12 p.m.

• An evening with Barbara Higbie at the Cotati Cabaret, Congregation Ner Shalom, 85 La Plaza, Cotati at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $22 and VIP tickets are $32. Tickets are available online at shalomevents.org or call 707-664-8622.

Sunday, June 3

• Sonoma Historic Motorsport Festival 8 a.m. $35, children under 12 free. Sonoma Raceway, 29355 Arnold Dr., Hwy 37-121. For more information, call 800-877223.

Monday, June 4

• A reading at the Aquis Café, 189 H St., Petaluma. The 5th anniversary reading with two Bay Area poets, Alison Luterman and David Beckman with open mic. 6:15 to 8:30 p.m.

• Poll workers needed for election day. Workers will set up & close the polls, locate voter names on rosters, get voter signatures, provide simple instruction to voters, issue ballots & other duties as needed. Poll workers needed in all languages. For more information, call 707-565-6816.

Tuesday, June 5

• Vet-to-Vet Support Group 5:30-7 p.m. at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park.

• Comedy classes begin in the RP Cross and Crown Lutheran School, 5475 Snyder Ln., RP 7-10 p.m. ages 18+ and adults. This will run from June 5 to July 17. $400/6 weeks or $150 for a drop- in class. How to write and tell jokes. Students will often compete in Comedy Marathon Contest at a public performance. First prize: $150.

Wednesday, June 6

• Noon Times 11:45 a.m. networking luncheon with Ben Stone, EDB & Bert Whitaker, from the regional parks. Register by June 1 to take advantage of $25 early bird discount. Fairview Sonoma at Foxtail Golf Club, 100 Golf Course Dr. RP. 707-584-2945.

• Want to learn to make funny movies? Study scripts. You will be recorded on camera at every class. Make short films. June 6-July 18, 7-10 p.m. RP Cross and Crown Lutheran School, 5475 Snyder Ln., RP. $400/6 weeks or $150 for a drop- in class. For more information go to http://www.jimrichardson.com/localComedyClasses/filmmaking.htlm.

Thursday, June 7

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.