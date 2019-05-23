Community Events Calendar May 24, 2019 through June 6, 2019

Friday, May 24

• Free drop-off for household toxics at the central disposal site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

• 7th annual taste from 2-6 p.m. 5186 Gravenstein Hwy. S. Sebastopol. Stormal event by the Active 20/30 club.

• Petaluma Adobe Living History Day: Reenactments and hands-on activities from 1840s Mexican Ca. rancho life. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park. $2-$3. 707-762-4871.

Sunday, May 26

• Somas el Son at the Flamingo. 7-11:59 p.m. 2777 4th St., Santa Rosa. Santa Rosa Salsa Sunday.

Monday, May 27

• Healing power of hypnosis- A drop-in workshop. Suggested donation, $10. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sonoma County Healing Academy, 6741 Sebastopol Ave., Suite 120-140, Sebastopol. 707-827-3615.

Tuesday, May 28

• Derek Hough at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $69.50-$89.50. For more information, go to lutherburbnkcenter.org.Wednesday, May 29

• Community Foundation Sonoma. 120 Stony Point Rd., # 220, Santa Rosa.

120 Stony Point Rd., # 220. Santa Rosa. A round table discussion. 707-579-4073.

Thursday, May 30

• Sonoma speed festival on the Plaza with historic car races. 453 First St., Sonoma. 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 31

• Finding your happiness, sanity and innate wild agility with Francis Rico from 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $10-$20. For more information, call 707-795-2398.

• The Rotary Clubs of Rohnert Park and Cotati are hosting the 14th annual golf tournament at Foxtail Golf Course, Rohnert Park. 11 a.m. check-in and registration. 1:30 p.m. shotgun start. After golf party at 6 p.m. $125. Includes golf and after golf party at Fairview event center. After golf party only $25. Register online: www.rprotarygolf.com.

Saturday, June 1

• Get “Care Health” fair will take place at the Arlene Francis Center, Santa Rosa from 2-6 p.m.

Sunday, June 2

• Antique appraisals and garden tea. For tickets call 707-545-6089. Luther Burbank Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa.

Monday, June 3

• An evening of poetry and song at the Aqus Café, 189 H St., Petaluma. Open mic follows the features. 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, June 4

• Free summer concerts at the Healdsburg Plaza at Healdsburg Ave. and Matheson St. 6-8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 5

• Summer mindfulness meditation series. 2:30-3:45 p.m. Registration required. Call 707-829-2440.

Thursday, June 6

• Cotati Farmers Market opens from 4:30-7:30 p.m. La Plaza Park, Old Redwood Hwy., @ W. Sierra Ave., Cotati.

• Boyz II Men 8-11:59 p.m. at the Graton Resort & Casino, 288 Golf Course Dr., Rohnert Park. Tickets available at StubHub.com.