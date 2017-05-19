Community Events Calendar May 19, 2017 through June 1, 2017

Friday, May 19

• Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati, presents Introduction to Shamanism with Sarah Dole, 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Suggested donation $10-$20. Access Your Spirit Helpers for problem solving, healing, self-empowerment, and clarity. Explore shamanism and experience a shamanic

journey to meet your personal Power Animal. No drugs or plant medicine will be used. Bring a blanket, eye-covering and drum or rattle if you have one. No experience necessary.

Saturday, May 20

• Third Annual California Luau at the Moose Lodge, 20580 Broadway, Sonoma to benefit the Sonoma Moose Lodge #2048, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person and include dinner, one free drink, and live music by Showcase. For more information, call 707-996-3877.

• Kids to Parks Day Scavenger Hunt at Howarth Park, Santa Rosa, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. To participate, pick up instructions for the scavenger hunt and a map at the Howarth Park Train Station on May 20th.

• Miwok District Pinewood Derby contest at the Lion’s Club Scout Hut, 86 La Plaza, Cotati, 10 a.m. For more information, call 707-217-6490.

• St. Elizabeth Seton Sock Hop, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., sponsored by the Knights of Columbus 9090, St. Elizabeth Seton Church Hall, 4595 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. Beverage tickets will be available for purchase. Single $15, Couple $25. For more information call parish office at 707-585-3708.

• St. John’s United Methodist Church, 5150 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park is having a parking lot sale from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tackle those closets. Plow through the piles in the garage – make some $$$$$. Rent a space for $25. Vendors are welcome. Please call church office for more information 707-584-9780.

• Jewish Night at the Museum, 20 Fourth St., Petaluma, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Guest singer Alby Kass will perform the Yiddish songs, complete with colorful elaboration. His son, Larry will perform the Sephardic songs in Ladino. Tickets are $15 at Brown Paper Tickets. For more information call 707-788-4398.

Sunday, May 21

• Artful Arrangements’ third annual free Down Home Day is a festival of affordable family fun, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at 205 Orchard Lane, Penngrove, on the grounds of a 1915 working homestead. The Spyralites will be playing in the Amphitheater, with cold brews available in the Libation Station. There will be BBQ Chicken & Fixin’s ($7), Hot Dog Meals ($5), Hot Dogs ($3), and $1 bottled water, sodas, coffee, cake, ice cream and chips. The grounds have baby-changing and rest stations, and offer many places to relax and eat lunch. ADA. Free off-street parking. Free things to do are: learn about farm animals, shoe sticker club, wood-splitting demos, small-stage performances by local talent, hula hoop hop, walking through The Portal of Time, grounds tours and much more.

• RP Community Band presents cartoon favorites, 3 p.m. The Rohnert Park Community Band will present cartoon favorites at the Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane Rohnert Park. Music from Aladdin, Peanuts, Frozen, UP, The Incredibles, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, The Pink Panther and many more musicals will be featured. The general admission is $5 and age 18 and under is free. For more information, call 707-585-7550.

• Jewish Cultural Festival, noon – 4 p.m. Everyone’s welcome. Eat ‘till you shop. Simcha Sunday, Sonoma County’s Festival of All Things Jewish, is organized by the Jewish Community Center, Sonoma County to bring together and showcase the rich and varied aspects of Jewish life in Sonoma County. Kid's activities, live music, lots of Jewish Food, shopping, dancing. For more information, call 707-528-2549.

Monday, May 22

• Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Meeting, 130 Avram Avenue, 2nd floor Hall conference room, 5:30 p.m., 11:59 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23

• Copperfield’s Books presents Redwood Writers Fiction, at Copperfield’s Bookstore Montgomery Village 775 Village Court, Santa Rosa, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Open to the public.

Wednesday, May 24

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce After Hours Mixer - hosted by Kat Thurman, Sierra Office Products, 6115 State Farm Drive, Unit B4., 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Open to everyone and free to attend so bring your business cards & a friend.

Thursday, May 25

• Planning Commission Meeting, City Hall Council Chamber, 130 Avram Ave., Rohnert Park, 6 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.

• Cotati Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours hosted by Karah Estate Vineyards 5-7 p.m., 1010 W. Railroad Ave. For more information, call the chamber at 707-795-5508.

Friday, May 26

•Friday Night Bingo at the Rohnert Park Senior Center - The Friends of the Rohnert Park Senior Center are hosting weekly Bingo games, every Friday at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Drive and all are welcome! Doors open at 4pm and the first game is at 6:30 pm. Buy-ins are $35 or $45 which includes everything. Payouts upon attendance. Food is also available for purchase. All the proceeds go to the Rohnert Park Senior Center.

Sunday, May 28

• Home & Garden Tour. Take this self-guided tour of several Sonoma County private homes and gardens. Enjoy viewing native plants and trees, breathtaking views, a bountiful rose garden, and more! All proceeds provide food and nutrition services for Sonoma County residents living with HIV and other serious illnesses. Call 707-887-1647 for more information.

Monday, May 29

• Avenue of the Flags, 10 a.m. at the Rohnert Park Community Center. Music starts at 9:30 a.m. Free to the public.

Tuesday, May 30

• Alzheimers Association in conjunction with Oakmont and Home Instead Senior Care presents Maximizing Your Memory, Using What You Got at the Villa Capri at Verenna, 1397 Fountaingrove Parkway, Santa Rosa, 5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. check in and refreshments, 6 - 7:30 p.m. program.

Wednesday, May 31

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce After Hours Mixer – Hosted by Rohnert Park Veterinary Clinic, 7300 Commerce Blvd., Rohnert Park, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Open to all & free to attend.

Thursday, June 1

• The Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati and the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati is holding their annual golf event at the Foxtail Golf Club. Registration begins at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. shotgun start. If you wish to sign up to play, please register online at www.rpr.dojiggy.com. Entry fee is $125, which includes the after-golf party event. Questions, call 707-843-5516.