Community Events Calendar May 18, 2018 through May 31, 2018

Friday, May 18

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residence. No appointment is required. The hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Drop off site is Central Disposal site (Bldg. 5) 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

• Pasta feed at the Church of the Oaks from 6-9 p.m. $20 per person. Children half price. Dance to music provided by Gil Gardner, Sylvan Eidelman and Patrick McCarty. Auctions, raffles and prizes. Fun for the entire family. Tickets may be purchased from Event Coordinator, Wayne Thush, 707-217-8344 or email wayneandnancyt@prodigy.net.

• Reach a deeper sense of peace of mind by listening to the soothing sounds of Tibetan singing bowls at Friday night Flock Night 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. A suggested donation of $10-$20 please. For more information, call 707-795-2398.

Saturday, May 19

Armed Forces Day

• 124th Annual Luther Burbank Rose Parade and Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., downtown Santa Rosa, 90 Santa Rosa Ave. For more information, contact (707) 523-3728 or info@roseparadefestival.com.

• 35th Annual Rohnert Park, Fishing Derby, 8-10 a.m., 5010 Roberts Lake Rd, RP. To get tickets, visit www.fishing-derby.org.

• Kids love the applesauce challenge as they get to feed their parents. It’s a $1 contest to see how many bites of applesauce the parents can eat in one minute. The winner gets a $25 gift card to a local feed or country store. Visit down home day on the Artful Arrangements Homestead, 205 Orchard Ln., Penngrove. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking is free. For more information, call 707-664-8656.

• Celebrating the Living Historians of WWII & Korea. Help us prepare for the big event, 10-4 p.m. at the Pacific Coast Air Museum, 1 Air Way, at N. Laughlin & Becker, Santa Rosa 707-566-8380, pacificcoastairmuseum.org.

• Songbird of Cinema Series: Healing, health, humanity, peace and positivity at Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 7-9 p.m. $12. Advanced tickets: tinyurl.com/songbirdcinema1. For more information, call 707-795-2398.

Sunday, May 20

• Luther Burbank Rose Parade and Festival, 90 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. for the parade and 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. is the festival. After the parade, the fun continues with a festival in downtown Santa Rosa. Enjoy family fun activities, music and a variety of food booths. For more information call 707-523-3728. Free Admission.

• West End Farmers Market, 9 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa, 9:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. Enjoy local music and a beer and kombucha garden on the lawn at Depot Park. This is a wonderful event for families and children - and anyone who wants to stroll through the Historic Railroad Square shopping district. Free parking all day. For information, call 707-477-8422.

• Sonoma County Kids Gran Fondo Benefit-Kids helping kids, open to all ages. $20 Luchessi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. 707-328-9766.

Monday, May 21

• Memorial Day

• Council on Aging-Senior dining site Monday through Fridays at The Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-525-0143.

• California Mentor is seeking loving families with a spare bedroom to support adults with special needs. Receive a monthly payment (up to $3,000) and ongoing support. As a Mentor you become a teacher, an advocate and a friend. Information sessions are held weekly. Learn more and contact Diane at 707-544-5282 ext. 2510.

• Free food distribution every Monday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Rohnert Park Health Center, 5900 State Farm Dr., Rohnert Park. No questions asked.

• Distribucion gratutita De alimentos. Abierto a todos. Cada Lunes. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Rohnert Park Health Center, 5900 State Farm Dr., Rohnert Park. No questions asked.

• Free food distribution every Monday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the New Life Christian Church, 1310 Clegg St., Petaluma. No questions asked.

Tuesday, May 22

• Vet-to-Vet Support Group 5:30-7 p.m. at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park.

• Big night out-benefitting the Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County 4Cs. 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Lagunitas Brewing Co., 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Tickets are $25 for adults & $10 for children 12 and under. Your ticket includes admission to the event and food ticket. This is a family friendly event for a great cause.

Wednesday, May 23

•. Santa Rosa Wednesday Night Market, Old Courthouse Square and Fourth Street, Santa Rosa, 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The Santa Rosa Wednesday Night Market, celebrating 30 years in 2018, brings together everything there is to love about Santa Rosa and Sonoma County. For more information call Leslie Graves at 707-524-2123.

• Smart Cycling Class-learn everything from lane positioning to gear ratios. $10-$20. 6-8:30 p.m. 750 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. 707-545-0153.

Thursday, May 24

• Foster Care Adoption-TLC Child and Family Services. Help children in need by becoming a Resource Family. Call 707-528-3020 or go to tlc4kids.org.

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

Friday, May 25

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residence. No appointment is required. The hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. drop off site is Central Disposal site (Bldg. 5) 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

• SRJC older adult programs. Non-credit courses designed specifically for older adults. Drop in any class anytime. Free. 707-527-4533.

Saturday, May 26

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residence. No appointment is required. The hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. drop off site is Central Disposal site (Bldg. 5) 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

• Rancho Day at the Petaluma Adobe. Meet people who lived in Mexican California. $2-$3, 10-4 p.m. Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park, 3325 Adobe Rd., Petaluma, 707-938-9547.

• Luther Burbank Center for the Arts Left Edge Theatre is showing “Women in Jeopardy,” 8 p.m. A comedy about two divorcées who are suspicious of their friend’s new boyfriend. He’s not just a weirdo; he may be a serial killer. Tradingtheir wine glasses for spy glasses, imaginations run wild as the ladies try to discover the truth and save their friend. Cost is $25. For more information call 707-546-3600.

Sunday, May 27

• Hood Mountain reopens. The Pythian Road entrance to Hood Mountain Regional Park is open. These include trails leading from Pythian Road to the mountain’s 2,700- foot summit and Gunsight Rock. The opening gives hikers their first opportunity to see how fire affected the southern half of the park and how it is healing.

• Luther Burbank Center for the Arts Left Edge Theatre is showing “Women in Jeopardy,” 2 p.m. A comedy about two divorcées who are suspicious of their friend’s new boyfriend. He’s not just a weirdo; he may be a serial killer. Trading their wine glasses for spy glasses, imaginations run wild as the ladies try to discover the truth and save their friend. Cost is $25. For more information call 707-546-3600.

Monday, May 28

• Observe Memorial Day

• Council on Aging-Senior dining site Monday through Fridays at The Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. For more information, call707-525-0143.

Tuesday, May 29

• Vet-to-Vet Support Group 5:30-7 p.m. at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park.

Wednesday, May 30

• Toddlers on Ice, at Snoopy’s Home Ice, 1667 West Steele Lane, Santa Rosa, 10:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m. Toddlers aged 18 months - 4 years and their caregivers are introduced to ice skating and large motor skills! Every Wednesday has different themes and games. Cost: $20 includes toddler & caregiver.

• Santa Rosa Wednesday Night Market, Old Court House Square & 4th St., Santa Rosa, 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The Santa Rosa Wednesday Night Market, celebrating 30 years in 2018, brings together everything there is to love about Santa Rosa and Sonoma County. For More Information call Leslie Graves at 707-524-2123.

Thursday, May 31

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residence. No appointment is required. The hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. drop off site is Central Disposal site (Bldg. 5) 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

• Rotary golf tournament at Fairview Event Center (formerly Wedgewood Banquet Center) 11 a.m. for check in and registration, 1:30 p.m. for shotgun start and 6 p.m. for the after- golf party. Register online at: www,rprotarygolf.com. Entry fee is $125 which includes golf and the after- golf party. for more information, call 707-843-5516.