Community Events Calendar May 17, 2019 through May 30, 2019

Friday, May 17

• Sound healing harmony with Jesse Stark. Reach a deeper sense of peace of mind and love in your heart. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $10-$20. 8299 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. For more information, call 707-795-2398.

• Speaking of death-join an informal gathering and talk about living, death and dying. Drop in, no reservations necessary. the Sebastopol Area Senior Center, 167 N. High St. 707-829-2440.

Saturday, May 18

• Kids to Parks day scavenger hunt. Howarth Park, Santa Rosa. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. All ages welcome.

• Taking great photos with your smartphone workshop with Susan and Neil Silverman. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $105. Pre-registration required. 707-527-9277 x 100.

Paula Poundstone 8 p.m. Tickets $29-$45. For more information, go to lutherburbnkcenter.org.

• Hessel Community Guild invites you to its annual spring plant sale and craft fair fundraiser 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at 5400 Blank Rd., Sebastopol. Free admission. For more information, call 707-480-5287.

• Church of the Oaks 2nd annual pasta feed. 6-9 p.m. Church of the Oaks corner of W. Sierra and Page St. $25. Auction, raffles and prizes.

Sunday, May 19

• New Heron Hall art exhibit opening reception “Into the Fold” oil and acrylic paintings by Angela Zocco Sturr. 3-5 p.m. Free. No RSVP necessary. 707-527-9277 x 100.

• Matsuri! Japanese Arts Festival returned to Juilliard Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Veteran Appreciation Expo at the Petaluma Veteran Center, So. Petaluma Blvd. 12 to 3 p.m. Free to all vets and families. Free BBQ lunch with all the trimmings. Displays and veteran speakers. Non-alcohol event. For more information, call 707-765-4898.

Monday, May 20

• Paint night; Moonlight Dolphin dance. 6 p.m. Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Dr. RP. Unleash your inner artist. $39. Ages 21 and up.

• A benefit for Jerry Knight’s River Theater featuring Elvin Bishop’s big fun trio at Redwood Café, 6240 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. The flood damaged the theater tremendously. 100 percent of the net proceeds going towards rebuilding the theater. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets only available on line $35.Ages 18 and over. www.eventbrite.com/e/a-benefit-for-jerry-knights -river-theater-feat-elvin-bishops-big-fun-trio.

Tuesday, May 21

• Free tutoring program 3-6 p.m.at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call Honor Jackson at 707-584-2856.

Wednesday, May 22

• After-hours mixer at 5979 Commerce Blvd., RP. Covering La Hoya, Irene’s Fitting Room, RP Tire Pros and Azalo. Refreshments. Free to all.

Thursday, May 23

• Heart connection group will meet at the Sebastopol Area Senior Center, 167 N. High St., Sebastopol at 1:30-3 p.m. $5. Everyone is welcome.

Friday, May 24

• Free drop-off for household toxics at the central disposal site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

• 7th annual teste from 2-6 p.m. 5186 Gravenstein Hwy. S. Sebastopol. Stormal event by the Active 20/30 club.

Sunday, May 26

• Somas el Son at the Flamingo. 7-11:59 p.m. 2777 4th St., Santa Rosa. Santa Rosa Salsa Sunday.

Monday, May 27

• Healing power of hypnosis- A drop-in workshop. Suggested donation, $10. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sonoma County Healing Academy, 6741 Sebastopol Ave., Suite 120-140, Sebastopol. 707-827-3615.

Tuesday, May 28

• Derek Hough at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $69.50-$89.50. For more information, go to lutherburbnkcenter.org.

Wednesday, May 29

• Community Foundation Sonoma. 120 Stony Point Rd., # 220, Santa Rosa.

120 Stony Point Rd., # 220. Santa Rosa. Round table discussion. 707-579-4073.

Thursday, May 30

• Sonoma speed festival on the Plaza with historic car races. 453 First St., Sonoma. 5:30-7:30 p.m.