Community Events Calendar May 12, 2017 through May 25, 2017

Friday, May 12

• The Friends of the Rohnert Park Senior Center are hosting weekly Bingo games, every Friday at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Drive and all are welcome! Doors open at 4 p.m. and the first game is a 6:30 pm. Buy-ins are $35 or $45 which includes everything. Payouts upon attendance. Food is also available for purchase. All the proceeds go to the Rohnert Park Senior Center.

• SSU Symphonic Wind Ensemble & Concert Band performing at Weill Hall, 7:30 -9:30 p.m. Cost, $8, free to SSU students. For more information: Contact 707- 664-2324

Saturday, May 13

• Pancake breakfast being hosted by Rohnert Park Public Safety Officers Association, from 8-11a.m. at RPDPS Fire Station 2, Golf Course Dr. and Country Club Dr. All funds raised by this event will go directly to Project Grad.

Sunday, May 14

• Mother's Day Champagne Brunch Buffet, at Sally Tomatoes, outdoor seating large parties welcome. Reservations call 707-665-9472, www.sallytomatoes.com 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Monday, May 15

• SSU Student Composers Concert, performing at Schroeder Hall, 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.Cost, $8, free to SSU students. For more information: Contact 707- 664-2324.

Tuesday, May 16

• SSU Vocal Repertory Recital at Schroeder Hall, 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Vocal soloistsfrom the Vocal Repertory class. Cost $8, free to SSU students. For more information: Contact 707- 664-2324.

Wednesday, May 17

• SSU Vocal Repertory Recital at Weill Hall, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Vocal soloists from the Vocal Repertory class will perform. Cost $8, free to SSU students. For more information: Contact 707- 664-2324

Thursday, May 18

• Writers Forum presenter Elizabeth Stark, Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Battling Demons and Chasing Whims: How to Build a Meaningful, Inspired Writing Practice. Even for those of us passionate about writing, it can be such a challenge to build a consistent, productive writing practice. This workshop will help you find your own organic path to integrating writing into your daily life in a pleasurable, inspiring way, and showing up on the page with courage and curiosity.

Friday, May 19

• Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati, presents Introduction to Shamanism with Sarah Dole, 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Suggested donation $10-$20. Access Your Spirit Helpers for problem solving, healing, self-empowerment, and clarity. Explore shamanism and experience a shamanic journey to meet your personal Power Animal. No drugs or plant medicine will be used. Bring a blanket, eye-covering and drum or rattle if you have one. No experience necessary.

Saturday, May 20

• Third Annual California Luau at the Moose Lodge, 20580 Broadway, Sonoma to benefit the Sonoma Moose Lodge #2048, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. Funds raised from the event will be used for upgrades to the lodge's kitchen. The menu, prepared by Moose member, Roger Declercq of Sonoma Gourmet, will feature whole roasted crispy pig with three salsas, smoked chicken thighs with pineapple-soy glaze, slow-smoked brisket with horseradish barbecue sauce, and plenty of side dishes. Homemade desserts will be prepared by the Women of the Moose. Tickets are $40 per person and include dinner, one free drink, and live music by Showcase. For more information, call 707-996-3877.

• Kids to Parks Day Scavenger Hunt at Howarth Park, Santa Rosa, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. To participate, pick up instructions for the scavenger hunt and a map at the Howarth Park Train Station on May 20th.

• Miwok District Pinewood Derby contest at the Lion’s Club Scout Hut, 86 LaPlaza, Cotati, 10 a.m. For more information, call 707-217-6490.

• St. Elizabeth Seaton Sock Hop, 4 – 7 p.m., sponsored by the Knights of Columbus 9090, St. Elizabeth Seaton Church Hall, 4595 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, 6 - 11 p.m. Hot Dogs and potato salad, beans, chips and dessert. Beverage tickets will be available for purchase. Single $15, Couple $25. To purchase tickets or get more information call parish office at 707-585-3708.

Sunday, May 21

• Artful Arrangements’ third annual free Down Home Day is a festival of affordable family fun, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at 205 Orchard Lane, Penngrove, on the grounds of a 1915 working homestead. The Spyralites will be playing in the Amphitheater, with cold brews available in the Libation Station. There will be BBQ Chicken & Fixin’s ($7), Hot Dog Meals ($5), Hot Dogs ($3), and $1 bottled water, sodas, coffee, cake, ice cream and chips. The grounds have baby-changing and rest stations, and offer many places to relax and eat lunch. ADA. Free off-street parking. Free things to do are: learn about farm animals, shoe sticker club, wood-splitting demos, small-stage performances by local talent, hula hoop hop, walking through The Portal of Time, grounds tours and much more.

• The Rohnert Park Community Band will present cartoon favorites at 3 p.m at the Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane Rohnert Park. Music from Aladdin, Peanuts, Frozen, UP, The Incredibles, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, The Pink Panther and many more musicals will be featured. The general admission is $5 and age 18 and under is free. For more information, call 707-585-7550.

Monday, May 22

• Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Meeting, 130 Avram Avenue, 2nd floor Hall conference room, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23

• Copperfield’s Books presents Redwood Writers Fiction, at Copperfield’s Bookstore Montgomery Village 775 Village Court, Santa Rosa, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Open to the public.

Wednesday, May 24

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce Sponsors After Hours Mixer - Kat Thurman, Sierra Office Products, 6115 State Farm Drive, Unit B4., 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Open to everyone and free to attend so bring your business cards & a friend. Chamber member $250 Pot of Gold Drawing at 6:15 p.m. Complimentary appetizers and refreshments. Bring a raffle prize and advertise your business.

Thursday, May 25

• Planning Commission Meeting, City Hall Council Chamber, 130 Avram Ave., Rohnert Park, 6 p.m.