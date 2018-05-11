Community Events Calendar May 11, 2018 through May 24, 2018

Friday, May 11

• Petaluma Junior Police Camp-grades 3-6. Free at the Petaluma Police Department, Petaluma. Call 707-781-1289 or go to jrow@ci.petaluma.ca.us,city of Petaluma.net.

• The Commanders Jazz Ensemble free concert from the USAF Band of the Golden West. 7 p.m. at the Green Music Center at SSU, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Reserve your seat by visiting tickets.sonoma.edu or by calling 866-955-6040.

• The Northern Calidonria’s 12th annual Tech Expo 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The state of the art exposition is for the mental and physical well-being of veterans, seniors, people with disabilities, educators and health professionals and the general public at the Grace Pavilion on the Sonoma Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-636-3063.

Saturday, May 12

• Pick your own garden produce at the Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue’s Community Supported Agriculture program weekly bag of fresh vegetables from the Wildlife Education Garden. Starting at $20 and up. 403 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. 707-992-0274.

• Hessel Community Guild invites you to the annual plant sale Saturday, May 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will feature a large variety of vegetable starts. There will be a coloring contest for kids. Proceeds from the plant sale benefit our program and building maintenance funds. 5400 Blank Rd., Sebastopol. 707-480-5287.

• Sonoma County free bookmobile in Oliver’s Market parking lot, 2-3:30 p.m.

• Free second Saturday at Redwood State Parks Day. Use parking pass. Free. savetheredwoods.org.

• “Microcosms”: A closer Look at Mushrooms & Lichens,” paintings by Lucy Martin with an opening reception, New Heron Hall Art Exhibit from 3-5 p.m. Free. No RSVP necessary. For more information, Call 707-527-9277 x 110.

Sunday, May 13

• Mother's Day

• Fan Fest: Second Sunday Family Fun series, 1-4 p.m., Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, RP. Admission is free. This event contains all sorts of fun events for kids and parents, with free activities and games, giant inflatables, food, beverages, live entertainment, and more. For more information, contact Cindy Bagley at 707-588-3456 or at cbagley@rpcity.org.

• Laguna de Santa Rosa Trail & Meadowlark Field Walk with Laguna Foundation and Regional Parks staff 2-5 p.m. Celebrate Mother’s Day and Mother Earth with a fun and informative walk along the Laguna de Santa Rosa with naturalists and ecologists. Total mileage walking will be 2-3 miles over mostly flat but uneven ground. $10 (non-refundable). Pre-registration required. For more information, contact maggiehart@lagunafoundation.org. or call 707-527-9277 x 110.

• Free Museum admission for moms. 10 a.m. -- 5 p.m. at Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. 707-579-4452.

Monday, May 14

• Council on Aging-Senior dining site Monday through Fridays at The Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. For more information call 707-525-0143.

• Race for Kids Heroes benefit-supporters night out. Talk by Alden Mills and a complimentary copy of his book. $20. 6-9 p.m. Steven Cozza, 707-328-9766 or sonomacountykids.com

Tuesday, May 15

• Vet-to-Vet Support group meets weekly at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park at 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, Ext. 3.

• Working Professionals Support Group from 6-7:30 p.m. at the NAMI Sonoma County Office, 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3.

Wednesday, May 16

• Foster Care Adoption-TLC Child and Family Services. Help children in need by becoming a Resource Family. Call 707-528-3020 or go to tlc4kids.org.

• The Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce has their 2018 Annual Business Showcase at the Callinan Sports & Fitness Center, 5405 Snyder Ln. from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Open to the public and free to attend. Families welcome. Lots of giveaways and free food and drink samples and awesome raffle prizes too.

• “Living with Dementia by Moment” sponsored by Senior Care Authority Done. Three geriatric physicians Dr. Wynn Canio, from Kaiser; Dr. E. Landsverk, from ElderConsult Geriatrics and Dr. Michelle Dhanak, ElderConsult Geriatrics will discuss everything from delirium to dementia to pain. Bring your questions. Hosted by Fountaingrove Lodge, 4210 Thomas Lake Harris Dr., Santa Rosa. For more information, call Marcy Baskin at 415-302-2929. RSVP required to reserve your seat. Valet parking and refreshments will be served.

Thursday, May 17

• NAMI Recovery Support group from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1551 Montgomery St., Santa Rosa. From more information, call 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

• Writers Forum presenter Rebecca Rosenberg at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. For more details go to www.TheWriteSpot.us.

• Free job fairs at Sonoma County job link from 3-6 p.m.,2222 Capricorn Way, Suite 100, Santa Rosa. 707-565-8079.

Friday, May 18

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residence. No appointment is required. The hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Drop off site is Central Disposal site (Bldg. 5) 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

• Pasta feed at the Church of the Oaks from 6-9 p.m. $20 per person. Children half price. Reservations required no later than May 13th. Dance to music provided by Gil Gardner, Sylvan Eidelman and Patrick McCarty. Auctions, raffles and prizes. Fun for the entire family. Tickets may be purchased from Event Coordinator, Wayne Thush, 707-217-8344 or email wayneandnancyt@prodigy.net.

• Reach a deeper sense of peace of mind by listening to the soothing sounds of Tibetan singing bowls at Friday night Flock Night 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. A suggested donation of $10-$20 please. For more information, call 707-795-2398.

Saturday, May 19

• 124th Annual Luther Burbank Rose Parade and Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., downtown Santa Rosa, 90 Santa Rosa Avenue. For more information, contact (707) 523-3728 or info@roseparadefestival.com.

• 35th Annual Rohnert Park, Fishing Derby, 8 a.m.-- 10 p.m., 5010 Roberts Lake Rd, RP. To get tickets, visit www.fishing-derby.org.

• Kids love the applesauce challenge as they get to feed their parents. It’s a $1 contest to see how many bites of applesauce the parents can eat in one minute. The winner gets a $25 gift card to a local feed or country store. Visit down home day on the Artful Arrangements Homestead, 205 Orchard Ln., Penngrove. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking is free. For more information, call 707-664-8656.

• Celebrating the Living Historians of WWII & Korea. Help us prepare for the big event, 10-4 p.m. at the Pacific Coast Air Museum, 1 Air Way, at N. Laughlin & Becker, Santa Rosa 707-566-8380, pacificcoastairmuseum.org.

• Songbird of Cinema Series: Healing, health, humanity, peace and positivity at Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 7-9 p.m. $12. Advanced tickets: tinyurl.com/songbirdcinema1. For more information, call 707-795-2398.

Sunday, May 20

• Luther Burbank Rose Parade and Festival, 90 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. for the parade and 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. is the festival. After the parade, the fun continues with a festival in downtown Santa Rosa. Enjoy family fun activities, music and a variety of food booths. For more information call 707-523-3728. Free Admission.

•. West End Farmers Market, 9 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa, 9:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. Enjoy local music and a beer and kombucha garden on the lawn at Depot Park. This is a wonderful event for families and children - and anyone who wants to stroll through the Historic Railroad Square shopping district. Free parking all day. For information, call 707-477-8422.

• Sonoma County Kids Gran Fondo Benefit-Kids helping kids, open to all ages. $20 Luchessi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. 707-328-9766.

Monday, May 21

• California Mentor is seeking loving families with a spare bedroom to support adults with special needs. Receive a monthly payment (up to $3,000) and ongoing support. As a Mentor you become a teacher, an advocate and a friend. Information sessions are held weekly. Learn more and contact Diane at 707-544-5282 ext. 2510.

Tuesday, May 22

• Vet-to-Vet Support Group 5:30-7 p.m. at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park.

• Big night out-benefitting the Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County 4Cs. 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Lagunitas Brewing Co., 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Tickets are $25 for adults & $10 for children 12 and under. Your ticket includes admission to the event and food ticket. This is a family friendly event for a great cause.

Wednesday, May 23

• Santa Rosa Wednesday Night Market, Old Courthouse Square and Fourth Street, Santa Rosa, 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Celebrating 30 years in 2018, brings together everything there is to love about Santa Rosa and Sonoma County. For more information call Leslie Graves at 707-524-2123.

• Smart Cycling Class-learn everything from lane positioning to gear ratios. $10-$20. 6-8:30 p.m. 750 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. 707-545-0153.

Thursday, May 24

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.