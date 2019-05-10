Community Events Calendar May 10, 2019 through May 23, 2019

Friday, May 10

• Come and listen to invigorating and inspirational talks from local people. The Importance of Intuition as a Valid Form of Knowledge with Dr. Jon Jackson, M.D. at the Sebastopol Area Senior Center, 167 N. High St. 707-829-2440.

Free for members.

• The North Bay Sinfonietta, a chamber orchestra under the auspices of the Santa Rosa Junior College, will present a concert under the direction of its Founder/Conductor Cynthia Weichel. 7:30 pm at the Church of the Incarnation (550 Mendocino Ave.). General admission tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the door prior to the concert. In a concert honoring mothers, the first 50 mothers will receive a flower in honor of Mother’s Day.

Saturday, May 11

• Motherhood and nesting exploration bird walk with Lisa Hug 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $55. Pre-registration required. 707-527-9277 x 100.

• Sonoma County Bookmobile in Oliver’s shopping center, Cotati. 2-3:30 p.m. Stop by and check out free books.

Sunday, May 12

• Neil Gaiman at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. 8 p.m. Tickets are $45-$59. For more information, go to lutherburbnkcenter.org.

Monday, May 13

• Understanding wood-A Craftsman’s meetup. 7-9 p.m. 6791 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol. Free.

Tuesday, May 14

• Free tutoring program 3-6 p.m. at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Runs the entire school year with qualified tutors for grades five through 12. 707-584-2856.

• Women in business networking mixer 5:30-7 p.m. Blue Apple Dental group, 6230 State Farm Dr. RP.

Wednesday, May 15

• The community is invited to the dedication and presentation of the Rotary Community Peace Park at the Burton Ave. Recreation Center, 7421 Burton Ave., Rohnert Park. 5:30 p.m. Listen to speakers and enjoy a light refreshment. For more information, call 707-508-5819.

Thursday, May 16

• Loving the Living Room at the Wild Oak Saddle Club, 550 White Oak Dr., Santa Rosa. Family style sit-down dinner with live and silent auction. For more information, call 707-579-0138.

• How to write with your senses and ignite your words onto the age. Copperfield’s in downtown Petaluma from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

• Keb’ Mo’ at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $39-$59. For more information, go to lutherburbnkcenter.org.

• Long term care planning a workshop led by Art Neibrief. 4:30-5:30 p.m. at 101 Golf Course Dr., Suite C-7. For more information, call 707-584-1415.

Friday, May 17

• Sound healing harmony with Jesse Stark. Reach a deeper sense of peace of mind and love in your heart. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $10-$20. 8299 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. For more information, call 707-795-2398.

• Speaking of death-join an informal gathering and talk about living, death and dying. Drop in, no reservations necessary. the Sebastopol Area Senior Center, 167 N. High St. 707-829-2440.

Saturday, May 18

• Kids to Parks day scavenger hunt. Howarth Park, Santa Rosa. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. All ages welcome.

• Taking great photos with your smartphone workshop with Susan and Neil Silverman. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $105. Pre-registration required. 707-527-9277 x 100.

• Paula Poundstone 8 p.m. Tickets $29-$45. For more information, go to lutherburbnkcenter.org.

• Hessel Community Guild invites you to its annual spring plant sale and craft fair fundraiser 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at 5400 Blank Rd., Sebastopol. Free admission. For more information, call 707-480-5287.

Sunday, May 19

• New Heron Hall art exhibit opening reception “Into the Fold” oil and acrylic paintings by Angela Zocco Sturr. 3-5 p.m. Free. No RSVP necessary. 707-527-9277 x 100.

• Matsuri! Japanese Arts Festival returned to Juilliard Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Veteran Appreciation Expo at the Petaluma Veteran Center, So. Petaluma Blvd. 12 to 3 p.m. Free to all vets and families. Free BBQ lunch with all the trimmings. Displays and veteran speakers. Non-alcohol event. For more information, call 707-765-4898.

Monday, May 20

• Paint night; Moonlight Dolphin dance. 6 p.m. Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Dr. RP. Unleash your inner artist. $39. Ages 21 and up.

Tuesday, May 21

• Free tutoring program 3-6 p.m.at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call Honor Jackson at 707-584-2856.

Wednesday, May 22

• After-hours mixer at 5979 Commerce Blvd., RP. Covering La Hoya, Irene’s Fitting Room, RP Tire Pros and Azalo. Refreshments. Free to all.

Thursday, May 23

• Heart connection group will meet at the Sebastopol Area Senior Center, 167 N. High St., Sebastopol at 1:30-3 p.m. $5. Everyone is welcome.