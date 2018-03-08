Community Events Calendar March 9, 2018 through March 22, 2018

Friday, March 9

• Director Alexandre Philippe in person at Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall at SSU, Rohnert Park, 7 p.m., will introduce the film 78/52: Hitchcock’s shower scene and answer questions after the screening. For more information, call 707-664-2606 or www.sonoma.edu/sfi. A $5 donation is suggested. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots.

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. The hours are from 7:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Drop off site is Central Disposal site (Bldg. 5) 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

• Maternity Consignment Event, Sonoma Fair Grounds, Grace Pavilion, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa, 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. New and gently used clothes, toys, books, games, DVDs, furniture and outdoor gear. Free parking, $2 admission. For more information, call Jen Hundley, 707-456-7523, or visit www.northbay.jbfsale.com.

Saturday, March 10

• Petaluma Junior Police Camp-grades 3-6. Free at the Petaluma Police Department, Petaluma. Call 707-781-1289 or go to jrow@ci.petaluma.ca.us, city of Petaluma.net.

• Corned Beef & Cabbage feed sponsored by the Penngrove Social Firemen for the improvement and maintenance of Penngrove Park and clubhouse. Served from 4-7 p.m. Adult tickets are $15 and children under 12, $7.50. Raffle tickets $1 each. Visa gift cards as prizes. Need not be present to win. Penngrove Clubhouse, 385 Woodward, Penngrove. For more information, call 707-782-1183.

• Free showing of Wonder Woman film, PG-13, 1 p.m. Central Santa Rosa Library, 211 E. St., Santa Rosa. For more information, visit sonomacounty.libcal.com.

• California State Parks are offering free admission to more than 40 redwood state parks.

Find out what parks are participating and download a free pass at savetheredwoods.org.

Sunday, March 11

• Fan Fest: Second Sunday Family Fun series, 1-4 p.m., Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, RP. Admission is free. This event contains all sorts of fun events for kids and parents, with free activities and games, giant inflatables, food, beverages, live entertainment, and more. For more information, contact Cindy Bagley at 707-588-3456 or at cbagley@rpcity.org.

• Director Alexandre Philippe in person at Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall at SSU, Rohnert Park, 4:30 p.m., will introduce the film 78/52: Hitchcock’s shower scene and answer questions after the screening. For more information, call 707-664-2606 or www.sonoma.edu/sfi. A $5 donation is suggested. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots.

Monday, March 12

• Council on Aging-Senior dining site Monday through Fridays at The Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. For more information, call707-525-0143.

Tuesday, March 13

• Take a day trip to the Sonoma Plaza and visit the National Historic Monument. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $10 /Friends of the Senior Center members, $15 non-members. Register at the Senior Center front desk during regular business hours. Transportation will be provided by the RP Senior Center van.

• Vet-to-Vet Support group meets weekly at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park at 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, Ext. 3.

Wednesday, March 14

• Foster Care Adoption-TLC Child and Family Services. Help children in need by becoming a Resource Family. Call 707-528-3020 or go to tlc4kids.org.

• Free Pi Day, Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. Visual representations of math and art on display. Math competition, games and pie. Registration required: sonomacounty.libcal.com.

Thursday, March 15

• Pick your own garden produce at the Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue’s Community Supported Agriculture program weekly bag of fresh vegetables from the Wildlife Education Garden. Starting at $20 and up. 403 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. 707-992-0274.

• A writer’s forum will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Copperfield’s books, 140 Kentucky St. Petaluma. Discover the revealing of a children’s publishing process. Contact www.TheWriteSpot.us for more information.

• The Emergency Relief Consortium, a local group of nonprofits, business owners and concerned citizens meet every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Thomas Page Room at the Cotati City Hall. Come and get involved with the efforts to rebuild Sonoma County and aid those in need. If you have needs, please contact Shelter, Preparedness, Resources & Distribution (SHEPRD) at Sonoma.SHEPRD@gmail.com.

Friday, March 16

• A North Bay premiere “Lost in Paris”, 7 p.m. at the Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall at SSU, Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-664-2606 or go to www.sonoma.edu/sfi. A donation of $5 is suggested. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots.

Saturday, March 17

• The 32nd annual Sharing of the Green, 5:30-10:30 p.m. at the Double Tree in Rohnert Park.

• Carmina Burana, Santa Rosa High School Performing Arts Auditorium, Santa Rosa High School, 1235 Mendocino Avenue, SR, 7:30 p.m. The concert is performed by Sonoma County Philharmonic. Tickets are free for students 18 and under, non-students $15.

Sunday, March 18

• Carmina Burana, Santa Rosa High School Performing Arts Auditorium, Santa Rosa High School, 1235 Mendocino Avenue, SR, 2 p.m. The concert is performed by Sonoma County Philharmonic. Tickets are free for students 18 and under, non-students $15.

• A North Bay premiere “Lost in Paris” at the Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall at SSU, Rohnert Park, at 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 707-664-2606 or go to www.sonoma.edu/sfi. A donation of $5 is suggested. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots.

Monday, March 19

Tuesday, March 20

Wednesday, March 21

Thursday, March 22

