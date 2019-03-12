Community Events Calendar March 8, 2019 through March 21, 2019

Friday, March 8

• The 6th Street Playhouse presents Million Dollar Quartet by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $38-$48 with under 30s at $35. Call 707-523-4185, ext. 1 for more information. Will run from March 8 to March 16

• Free recital at Piner High School, Santa Rosa. No tickets or reservations required.6 p.m.

• Live music to celebrate International Women’s Day with the rock, blues, soul and R & B of the Stephanie Teel Band, 8:30-11:30 p.m. at the Redwood Café, 8420 Old Redwood Hwy. $10-$15. 707-795-7868.

Saturday, March 9

• Join Santa Rosa cartoonist Brian Fies to celebrate the release of his graphic novel “A Fire Story.” A true-life account of the 2017 Sonoma County wildfires. For more information, call 707-579-4452.

• LGBTQI and friends Mardi Gras dance party. Outstanding dance music, food, bling, fortune tellers, card readers, a no-host and so much more. 6:30-10 p.m. Pre-purchase tickets $12 at the door $15. Call to pre-purchase tickets, 707-829-2440.

• Penngrove Social Firemen presents Corned Beef and cabbage feed. 4-7 p.m. Penngrove Community Clubhouse, 385 Woodward Ave., Penngrove- corner of Oak and Woodward. Adults $15, children under 12, $8. A pot-o-gold drawing offers prizes of Visa gift cards of $200, $100 and $50. Tickets will be sold at the door. For more information, call 707-217-7161.

• An evening of wine and music hosted by Technology High School PTSA and Fogline Vineyards. 5-7:30 p.m. 875 River Rd., Fulton.

• A look ahead to the new season for Spreckels Performing Arts Center with a 30th season announcement party. Free. For more information, call 707-588-3400.

Sunday, March 10

• Tyler Henry-Life Lessons I’ve Learned from the Departed at 7:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. Tickets: $59-$79; VIP tickets with meet and greet, $129. Tickets and information are available 24/7 online at lutherburbankcenter.org.

• Young People’s Chamber Orchestra presents a seriously delirious musical pageant 7 p.m. at Railroad Sw., Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-546-8742.

• Turn your clocks ahead one hour for daylight savings time.

Monday, March 11

• Educate yourself on all aspects at the end of life in this series with Tess Lorraine. Open to anyone and everyone. Members $8 a class or $10 for non-members. At the Sebastopol Area Senior Center. For more information, call 707-829-2440.

Tuesday, March 12

• Join Sonoma Speakeasy after the farmer’s market every Tues. of one of Sonoma’s Valley’s most popular music nights. Bring your dancing shoes. Free. 452 First St. E. Sonoma. 707-996-1364.

Wednesday, March 13

• A matter of balance: managing concerns about falls. 8-session program which focuses on preventing galls. Two-hour class offered throughout Sonoma County. Courses are free with a suggested donation of $20 for materials and no one is turned away. 6800 Hunter Dr., Suite A, Rohnert Park. 3-5 p.m. To register call 707-565-5936.

• Luther Burbank Experiment Farm in Sebastopol mission is to keep the legacy of Luther Burbank alive. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at 7781 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol. 707-829-2916.

• Join the RPPS at Sally Tomatoes for the 6 p.m. event of seeing new officers receiving promotions. Call the city for more information.

Thursday, March 14

• Welcome to the Village-learn about aging better together. Meet Village members and volunteers at an information meeting. Free. 955 Petaluma Blvd. S., Petaluma. 707-776-6055.

• Understanding your Medicare. Presented by HICAP, unbiased Medicare education and counseling. Free and open to the community. RSVP at 800-434-0222.

Friday, March 15

• The North Bay Sinfonietta, a chamber orchestra under the auspices of the Santa Rosa Junior College will present a concert under the direction of Cynthia Weichel starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Church of the Incarnation, 550 Mendocino Ave. General admission tickets $10. Purchase tickets at the door.

Saturday, March 16

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma county residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. State transportation laws limit each vehicle to a maximum of 15 gallons of liquid (with a maximum of 5 gallons per container) or 125 pounds of solid material. Never mix chemicals. Place in sealed containers in the trunk packed to prevent spills. Syringes/needles must be in a sealed and labeled approved container. No electronics, explosives, ammunition, radioactive materials, biological wastes will be accepted. The disposal site is located at 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

Sunday, March 17

• Peace, love and Woodstock-runs through Sept.8. Named for the 1969 music festival, Woodstock may be the smallest Peanuts character, but he has a huge presence in the strip. In this exhibition, take a trip through the life of Woodstock. For more information, call 707-579-4452.

• Think green for St. Patrick’s Day.

Monday, March 18

• Spring break classes for grades K-6. Classes include animation, cooking, hands-on-science, movie-making and more. Advance registration is required. For fees and registration, visit schulzmuseum.org/learn/classes-camps or call 707-284-1272.

Tuesday, March 19

• Yoga for Radiance by Dina Handley at Sebastopol Senior Center, 167 N. High St. 9:30-10:30 a.m. $8 members and $10 for non-members. For more information, call 707-829-2440.

Wednesday, March 20

Thursday, March 21

