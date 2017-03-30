Community Events Calendar March 31, 2017 through April 13, 2017

Friday, March 31

• The Friends of the Rohnert Park Senior Center are hosting weekly Bingo games, every Friday at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Drive and all are welcome! Doors open at 4 p.m. and the first game is at 6:30 p.m. Buy-ins are $35 or $45 which includes everything. Payouts depend on attendance. Food is also available for purchase.

• “The Sugar Bean Sisters,” 8 p.m., Spreckels Performing Arts Center Bette Condiotti Theater, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, call box office at (707) 588-3400 for tickets.

• Race A Cop, 6-9 p.m., Driven Raceway, 4601 Redwood Dr., Rohnert Park, $15 per person for a 15-minute driver safety course with an officer from Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. The first 100 kids get in free. No presale, tickets at the door only.

Saturday, April 1

• “The Sugar Bean Sisters,” 8 p.m., Spreckels Performing Arts Center Bette Condiotti Theater, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, call box office at (707) 588-3400 for tickets.

• Rohnert Park Piranha Swim Team pasta feed, 6 p.m., Burton Recreation Center, 7421 Burton Ave., Rohnert Park, $10 and tickets available at door.

• Beyondanda and Beyond (a two-man comedy show with Swami), 7-9:30 p.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati, $24 in advance, or $25 at the door.

• Technology High School Crane Creek Cleanup, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., a regional remembrance of Dr. Joseph Immel. Join in celebrating the life of Immel in one of his beloved places. Every year Dr. Immel would take his sophomore class to enjoy the beauty of Crane Creek Regional Park.

• March for Health Santa Rosa, noon-3 p.m., Santa Rosa City Hall, 100 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, leaders of community organizations will speak, www.marchforhealth.org.

Sunday, April 2

• “The Sugar Bean Sisters,” 8 p.m., Spreckels Performing Arts Center Bette Condiotti Theater, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, call box office at (707) 588-3400 for tickets.

Monday, April 3

No events scheduled

Tuesday, April 4

• Golf Course Oversight Committee meeting, Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane Rohnert Park, 7 p.m.

• Petaluma East-Side Farmers Market, Lucchesi-Park 320 N. McDowell Petaluma,

10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Food and produce, live musical entertainment, face painting, a balloon artist, a jumping house and pony rides.

Wednesday, April 5

• Rohnert Park Chamber, Noontimes Luncheon at Fairview Sonoma County at Foxtail, 100 Golf Course Dr., Rohnert Park. Cost: $25 for members, register before March 31. After, members are $30 and non-members $40.

Thursday, April 6

• Cotati State of the City address, noon-1:30 p.m., Cotati Room next to Cotati Police Station, 203 W. Sierra Ave., Cotati, $15, RSVP required, RSVP at chamber@cotati.org or call (707) 795-5508.

• Mobile Home Park Rent Appeal Meeting, City Hall Council Chambers, 130 Avram Ave., Rohnert Park, 6 p.m.

• “The Sugar Bean Sisters,” 7:30 p.m., Spreckels Performing Arts Center Bette Condiotti Theater, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, call box office at (707) 588-3400 for tickets.

Friday, April 7

• The Friends of the Rohnert Park Senior Center are hosting weekly Bingo games, every Friday at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Drive and all are welcome! Doors open at 4 p.m. and the first game is at 6:30 p.m. Buy-ins are $35.00 or $45.00 which includes everything. Payouts depend on

attendance. Food is also available for purchase.

Saturday, April 8

• Sonoma County Bunfest, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Burton Avenue Recreation Center, 7421 Burton Ave., Rohnert Park, several shelters and organizations will be there with adoptable bunnies, free and open to the public.

• “The Sugar Bean Sisters,” 8 p.m., Spreckels Performing Arts Center Bette Condiotti Theater, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, call box office at (707) 588-3400 for tickets.

Sunday, April 9

• Redwood Writers presents Iris Jamahl Dunkle, “Answering the Call, How Jack London Changed My Life and Inspired Me to Become a Writer,” Flamingo Hotel, 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 2-4:30 p.m. $5 for members, $10 for non-members, for more information, go to www.redwoodwriters.org.

• Cotati Museum & Historical Society’s ninth annual Old-Fashion Chicken BBQ, noon-4 p.m., Cotati Room, Ray Miller Community Center, 216 E. School St., $14 in advance or $17 at the door. Thomas Page Academy students will read their essays. Tickets available at Professional Framing Services, (707) 795-2791, Cotati Exchange Bank and Cotati Historical Museum, (707) 794-0305.

• “The Sugar Bean Sisters,” 2 p.m., Spreckels Performing Arts Center Bette Condiotti Theater, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, call box office at (707) 588-3400 for tickets.

Monday, April 10

• Sonoma Speaker Series: In Conversation with Brooke Gladstone and Dan Schur, Hanna Boys Center, 17000 Arnold Dr., Sonoma, 7 p.m., $35 general, $75 VIP. Discuss how media should cover the Trump administration, with guests Brooke Gladstone, media analyst and co-host of NPR's "On the Media," and Dan Schnur, a leading figure in Republican national politics.

Tuesday, April 11

• Rohnert Park Chamber’s Women in Business Luncheon at Mary’s Pizza Shack Patio, 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $25, guest speaker, Tiffanie Burrage.

• Rohnert Park City Council meeting, 5 p.m., 130 Avram Avenue, Rohnert Park. This meeting will be televised live on Channel 26.

• Cotati City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 201 W. Sierra Ave., Cotati, meeting streamed at http://www.ci.cotati.ca.us.

Wednesday, April 12

• The Petaluma Film Alliance presents Wednesday night screenings of classic, foreign, and independent films with guests, lectures, and post-screening discussions. This week is “The Jungle Book.” Pre-film lectures at 6 p.m., screenings begin at 7 p.m., in the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium on the Petaluma Campus of Santa Rosa Junior College, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma.

Thursday, April 13

• Planning Commission meeting, City Hall, council chamber, 130 Avram Ave., Rohnert Park, 6 p.m., meeting will be televised live on Channel 26.

• Sister Cities Relations Committee meeting, 7 p.m., Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park.