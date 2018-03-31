Community Events Calendar March 30, 2018 through April 12, 2018

Friday, March 30

• Foster Care Adoption-TLC Child and Family Services. Help children in need by becoming a Resource Family. Call 707-528-3020 or go to tlc4kids.org.

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. The hours are from 7:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Drop off site is Central Disposal site (Bldg. 5) 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

• Friday night Bingo, Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., 4 p.m.-10 p.m. The Friends of the Rohnert Park Senior Center are hosting weekly BINGO games, every Friday and all are welcome! The doors open at 4 pm and the first game is 6:30 pm. Buy-ins are $35 or $45 which includes everything. Payouts upon attendance. All the proceeds go to the Rohnert Park Senior Center!

Saturday, March 31

• Pick your own garden produce at the Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue’s Community Supported Agriculture program weekly bag of fresh vegetables from the Wildlife Education Garden. Starting at $20 and up. 403 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. For more information call 707-992-0274.

• Easter egg hunt with the Rohnert Park Public Safety Officers Association at 9 a.m. at 100 Golf Course Drive. Free. The Easter Bunny will pose for pictures with kids. 707-584-7766.

• Kiwanis Club of Sebastopol presents the 38th annual Easter Egg Hunt 10 a.m. at Ives Park, 7400 Willow St. Bring a basket. Sebastopolkiwanis.org.

•Kids’ Free Day Hands-on crafts at the Charles M. Schultz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Free admission. For more information call 707-579-4452.

• Easter Egg Hunt & Family Day at the History Museum of Sonoma County, 425 7th St., Santa Rosa. Hunt followed by old-fashioned outdoor games. Ages 13 & under 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Hunt at 1:30 p.m. $7 per child. For more information call 707-579-1500.

• Free East Egg Hunt sponsored by the Kenwood Firefighters” Association, Kenwood Plaza Park, 200 Warm Springs Rd., Kenwood, 9 a.m. sharp.

• Easter Eggstravaganza, Adobe Christian Church, 2875 Adobe Rd. Petaluma, $5 per family. 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Easter egg hunt, police and fire departments, bouncy houses games & prizes. For more information visit adobecc.org.

• Free Easter in the Park, Snyder Lane Baptist Church, 4689 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Egg hunts, kidventure puppet shows, bouncy houses, prizes and games. Pre-registration appreciated: snyderlanebaptist.com.

• Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. Dunbar Elementary School, 11700 Dunbar Rd., Glen Ellen.

• Spring Family Brunch & Children’s Easter Egg Hunt, Community Baptist Church, 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa, Noon-4 p.m., sponsored by the California Homemakers Association. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Suggested donation adult & child $2.50, family $5. For more information all 707-591-9573.

Sunday, April 1

• Happy Easter!

• Golden Gate Arabian Horse Association presents the 62nd Annual Arabian and Half-Arabian Horse show 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at Sonoma County Fairgrounds Lyttle Cow Palace, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd. Free. Food vendors available.

• Boating at the Barn from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Check out a rowboat, canoe, kayak or sail boat for free after a short safety demonstration and explore the Petaluma River.

• Dover Quartet-The Dover Quartet’s rise from a young ensemble to a spot at the top of their field, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park.

• Sonoma County Orchid Society presents annual show and sale, “Rainbow of Orchids,” 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Veterans Building, 1351 Maple Ave. Free Parking. Tickets $8, children 12 and under free. sonomaorchids.com.

Monday, April 2

• Council on Aging-Senior dining site Monday through Friday at The Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-525-0143.

• Camp Cotati Spring Break Camp, Thomas Page Room of Ray Miller Community Center, 216 E. School St., behind City Hall. Ages 5-12, April 2-6, M-F 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Fee: $125/week, $35/day drop in. Let your children experience the magic of Camp Cotati! Each day will include different games, crafts, and outdoor play (weather permitting). Please send your child with a lunch and snacks each day.

Tuesday, April 3

• Vet-to-Vet Support group meets weekly at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park at 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, Ext. 3.

• Golf Oversight Committee Meeting, held at the Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 4

• Petaluma Junior Police Camp-grades 3-6. Free at the Petaluma Police Department, Petaluma. Call 707-781-1289 or go to jrow@ci.petaluma.ca.us, city of Petaluma.net

• Noon Times luncheon with State Senator Bill Dodd & Columnist Chris Smith. Sponsored by Recology. Go to info@rohnertparkchamber.org for more information. 101 Golf Course Dr. 707-584-1415.

Thursday, April 5

• The Hub Cyclery is giving away free of charge refurbished bikes to families affected by the fires. The Hub Cyclery, 7880 Cotati. Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. Call 707-795-6670 for more information.

• Mobile Home Rent Appeals Board, 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 130 Avram Ave., Rohnert Park.

• “Temple Grandin” movie viewing and panel discussion 11 a.m. Ballroom B of student center. Discussion is with SSU students, faculty and local community members who have first-hand experience with Autism.

Friday, April 6

• “The Killing,” Stanley Kubrick’s all-time great caper film will be shown at 7 p.m. at Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall at SSU, Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-664-2606 or go to www.sonoma.edu/sfi. A donation of $5 is suggested. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots.

• Charles M. Schulz Museum’s first Friday film “12 angry Men” (1957). Free for museum members. $5 for the public. 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. For more information call 707-579-4452.

• SSU celebrates 10th anniversary of hosting disability awareness. Read & write hands-on presentation teaching the campus community how to use Read & Write. Free and open to all faculty, staff and students. Schulz room 1014. 10 a.m.

Saturday, April 7

• Dancing with the stars and stripes. A fundraising ballroom dance competition at 7:30 p.m. at the Jackson theater, Sonoma Country Day School, 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa. Tickets $25-$40. www.DancingWithTheStarsand Stripes.org. Proceeds benefit Veterans Resource Centers of America. Contact event manager, Barbara McChesney at barbara@dancingwiththestarsandstripes.org.

• Annual F section garage sale 9 a.m.

Sunday, April 8

• Cotati Historical Society’s Annual Old-Fashioned Chicken Barbecue 12-4 p.m. Ray Miller Center, 216 E. School St., Cotati. Tickets $14 in advance, $17 at the door. Get tickets at Cotati Museum, 707-794-0305, Professional Framing Services, 8172 La Plaza, Cotati, 707-795-2794 or Cotati Exchange Bank, 590 E. Cotati Ave., Cotati. All event proceeds benefit the Cotati Historical Society.

• Fan Fest: Second Sunday Family Fun series, 1- 4 p.m., Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, RP. Admission is free. This event contains all sorts of fun events for kids and parents, with free activities and games, giant inflatables, food, beverages, live entertainment, and more. For more information, contact Cindy Bagley at 707-588-3456 or at cbagley@rpcity.org.

• “The Killing,” Stanley Kubrick’s all-time great caper film will be shown at 4:30 p.m. at Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall at SSU, Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-664-2606 or go to www.sonoma.edu/sfi. A donation of $5 is suggested. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots.

• Walk with Jenny Blaker, Michael Knappman, Patrick Lei and Kate Symonds, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meeting in Cotati and direction and details sent upon registration. Walk and explore the upper region of Laguna de Santa Rosa. Must pre-register. maggiehart@lagunafoundation.org. $10-50 sliding scale benefits the Laguna Foundation. Bring your own lunch.

Monday, April 9

• The Department of Rehabilitation will focus on the transition to work after graduation, sponsored by Disability Services for Students. Free. 11 a.m. at the Cooperage , SSU.

Tuesday, April 10

• Women in Business luncheon, 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes 1100 Valley House Dr. Sponsored by Primerica. For more information, call 707-584-2945.

Wednesday, April 11

Thursday April 12

