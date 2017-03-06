Community Events Calendar March 3, 2017 through March 16, 2017

Friday, March 3

• “The Magic Flute,” presented by Sonoma State University's Department of Theatre Arts & Dance, 7:30 p.m., music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Libretto by Emanuel Schikaneder, direction by Lynne Moore, stage direction by Amanda McTigue, Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park.

• Book sale, 4-8 p.m., Friends of Petaluma Library Helen Putnam Community Room, 100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma (half price all day). For more information, call 763-980 ext. 5 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.

• Bingo, hosted by the Friends of the Rohnert Park Senior Center, doors open at 4 p.m. and first game is 6:30 p.m., Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., buy-ins are $35 or $45, which includes everything. Payouts upon attendance. Food is also available for purchase. Bring this ad in for a free dinner.

• “McQuadle: A Dragon’s Tale,” A Theatre for Children, Kids Street Learning Center, 709 Davis Dr., Santa Rosa, 7 p.m. This is an action-packed adventure starring a young dragon searching for his purpose. Utilizing audience participation, this comedy has a little something for everyone, $5, call (707) 483-5800 for more information.

• SSU Jazz Combo Concert, Schroeder Hall Jazz Combo Concert featuring composer/bassist Ben Allison and his group Think Free, 7:30 p.m., in Schroeder Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., $8, free to SSU students for more information: Contact (707) 664-2324 or go to www.sonoma.edu/music.

Saturday, March 4

• 71st annual Miss Sonoma County and Outstanding Teen Competition, 7–9:30 p.m., Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park.

• “The Magic Flute,” presented by Sonoma State University's Department of Theatre Arts & Dance, 7:30 p.m., music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Libretto by Emanuel Schikaneder, direction by Lynne Moore, stage direction by Amanda McTigue, Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park.

• Free informational meeting to learn more about MA in Psychology, 2-4 p.m., Sonoma State University, Stevenson Hall 3042, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park.

• Book sale, 10 a.m.-1:50 p.m. (half price), 2-4 p.m. bag sale ($2 per bag), Friends of Petaluma Library Helen Putnam Community Room, 100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma (half price all day). For more information, call 763-9801, ext. 5 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.

• “McQuadle: A Dragon’s Tale,” A Theatre for Children, Kids Street Learning Center, 709 Davis Dr., Santa Rosa, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. This is an action-packed adventure starring a young dragon searching for his purpose. Utilizing audience participation, this comedy has a little something for everyone, $5, call (707) 483-5800 for more information.

• Drip Irrigation for Happy Roots with Robert Kourik, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 216 E. School St., Cotati, free, register at dailyacts.org/events.

Sunday, March 5

• “The Magic Flute,” presented by Sonoma State University's Department of Theatre Arts & Dance, 2 p.m., music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Libretto by Emanuel Schikaneder, direction by Lynne Moore, stage direction by Amanda McTigue, Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park.

Monday, March 6

No events scheduled

Tuesday, March 7

• Sonoma State University offers an upper-division program at Napa Valley College leading to a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies. The program offers a wide variety of courses from the social sciences, humanities, and natural sciences, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Napa Valley College, Transfer Center 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa.

Wednesday, March 8

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce after-hour mixer, Terra Firma Global Partners and Bay Equity Home Loans, 470 City Center Dr., Rohnert Park., 5:30-7 p.m. Free to attend and open to all.

Thursday, March 9

Thursday, March 9, 2017, 6-8pm community is invited to join us for our 8TH Annual Disability Services & Legal Center Film Festival at the Summerfield Cinemas in Santa Rosa. Information: Call DSLC 707-636-3063 or Lake@MyDSLC.org

Friday, March 10

• SSU Nursing Transition into Practice Certificate Summer 2017 information meeting, 5-7 p.m., Sonoma State University, Darwin Hall 103, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park, no RSVP required. Contact Deborah Roberts at (707) 664-2394 or email extendeded@sonoma.edu.

• Bingo, hosted by the Friends of the Rohnert Park Senior Center, doors open at 4 p.m. and first game is 6:30 p.m., Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., buy-ins are $35 or $45, which includes everything. Payouts upon attendance. Food is also available for purchase. Bring this ad in for a free dinner.

• “McQuadle: A Dragon’s Tale,” A Theatre for Children, Kids Street Learning Center, 709 Davis Dr., Santa Rosa, 7 p.m. This is an action-packed adventure starring a young dragon searching for his purpose. Utilizing audience participation, this comedy has a little something for everyone, $5, call (707) 483-5800 for more information.

Saturday, March 11

• Penngrove Social Firemen present Corned Beef and Cabbage Feed from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Penngrove Community Clubhouse 385 Woodward Ave., Penngrove at the Corner of Oak St. and Woodward. Cost: Adults $15, Children under 12, $7.50. All proceeds help maintain Community Clubhouse and Penngrove Park, for the benefit of the community. For information, contact Stanley Pronzini 707-217-7161.

• Spreckels Theatre Company presents Cash & King, a Tribute to Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley performed by Steven Kent, 8 p.m., 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, VIP lounge tickets $45, premier tickets $35 and general admission tickets $25. For more information, call (707) 588-3400.

• “McQuadle: A Dragon’s Tale,” A Theatre for Children, Kids Street Learning Center, 709 Davis Dr., Santa Rosa, 7 p.m. This is an action-packed adventure starring a young dragon searching for his purpose. Utilizing audience participation, this comedy has a little something for everyone, $5, call (707) 483-5800 for more information.

• Sharing of the Green, fundraiser auction, dinner and dance for the Education Foundation of Cotati and Rohnert Park, 5:30 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Sonoma Wine Country, 1 Doubletree Dr., Rohnert Park, $75 per person.

Sunday, March 12

• Redwood Writers present “Fact to Fantasy: Using Autobiographical Material in Fiction” with Ellen Sussman at the Flamingo Hotel, 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 2-4:30 p.m. For more information, go to www.redwoodwriters.org, $5 for members, $10 for non-members.

Tuesday, March 14

• Pints for Paws, fundraiser to save lives of orphaned baby wild animals, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Lagunitas Taproom, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, $15 adults, $5 kids, tickets available at Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue or at the door.

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce, Women in Business Networking Mixer, City Carpets, 7611 Redwood Dr., Rohnert Park, 5:30-7 p.m. Free to attend and open to all.

• Kingpins of Comedy every second Tuesday of the month at Double Decker Lanes, 300 Golf Course Dr., Rohnert Park, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 16

• SSU Master of Arts in Organization Development Program information meeting:

Make your living making a difference! Learn the leadership skills needed for successfully guiding an organization or community through needed change. This two-year M.A. program emphasizes mentoring and hands-on learning through actual consulting projects, Sonoma State University - Int. Hall 100, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park, call (707) 664-2682 for more information.